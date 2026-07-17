DJ Amundi MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc (CW8U) Amundi MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jul-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 16-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 783.1188 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 107368 CODE: CW8U ISIN: LU1681043XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681043XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: CW8U LEI Code: 5493003BFED2MWDBYH64 Sequence No.: 436597 EQS News ID: 2367448 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2367448&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 17, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)