Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2026) - The Sanctuary, a boutique assisted living and memory care community in South Charlotte, has expanded its residential options and personalized support services for seniors living with Alzheimer's, dementia, and other age-related cognitive conditions. The update is intended to give local families more small-scale, homelike alternatives to traditional, large-facility senior living.

The Sanctuary Memory Care Expands Options for Seniors in South Charlotte



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The Sanctuary's model centers on intimate, residential-style communities rather than large institutional buildings. Each home is designed to feel familiar and comfortable, with warm common areas, private or semi-private rooms, and secure outdoor spaces. By operating on a smaller scale, the community aims to provide 24/7 support while preserving residents' sense of independence and personal identity.

As part of the latest expansion, The Sanctuary has added capacity across its South Charlotte residences and refined its individualized care planning process. Care teams work with families to develop tailored plans that address medical needs, cognitive support, and daily living assistance, including help with grooming, bathing, mobility, and medication management. These plans are reviewed regularly and adjusted as residents' needs change.

"The Sanctuary was founded on the belief that memory care should feel personal, calm, and dignified," said Jessica Saks, C0-Owner at The Sanctuary. "By expanding our boutique homes and services in South Charlotte, we're able to support more families who want an option between caring for a loved one at home and moving them into a large institutional setting."

Daily life at The Sanctuary is structured around predictable routines and small-group activities. Residents participate in meals at regular times, light exercise, music, conversation, and hobbies that reflect their interests and abilities. The community's scale allows staff to adapt activities to each resident, with an emphasis on social connection and cognitive engagement rather than large, one-size-fits-all programs.

In addition to dedicated memory care, The Sanctuary also provides assisted living support for seniors who may not yet need specialized dementia care but benefit from help with everyday tasks. This combination enables residents to remain within the same overall community if their health or cognitive status changes, reducing the disruption of relocating to a new facility.

Located in South Charlotte, The Sanctuary serves families who want to remain actively involved in their loved ones' care. The community encourages regular visits, open communication, and collaborative decision-making with relatives and healthcare providers. Prospective residents and families are invited to tour the residences, meet team members, and discuss how The Sanctuary can support their specific needs.

The Sanctuary's expanded services are available now to families in Charlotte and the surrounding area. For information about current availability, care options, and tour scheduling, families can call 704-233-3374, email jessica@sanctuarysenior.com, or visit sanctuarysenior.com.

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Source: Plentisoft