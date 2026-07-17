Shimamura Yoshihiro Film Production Co., Ltd. (Head office: Osaka, Japan; Representative Director: Yoshihiro Shimamura), a company active in film production and investment, today announced that Representative Director Yoshihiro Shimamura has decided to invest in an international feature film after being invited to the "Investors Circle 2026" a distinction that reflects his standing as one of the field's most highly regarded producers and investors.

Hosted by the Marché du Film, the business arm of the Festival de Cannes and one of the world's largest film markets, the Investors Circle is an invitation-only summit that connects a select group of private investors with high-end feature films during early-stage financing. Held in Cannes, France, May 16-17, 2026, it brings internationally acclaimed directors and producers together with investors around a curated slate of projects in development.

During the summit, Shimamura attended private pitching sessions and, after individual meetings with project teams, decided to invest.

Shimamura is recognized internationally as one of Japan's leading film producers and investors. Three of his produced films have won awards at international film festivals, while his latest work reached No. 1 or No. 2 in six countries on Netflix, debuting as No. 1 in the United States. His selection for the Investors Circle marks a further step in his growing international presence, and he remains committed to advancing the art of cinema through both production and investment and to the development of film culture worldwide.

Selected film investments

Howl (scheduled for release in 2027), directed by E. Elias Merhige with executive producers actor Leonardo DiCaprio and the late Jane Goodall.

Sugar (2026), directed by Choi Sin-choon a true-story human drama drawing attention as actress Choi Ji-woo's comeback film after three years.

Gensan Punch (2021), directed by Brillante Mendoza winner of the Kim Jiseok Award at the 2021 Busan International Film Festival's "A Window on Asian Cinema" category.

Orang Ikan (2024), directed by Mike Wiluan a horror film that premiered at the Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF), one of Asia's largest international film festivals.

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Contacts:

For inquiries regarding this press release or interview requests:

Public Relations Office, Yoshihiro Shimamura Film Project (within AZ.WORLDCOM JAPAN CO.,LTD)

Contact: Saito, Okuyama E-mail: shimamura_PR@azw.co.jp