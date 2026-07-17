Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 17-Jul-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 17/07/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3548 due 19/07 Securitised XS3376375XXX -- /2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3550 due 19/07 Securitised XS3376375XXX -- /2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3549 due 19/07 Securitised XS3376375XXX -- /2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3551 due 19/07 Securitised XS3376375XXX -- /2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives Issuer Name: CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE Index Linked Interest and Redemption Notes due 19/07/2033; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like XS3382732XXX -- in denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Floating Rate Notes due 17/08/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS3445011XXX -- GBP100,000 each) securities Issuer Name: The Toronto-Dominion Bank Floating Rate Senior Notes due 17/07/2028; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and debt-like XS3444061XXX -- of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 436521 EQS News ID: 2367156 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 17, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)