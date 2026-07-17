Safeture AB: Safeture Interim Report Q2 2026: Improved growth, profitability and gross margin

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased with +13% to 63,0 MSEK.

Operating Revenue increased with +11% to 15,5 MSEK (+15% at constant exchange rates).

Quarterly churn was reported at 1,1%.

Yearly NRR was reported at 102%.

Operating Result (EBIT) reached a positive +0,7 MSEK and an Operating Margin of +5%.

Cashflow was positive at +4,0 MSEK in the quarter.

Classics

First six months (2026-01-01 to 2026-06-30)

Operating Revenue amounted to 30 235 (28 540) KSEK (+6%).

EBIT amounted to +1 128 (-245) KSEK.

Result after financial items amounted to +1 379 (+12) KSEK.

Earnings per share before dilution amounted to 0,04 (0,00) SEK.

Earnings per share after dilution amounted to 0,04 (0,00) SEK.

Second quarter (2026-04-01 to 2026-06-30)

Operating Revenue amounted to 15 491 (13 975) KSEK (+11%).

EBIT amounted to +716 (-376) KSEK.

Result after financial items amounted to +848 (-249) KSEK.

Earnings per share before dilution amounted to 0,02 (-0,01) SEK.

Earnings per share after dilution amounted to 0,02 (-0,01) SEK.

SaaS Traction

Second quarter (2026-04-01 to 2026-06-30)

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) at the end of Q2 2026 reached 63 045 (55 754) KSEK, a year-on-year increase of +13,1%.

Recurring Revenue represented 99% (99%) of the Operating Revenue in Q2 2026.

Churn in the second quarter 2026 was 1,1% (2,2%).

Yearly Net Revenue Retention (NRR) was 102% (97%).

Message from the CEO:

Improved growth, profitability and gross margin

After a period of slow growth, the second quarter came in strong where all our key financial targets improved. ARR growth was a healthy +13 % to 63 MSEK, driven by major contracts signed already in the first quarter of the year. We managed to increase our gross margin to 83 % through platform improvements and cost control and profitability improved with a reported EBIT margin of 5 %. The strength of our business model was also reflected in positive operational cashflow, and a cash position increasing by 4 MSEK. A positive Net Revenue Retention (NRR) of 102 % indicates customer confidence. Churn was a modest 1,1 %.

New types of buyers

Our partners brought in a wide range of new end-clients, particularly from NGOs and government branches, likely reflecting a period when resilience is key. We also continued to strengthen and deepen our already strong position in the insurance industry. During the quarter, we added five new partners to our network. After inbound interest from various software companies we have entered into partner agreement with the first software company in order to evaluate the potential of this channel. We also saw an all-time high in inbound tender requests, but long decision cycles and ever-growing information security requirements remain. The average deal size was lower than expected, primarily due to the product mix in the deals. We will continue to work with this to optimize our processes.

Insurance - the next frontier of travel risk management

Our industry has been developed and driven by medical assistance providers and security risk providers. Lately, it has been driven more by security providers than by medical providers. This often involves high-end services, packaged and sold as memberships to enterprise clients, with Safeture providing the technology.

However, the money fuelling the industry comes from the fourth pillar within travel risk management, the insurance companies. Now we see insurance companies taking a more active approach to this industry. Here is our take on the trends happening right now and why Safeture believes interesting growth opportunities may arise.

• Travel insurance is growing with 15 % year on year, but differentiation is difficult.

• Business travel insurance is shifting, and customers are requiring more from their insurance regarding duty of care.

• Insurers are moving toward service ecosystems where digital integration among the parties becomes more important.

• Regulation and customer expectations are increasing the pressure.

Travel insurance premiums represent a USD 25 billion industry and are expected to triple over the next 10 years due to rising demand, greater complexity, and shifting travel patterns. Travel risk management will likely be a core offering for all travel insurance providers, both B2B and B2C. Safeture already works with several insurance companies, and this business accounts for about a third of our revenue. Our largest revenue cohort, about 50%, comes from security assistance partners.

Magnus Hultman, CEO at Safeture Lund - July 17th, 2026

For the full report: https://investor.safeture.com/financial-reports-presentations/

For additional information, visit safeture.com or contact:

Safeture CEO Magnus Hultman: +46 706 00 81 66. Magnus.hultman@safeture.com

This information is such information as Safeture AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on July 17th 2026 at 08:00 CEST.

About Safeture AB

Safeture (founded in 2009) is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company based in Sweden. The company offers a complete platform designed to handle safety and risks for employees, wherever they are. Through world-leading technology and innovative solutions, Safeture helps risk management- and assistance providers secure their clients, global companies, and organizations to protect what matters most - their people. The Safeture share is listed on the NASDAQ First North Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: SFTR). Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser.