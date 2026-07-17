The organization now serves more than 98,000 clients across Ukraine as it scales up services during wartime conditions

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) Ukraine has opened the first Test Treat Clinic for HIV in Kyiv, marking another milestone in the organization's continued expansion of free HIV services amid an ongoing war.

"The opening of the Test Treat Clinic in Kyiv marks another important step toward ensuring that HIV services are fast, accessible, and free from stigma," said Dr. Yaroslava Lopatina, Country Program Director for AHF Ukraine. "We're bringing testing, treatment, and ongoing care together under one roof so that patients do not lose valuable time between diagnosis and starting therapy. This is especially important now, as Ukraine's healthcare system continues to operate under extraordinary pressure."

The clinic is the first of its kind in Kyiv and AHF Ukraine's second standalone facility after the opening of its Test Treat Clinic in Odesa in 2017. Apart from AHF's Test Treat sites, the program has operated in Ukraine since 2009, largely through partnerships with government healthcare facilities. AHF Ukraine now serves more than 98,000 clients nationwide.

The Kyiv clinic is part of AHF Ukraine's broader strategy to expand access to care, treatment, testing, and prevention of HIV, viral hepatitis, and STIs. To accomplish this, AHF is growing its Test Treat and Wellness Center clinics, scaling up mobile and community-based diagnostic services, and deepening collaboration with government, civil society, and international partners to ensure a coordinated national HIV response.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation(AHF), the world's largest HIV/AIDS healthcare organization, provides cutting-edge medicine and advocacy to more than 3 million people across 50 countries, including the U.S. and in Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region, and Eastern Europe. In January 2025, AHF received the MLK, Jr. Social Justice Award, The King Center's highest recognition for an organization leading work in the social justice arena. To learn more about AHF, visit us online at AIDShealth.org, find us on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

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Contacts:

AHF EUROPE Media Contact

Tamara Prinsenberg

Advocacy Policy Manager

AHF Europe

tamara.prinsenberg@ahf.org



US MEDIA CONTACT:

Ged Kenslea, Senior Director, Communications, AHF

+1 323.308.1833 work +1.323.791.5526 mobile

gedk@aidshealth.org



Denys Nazarov, Director of Global Policy and Communications, AHF

+1 323.308.1829

denys.nazarov@aidshealth.org