DJ Amundi MSCI Europe Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Europe Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc (EABE) Amundi MSCI Europe Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jul-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 16-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 97.5279 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1044028 CODE: EABE ISIN: LU2130768XXX =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2130768XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: EABE LEI Code: 2221005CN7A7XZRQ4W36 Sequence No.: 436539 EQS News ID: 2367332 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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July 17, 2026 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)