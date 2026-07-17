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PR Newswire
17.07.2026 05:00 Uhr
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PrimeBOT Wins Gold and Silver at A' Design Award 2026 -- A New Language for Personal Robotics

What is a Personal Robot? PrimeBOT is the first brand to define this emerging category. Unlike industrial or service robots built for specific functions, the Personal Robot is shaped around the human being - it serves, connects, and empowers individuals. It is not a machine confined to factories, but an intelligent companion that fits into a backpack, a study, and everyday life.

For people, unlike people. Both Q1 and T1 share a single philosophy: For people, unlike people. PrimeBOT moves beyond the industry's fixation on human-like replication, rejecting synthetic faces or skin textures. Instead, it adopts a minimalist geometry and an enclosed form that conceals mechanical structures - reducing the distance technology often creates. The body uses warm-touch materials with soft curves that convey warmth and safety. At rest, it blends into home surroundings; in motion, its movements remain fluid and restrained.

Q1 and T1: two expressions of one design. Q1's 80cm height is carefully calibrated - not too large, not too small - sitting at the intimate social distance humans naturally share. Its outer shell is open-source, supporting 3D-printed customization and swappable modules, allowing users to shape a robot that reflects their own taste. T1, the latest model, transforms from bipedal to quadrupedal mode - while maintaining the same design principles for home environments. Design becomes a two-way conversation, not a one-way statement.

PrimeBOT has initiated market development in North America and Europe. From five CES 2026 awards to Gold and Silver in Milan, the brand is engaging with users worldwide through design.

The A' Design Award affirms PrimeBOT's vision - not about showcasing technology, but about making machines that truly understand, serve, and accompany people.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/primebot-wins-gold-and-silver-at-a-design-award-2026--a-new-language-for-personal-robotics-302828229.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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