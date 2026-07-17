An international research team has fabricated an indium-free perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell using a low-damage reactive plasma deposition (RPD) process. RPD is a vacuum-based thin-film coating technique in which a plasma generated from oxygen reacts with evaporated metal atoms to form a metal oxide film on the substrate. Unlike conventional sputtering, which bombards the target with high-energy ions that can damage sensitive materials such as perovskites, RPD generates lower-energy particles, allowing dense, conductive oxide films to be deposited with minimal damage to the underlying layers. ...

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