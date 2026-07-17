New Zealand solar farm developer Lodestone Energy has conducted a ceremonial groundbreaking and blessing to kick start the construction of the 31.5 MW Central Hawke's Bay solar farm project. Located approximately 246 kilometres northeast of Wellington, the Central Hawke's Bay project is anticipated to generate approximately 50 GWh of electricity annually from March 2027. The project will use 49,168 solar panels, unspecified string inverter technology and four smart transformer stations, connecting the facility to distributor Centralines' network. The 34-hectare site was previously used for ...

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