Plymouth, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2026) - EarliPoint Health, a leader in FDA-cleared eye-tracking technology for objective autism diagnosis and developmental measurement, today announced a strategic partnership with Autism Testing 4 Kids (AT4K), a rapidly growing provider of compliant autism diagnostic evaluations focused on eliminating wait times for families through both in-person and nationwide virtual services.

The partnership enables autism providers and healthcare organizations using EarliPoint to seamlessly expand diagnostic capacity by leveraging AT4K's network of licensed psychologists. Unlike traditional outsourced diagnostic models, organizations may credential AT4K clinicians under their own organizational billing structure when appropriate, allowing diagnostic evaluations to be billed through existing insurance relationships while maintaining continuity of care.

Organizations contract directly with AT4K for diagnostic services, while EarliPoint provides the objective developmental assessment that complements clinical judgment and helps clinicians make more informed diagnostic decisions.

Together, the organizations offer a scalable solution that helps providers:

Expand diagnostic capacity without hiring additional diagnosticians

Reduce wait times for autism evaluations (average completion within 30 days)

Support both commercial insurance and Medicaid billing models

Improve operational efficiency while preserving high-quality clinical care

Deliver objective developmental data that complements comprehensive clinical evaluation

"AT4K was founded to solve one of the biggest challenges facing families today: waiting months, and often more than a year, for an autism evaluation," said Chris Tillotson, Co-Founder and CEO of Autism Testing 4 Kids. "By combining our nationwide network of licensed psychologists with EarliPoint's objective developmental assessment technology, providers can dramatically increase access to timely, high-quality diagnostic evaluations while maintaining the clinical rigor families deserve."

EarliPoint's FDA-cleared assessment provides objective developmental measurements that complement clinical expertise, enabling providers to deliver more standardized autism evaluations while laying the foundation for longitudinal developmental measurement throughout a child's care journey.

"This partnership represents another important step toward modernizing autism diagnosis," said Jamie Pagliaro, CEO of EarliPoint Health. "Providers shouldn't have to choose between timely access, clinical quality, and financial sustainability. By combining EarliPoint's objective developmental measurement with AT4K's scalable diagnostic expertise, organizations can increase diagnostic capacity, improve access for families, and create a more efficient pathway from evaluation to treatment."

The partnership reflects both organizations' shared commitment to making timely compliant autism evaluations more accessible while equipping providers with objective tools that support consistent, evidence-based clinical decision-making.



About EarliPoint Health

EarliPoint Health is transforming autism care through FDA-cleared eye-tracking technology that provides objective developmental measurements to support autism diagnosis, assessment, and longitudinal outcome tracking. Built upon more than two decades of research and validated in multiple large prospective clinical studies, EarliPoint helps clinicians make more informed decisions from diagnosis through ongoing care.



About Autism Testing 4 Kids

Autism Testing 4 Kids (AT4K) is a specialized autism diagnostic practice dedicated to providing timely, comprehensive autism evaluations through a network of licensed psychologists. Founded to eliminate lengthy diagnostic wait times, AT4K offers both in-person and nationwide virtual evaluations designed to help children and families access answers and appropriate intervention as quickly as possible.

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Source: GetFeatured