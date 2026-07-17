Annehem Fastigheter AB (publ): Half-year report January-June 2026

Annehem Fastigheter AB (publ) has delivered a stable performance during the first half of the year with continued solid growth in income from property management per share and positive net letting. During the period, Annehem reported increased rent revenue of 1.9 percent, growth in net operating income of 2.3 percent, and positive net letting of 3.7 MSEK. Income from property management per share, excl. currency effects, increased by 11.3 percent compared to the same period last year.

January-June

Rent revenue increased to MSEK 153.1 (150.2)

Net operating income increased to MSEK 122.9 (120.1)

Income from property management excl. currency effects increased to MSEK 57.8 (54.0), and per share to SEK 0.68 (0.61)

Income for the period amounted to MSEK 28.0 (13.3), and per share amounted to

SEK 0.33 (0.15)

SEK 0.33 (0.15) Unrealised changes in the value of investment properties amounted to MSEK -14.8

(-12.6)

(-12.6) The fair value of investment properties amounted to MSEK 5,034.9 (5,020.3)

Positive net letting of MSEK 3.7 (3.8)

Net asset value EPRA NRV amounted to MSEK 2,721.6 (2,725,8), and per share amounted to SEK 32.44 (31.29)

"Annehem delivered stable performance with continued growth across several key figures during the first half of the year. Looking ahead to the second half, I remain optimistic about the Swedish economy, which continues to show signs of recovery, and about the property market, where conditions are gradually improving in terms of transactions, leasing activity, and financing opportunities. With a strong financial position, a dedicated team, and a continued clear focus on profitable and sustainable growth, Annehem is well positioned to pursue further investments going forward." says Monica Fallenius, CEO of Annehem Fastigheter.

Significant events during the quarter

Annehem refinanced 57 percent of its loan portfolio, amounting to approximately MSEK 1,417. This extends the debt maturity profile and results in improved loan terms.

The Board of Directors resolved to initiate a third share buyback programme covering up to three per cent of the Company's total number of outstanding shares.

The half-year report will be published on Annehem's website

For further information please contact:

Monica Fallenius, CEO

monica.fallenius@annehem.se

Tel. +46 70 209 01 14

This information is information that Annehem Fastigheter AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above at 08:00 CEST on July 17, 2026.

About Annehem Fastigheter

Annehem is a long-term real estate company that owns, manages and develops sustainable commercial, community service and residential properties in the Nordic growth regions of Stockholm, Skåne, Gothenburg and Helsinki. The property portfolio consists of 27 investment properties with a value of MSEK 5,034.9 and a lettable area of 214 thousand sqm as of June 30, 2026. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ANNE B) and is classified as a green share under the Green Equity Designation. For more information, please visit our website at www.annehem.se.