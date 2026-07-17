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Dow Jones News
17.07.2026 06:39 Uhr
170 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TAGESVORSCHAU/Freitag, 17. Juli

DJ TAGESVORSCHAU/Freitag, 17. Juli 

=== 
  01:00 US/Fed-Gouverneur Jefferson, Rede bei Event im Stanford Institute for 
     Economic Policy Research 
  07:00 SE/Volvo Car Corp, Ergebnis 2Q 
  07:20 SE/Volvo AB, Ergebnis 2Q 
  08:00 GB/Burberry Group plc, Ergebnis 1Q 
*** 08:00 DE/Auftragsbestand und -reichweite verarbeitendes Gewerbe Mai 
  08:00 DE/Baugenehmigungen Mai 
*** 10:00 EU/EZB, Leistungsbilanz Euroraum Mai 
*** 11:00 EU/Verbraucherpreise Juni 
     Eurozone 
     PROGNOSE:   -0,1% gg Vm/+2,8% gg Vj 
     vorläufig:  -0,1% gg Vm/+2,8% gg Vj 
     zuvor:    +0,1% gg Vm/+3,2% gg Vj 
     Kernrate (ohne Energie, Nahrung, Alkohol, Tabak) 
     PROGNOSE:   +0,2% gg Vm/+2,4% gg Vj 
     vorläufig:  +0,2% gg Vm/+2,4% gg Vj 
     zuvor:    +0,3% gg Vm/+2,6% gg Vj 
*** 12:00 IT/EZB-Direktor Cipollone, Vorlesung zu digitalem Euro 
*** 13:00 US/Travelers Cos Inc, Ergebnis 2Q 
*** 14:30 US/Baubeginne/-genehmigungen Juni 
     Baubeginne 
     PROGNOSE:  +11,3% gg Vm 
     zuvor:    -15,4% g Vm 
     Baugenehmigungen 
     PROGNOSE:   -0,2% gg Vm 
     zuvor:    -0,7% gg Vm 
*** 14:30 US/Import- und Exportpreise Juni 
     Importpreise 
     PROGNOSE:   -0,8% gg Vm 
     zuvor:    +1,9% gg Vm 
*** 15:15 US/Industrieproduktion und Kapazitätsauslastung Juni 
     Industrieproduktion 
     PROGNOSE:   +0,2% gg Vm 
     zuvor:    +0,1% gg Vm 
     Kapazitätsauslastung 
     PROGNOSE:   76,2% 
     zuvor:    76,2% 
*** 16:00 US/Index Verbraucherstimmung Uni Michigan (1. Umfrage) Juli 
     PROGNOSE:   50,5 
     zuvor:    49,5 
===

- *** kennzeichnen Termine, zu denen voraussichtlich einzeilige Flash-Headlines gesendet werden

- Termin ohne Uhrzeit steht im Laufe des Tages an

- Uhrzeiten in aktueller Ortszeit Deutschland

- Keine Gewähr für Richtigkeit und Vollständigkeit

Kontakt zum Autor: calendar.de@dowjones.com

DJG/mow/mgo/kla

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 17, 2026 00:05 ET (04:05 GMT)

Copyright (c) 2026 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

© 2026 Dow Jones News
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.