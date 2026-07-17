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PR Newswire
17.07.2026 02:06 Uhr
30 Leser
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VARON Highlights Summer Wellness with Portable Oxygen Solutions for Active Lifestyles

BERLIN, LONDON and PARIS, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer brings more opportunities for outdoor activities, travel and family gatherings, but warmer weather can create challenges for people who use supplemental oxygen. VARON is sharing practical summer wellness tips to help oxygen users stay prepared and enjoy the season with greater comfort.

For oxygen users, planning ahead can make summer activities easier. Whether taking a walk, visiting loved ones or traveling, maintaining healthy routines and choosing suitable oxygen equipment can help support an active lifestyle.

Summer Tips for Oxygen Users

Stay cool and hydrated

Hot weather can increase discomfort for some individuals. Drinking enough water, taking breaks in shaded areas and avoiding the hottest hours of the day can help users stay comfortable outdoors.

Plan activities before heading out

Checking the weather, preparing essential supplies and ensuring batteries are fully charged can make outdoor activities and family events more convenient. Choose a portable oxygen solution for mobility.

Choose a portable oxygen solution for mobility

Portable oxygen concentrators provide flexibility for users who want to continue daily activities outside the home. Lightweight designs and rechargeable batteries can support outdoor routines and travel plans.

The VARON VP-2 Pulse Portable Oxygen Concentrator is designed for everyday mobility. Weighing approximately 4.85 lbs, it can be carried during activities such as morning walks, shopping trips or visits with family. With adjustable 1-5 pulse flow oxygen delivery it helps users stay prepared while enjoying more independence. An optional extra battery bundle provides additional support for longer outings.

For users who require continuous oxygen support, the VARON VP-6 Continuous Portable Oxygen Concentrator provides adjustable 1-6 L/min continuous flow with oxygen concentration up to 90%. Its replaceable battery design supports extended use away from home, while the built-in nebulizer function offers added convenience for respiratory care needs during daily activities or travel.

VARON is also offering a limited-time Summer Health Sale across Europe:

  • Up to 30% OFF selected oxygen concentrators
  • £30 OFF orders over £300
  • £80 OFF orders over £600
  • 35% OFF the VARON VP-2 Portable Oxygen Concentrator

With proper planning, healthy habits, and reliable oxygen solutions, oxygen users can continue enjoying summer activities, travel, and time with family.

More information on VARON home and portable oxygen concentrators is available through authorized retailers in Germany, the United Kingdom and France.

Media Contact:
Website: VARON Oxygen Concentrators
Email: support@varoninc.uk

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/varon-highlights-summer-wellness-with-portable-oxygen-solutions-for-active-lifestyles-302828107.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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