DJ Amundi Global High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF USD Acc (GHYU) Amundi Global High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jul-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 16-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 24.9526 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1594476 CODE: GHYU ISIN: LU2099295XXX =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2099295XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: GHYU LEI Code: 213800NJSA5FHLC6HE45 Sequence No.: 436617 EQS News ID: 2367488 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 17, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)