DJ Amundi JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF Daily Hedged USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF Daily Hedged USD Acc (JPHU) Amundi JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF Daily Hedged USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jul-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF Daily Hedged USD Acc DEALING DATE: 16-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 552.4177 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 166317 CODE: JPHU ISIN: LU1681039XXX =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =----------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681039XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPHU LEI Code: 549300K8O8E9B4LN0G82 Sequence No.: 436606 EQS News ID: 2367466 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 17, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)