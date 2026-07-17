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PR Newswire
17.07.2026 09:06 Uhr
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Akko Launches New U1 Switch Series, Debuting with Creamy Yellow U1

SHENZHEN, China, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Akko approaches its 10th anniversary, the brand introduces U1 Series mechanical keyboard switches. As Akko's next-generation switch lineup, the U1 Series is built around material innovation, structural refinement, and acoustic tuning, aiming to deliver a polished typing experience.

Across the series, U1 switches feature a newly engineered POM-blend material. While retaining the self-lubricating properties of POM, the material improves smoothness and consistency, bringing a cleaner sound profile and a refined typing feel. A redesigned cylindrical stem and optimized rail structure help each keystroke sound more focused and lower-pitched, with a thocky character, while reducing rail contact area. Paired with an upgraded POM top housing, the design suppresses spring ping and unwanted resonance. Each switch is precision factory-lubed to reduce dry friction out of the box, allowing users to enjoy a smooth, stable feel without manual lubrication.

Creamy Yellow U1 also receives dedicated internal structural upgrades. This U1 version combines the crisp character of the V3 version with the deeper sound of the V5 version, balancing different preferences for switch acoustics. Its optimized structure delivers more stable performance across keyboard configurations, making it suitable for entry-level users exploring custom keyboards while improving compatibility. Through a specially designed light-guiding column for diffusion, the switch reduces light loss and dark areas, creating brighter, more even RGB effects across compatible PCBs. Packaging has also been upgraded to a standard 100-switch box, making it more convenient for switch replacement, spare use, storage, and bulk assembly across mainstream keyboard layouts, while improving efficiency and reducing packaging waste.

More U1 Series upgrades include Creamy Purple U1, which optimizes stem stability and noise control for a clearer tactile feel and purer sound; Piano U1, an upgraded version of the V3 Pro Piano switch with improved smoothness and stability for linear-switch users; and Crystal Silver U1, a new linear switch designed for fast actuation and responsive rebound in gaming scenarios.

According to Akko's product team, an excellent switch is shaped by materials, structure, sound, and feel working together. Creamy Yellow U1 marks the beginning of the U1 ecosystem. Akko also plans to introduce silent-oriented products and will apply U1 switches to upcoming keyboards, including 5075 V5 and more V5 Series products.

The U1 Series switches are available through Akko's global sales channels. For more information, please visit akkogear.eu and akkogear.de.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3006364/695a99b3_cedc_4a52_99c1_70e9548d8051.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/akko-launches-new-u1-switch-series-debuting-with-creamy-yellow-u1-302827357.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.