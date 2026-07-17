DJ Amundi Core MSCI Japan UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI Japan UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc (LCJG) Amundi Core MSCI Japan UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jul-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI Japan UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 16-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 31.2875 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 478326 CODE: LCJG ISIN: LU1781541XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJG LEI Code: 549300BWD7VLI7YELG10 Sequence No.: 436628 EQS News ID: 2367510 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 17, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)