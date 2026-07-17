Betsson AB: Betsson AB interim report January - June 2026

QUARTER APRIL - JUNE 2026

Group revenue was EUR 310.2 (303.7) million, an increase of 2%. Organic increase of 6%.

Casino revenue increased by 2%. Sportsbook revenue increased by 1% and the sportsbook margin was 10.5% (9.5%).

EBITDA was EUR 58.5 (84.1) million, a decrease of 31%. The EBITDA margin was 18.8% (27.7%).

Operating income (EBIT) was EUR 42.2 (69.0) million, a decrease of 39%. The EBIT margin was 13.6% (22.7%).

Net income was EUR 30.4 (49.2) million, corresponding to EUR 0.22 (0.36) per share.

Operating cash flow was EUR 60.4 (41.1) million.

Net debt was EUR -128.4 (-151.8) million.

Active customers were 1.8 (1.4) million.

THE PERIOD JANUARY - JUNE 2026

Group revenue was EUR 595.5 (597.3) million. Organic increase of 5%.

EBITDA was EUR 108.4 (161.8) million, a decrease of 33%. The EBITDA margin was 18.2% (27.1%).

Operating income (EBIT) was EUR 76.2 (133.0) million, a decrease of 43%. The EBIT margin was 12.8% (22.3%).

Net income was EUR 55.9 (97.3) million, corresponding to EUR 0.40 (0.71) per share.

Operating cash flow was EUR 118.5 (127.5) million.

The AGM approved dividend to shareholders of EUR 0.66 (0.76) per share. Last year's dividend included a special dividend of EUR 0.10 per share.

During the period, 2,850,520 shares were repurchased for a total amount of EUR 27.5 million.

CEO COMMENT

Record-high revenue in the wake of the FIFA World Cup

The second quarter was characterised by continued healthy growth in our B2C business, positively impacted by the FIFA World Cup that kicked off in June. At the same time, B2B revenue remained at a lower level than the previous year, which weighed on the quarter's profitability, although the operating margin improved compared with the previous quarter. Group revenue amounted to EUR 310 (304) million, the highest revenue level ever for Betsson in a single quarter, while operating income (EBIT) came in at EUR 42 (69) million.



As in previous quarters, the strongest growth came from Latin America, which grew by 32 percent to new record levels and is now our largest region. The region accounts for more than a third of total Group revenue. The increase was broad-based and received an additional boost from the FIFA World Cup, which contributed to high activity among both new and existing customers. Peru and Argentina were the region's brightest stars, thanks to earlier product investments, strong brands and well-targeted marketing activities linked to the World Cup. It is gratifying to see that our long-term commitment to the region continues to pay off and create value for customers and shareholders alike.



The B2C business also developed well outside Latin America. In Western Europe, growth was once again driven by Italy, where we continue to advance our positions with the support of our sponsorship of Inter, a club that crowned its season by winning both the domestic league and the cup. In Central and Eastern Europe and Central Asia (CEECA), B2C revenue rose across the board, with particularly positive development in the Baltics, Georgia and Croatia. All in all, B2C remains our growth engine and continues to deliver new record figures. The share of revenue from locally regulated markets amounted to 76 (66) percent. The higher share of locally regulated revenue, and the higher gaming taxes that follow, is once again a key explanation for the lower profitability compared with the same period last year.



B2B revenue, on the other hand, remained at a lower level than in the corresponding quarter last year, as previously due to lower activity from one of our larger customers. The trend has stabilised, but from a lower level than during the comparative period. Our strategy is based on a balanced mix of B2C and B2B initiatives, and we are working hard to return to growth in B2B with both existing and new customers.



The FIFA World Cup has provided a solid start to the third quarter. The average daily revenue so far this quarter, up to and including 13 July, has been 14 percent higher than the corresponding daily average for the entire third quarter of 2025. With a competitive product offering and strong market positions, we are well placed to continue creating long-term value for our shareholders.

PRESENTATION OF THE REPORT

Today, 17 July 2026 at 10:00 CEST, Betsson invites analysts, investors and media to participate in the presentation of the report for the second quarter of 2026. The report will be presented by CEO Pontus Lindwall and CFO Martin Öhman. The presentation will be held in English, followed by a Q&A session. Participants are welcome to join via the webcast or telephone conference.

Link to participate in the webcast:

https://betsson.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2026/register

Written questions can be asked via the webcast.

Link to ask questions verbally via the teleconference:

https://events.inderes.com/betsson/q2-report-2026/dial-in

For further information, please contact:

Pontus Lindwall, President and CEO Betsson AB

pontus.lindwall@betssonab.com

Martin Öhman, CFO Betsson AB

martin.ohman@betssonab.com

Roland Glasfors, VP Communications & Investor Relations Betsson AB

+46 760 024 863

roland.glasfors@betssonab.com



This information is information that Betsson AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 07:30 CEST on 17 July, 2026.

ABOUT BETSSON AB

Betsson AB is an engaged owner of fast-growing companies in the online gaming industry. We are one of the leading online gaming groups worldwide and have the ambition to grow faster than the market, organically and through acquisitions. Growth should be generated in a profitable and sustainable manner. Betsson AB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap (BETS-B).