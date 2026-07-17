DJ Amundi Global Corporate Bond 1-5Y ESG UCITS ETF Hedged GBP Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Corporate Bond 1-5Y ESG UCITS ETF Hedged GBP Acc (GCSG) Amundi Global Corporate Bond 1-5Y ESG UCITS ETF Hedged GBP Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jul-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Corporate Bond 1-5Y ESG UCITS ETF Hedged GBP Acc DEALING DATE: 16-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 55.6685 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5096686 CODE: GCSG ISIN: LU2382233XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2382233XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: GCSG LEI Code: 222100AVKM1M7Q2EFT37 Sequence No.: 436579 EQS News ID: 2367412 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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July 17, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)