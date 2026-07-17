There is growing interest across many regions in integrating solar installations into land already being used for agriculture. Lessons learned from early projects in both livestock and crop farming are stacking up. While best practices are emerging, it's clear that each project requires an individual approach. pv magazine spoke with Jake Morin, chief product officer at Nextpower, about the state of the art in agrivoltaics. How do you view the market for agrivoltaics this year, and in which regions are you seeing interest or demand? Agrivoltaics is moving from early experimentation into a more ...

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