DJ Amundi MSCI India Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI India Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc (INRU) Amundi MSCI India Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jul-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI India Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 16-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 28.95 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6677452 CODE: INRU ISIN: FR0010375XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010375XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: INRU LEI Code: 969500WYP3K47TLLD445 Sequence No.: 436548 EQS News ID: 2367350 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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July 17, 2026 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)