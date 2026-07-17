Tanaka announced it switched on Japan's largest pure hydrogen fuel cell power generation facility at the company's Shonan Plant in Hiratsuka, Kanagawa Prefecture. The precious metal provider said the facility is equipped with Toshiba's H2Rex pure hydrogen fuel cell system, comprising five interconnected 100 kW units with a combined rated output of 500 kW. According to the company, the system can supply approximately 34% of the electricity consumed by the nearby Shonan Plant when operating at full capacity. The fuel cell system has an overall efficiency of 95% based on the lower heating value ...

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