DJ Amundi MSCI Digital Economy UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Digital Economy UCITS ETF Acc (EBUY) Amundi MSCI Digital Economy UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jul-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Digital Economy UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 16-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 22.8899 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5483833 CODE: EBUY ISIN: LU2023678XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023678XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: EBUY LEI Code: 213800T5UFKM1F6WPD72 Sequence No.: 436554 EQS News ID: 2367362 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 17, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)