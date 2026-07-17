The World Cup semifinal between Argentina and England, in which Lionel Messi's team secured a 2-1 victory, caused electricity demand fluctuations of up to 1,700 MW during the first half, according to an analysis published by the Wholesale Electricity Market Management Company (CAMMESA). The grid operator's graph compares actual demand on July 15 with consumption recorded on a similar day without a match. Before kickoff, scheduled for 4:00 p.m., electricity demand had already fallen by around 1,500 MW over a 75-minute period. Once the match began, the decline became more pronounced. Demand, excluding ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...