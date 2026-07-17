China-based Beijing Relu Robotics Co., Ltd. has announced that its Bison Series robot is being used in the construction of an unspecified large-scale solar power plant in Algeria. "In demanding outdoor operating conditions, robots must cope with a wide range of uncertainties, including intense sunlight, wind and sand, rain and snow, uneven terrain, high-altitude environments, and other unpredictable factors. Maintaining stable, efficient, and precise operation under these conditions presents a significant engineering challenge," the company said in a statement. "Relu Robotics addresses this challenge ...

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