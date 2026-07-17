Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 17.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.07.2026 08:06 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Masterpieces at Their Peak: The World's Largest Exhibition on the Ancient Civilizations of the Americas Opens at the Shanghai Museum

During the exhibition, the Shanghai Museum on People's Square is transformed beneath the symbolic canopy of the World Tree into an immersive environment inspired by the ancient Americas. Drawing on visual motifs including maize, jaguars, feathered serpents, and pyramids, the museum becomes a cultural landscape that evokes the civilizations on display. Occupying over 7,000m2 of gallery space, the exhibition moves beyond a conventional chronological presentation by placing objects within their historical and cultural contexts to reveal the connections between different civilizations. High-fidelity reconstructions are combined with multimedia installations to create immersive experiences, including multimedia projections, immersive environments, and participatory installations inspired by ritual practice, sacred architecture, mythology, and a ceremonial ballgame. Together, these installations present both the engineering achievements and spiritual worlds of ancient Mesoamerican civilizations, translating the concept of a "vertical cosmos" into an immersive spatial experience where archaeology and mythology converge.

Extending beyond the galleries, the exhibition unfolds across 10,000m2 of immersive experiences, offering visitors far more than a visual spectacle. This journey through ancient civilizations engages all the senses. From the maize field outside People's Square to the towering World Tree rising through the Museum's central atrium, visitors are gradually immersed in the world of the ancient Americas as they move from outdoors to indoors. Sight, smell, and taste all become part of the experience. The Shanghai Museum also introduces an integrated cultural experience combining special exhibitions, cultural products, dining, social activities, and live performances, allowing every visitor to discover the way of experiencing the exhibition that appeals to them most.

The Shanghai Museum has partnered with institutions including Shanghai Zoo, Shanghai Expo Culture Park, and Chenshan National Botanical Garden to launch an integrated, multi-dimensional curatorial approach encompassing the interplay of "antiquities, historical figures, animals, plants and foods" in a citywide collaborative program inspired by the concept of the World Tree. Through these cross-institutional partnerships, the exhibition extends beyond the Museum to create a multidimensional cultural experience across Shanghai. The Shanghai Museum has also established a comprehensive "land-sea-air" model, featuring cross-sector ticket packages to enhance accessibility and audience engagement. Beyond the Museum, themed immersive consumption spaces have been created, fostering deeper integration between the exhibition and urban life. To accompany the exhibition, the Shanghai Museum will introduce over 3,000 exhibition-inspired cultural products, alongside Museum Nights, multifunctional leisure spaces, immersive VR experiences, dedicated dining and relaxation areas, and a wide range of educational programs and interpretive resources. During the exhibition period, themed metro trains, buses, sightseeing coaches, and Huangpu River cruises will further extend the exhibition's presence throughout the city, bringing the atmosphere of the ancient civilizations of the Americas to Shanghai.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/masterpieces-at-their-peak-the-worlds-largest-exhibition-on-the-ancient-civilizations-of-the-americas-opens-at-the-shanghai-museum-302828323.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.