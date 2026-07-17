Oman is planning to build an integrated solar cell and module facility with an annual capacity of 6 GW. The project is one of 105 announced by the country's sovereign wealth fund, Future Fund Oman (FFO), earlier this week. The total list of projects, which span the renewable energy, manufacturing, tourism, healthcare, medical technologies, innovation and food industries, have been given strategic importance as Oman looks to accelerate its economic diversification. According to a statement released by the Oman Investment Authority (OIA), the 6 GW cell and module manufacturing facility will be ...

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