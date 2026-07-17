When there is excess daytime solar you can give it away for free instead of dumping it. This is the new solar sharer retail tariff available in Australia. Families can absorb up to 24 kWh of free electricity per day between the hours of 11 am and 2 pm. This can be used to run heavy loads such as dishwashers, clothes washers, clothes dryers and water storage heaters. Houses can be heated or cooled, and home batteries and electric vehicles can be recharged. All this is available by scheduling timers on appliances. The figure shows the solar sharer tariff offered by a large utility in Sydney. For ...

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