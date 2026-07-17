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WKN: A2QHT3 | ISIN: SE0015192067 | Ticker-Symbol: 9JL
Frankfurt
17.07.26 | 08:05
33,480 Euro
-0,24 % -0,080
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDNET AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDNET AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,92033,18011:28
32,98033,08011:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.07.2026 07:00 Uhr
32 Leser
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Nordnet AB: Nordnet AB publishes its second quarter 2026 interim report

Nordnet today publishes its interim report for the second quarter 2026. The full report is available at www.nordnetab.com

"We have strong operational as well as commercial momentum, delivering a record result with revenues of SEK 1,634 million and a profit before tax of SEK 1,190 million. All parts of the business are showing strong growth. In the quarter we surpassed 2.5 million customers and are approaching SEK 1.4 trillion in total savings capital", says Rasmus Järborg, CEO of Nordnet.

"During the second quarter, we took several major steps to improve the customer experience and broaden our offering. We have, among other things, launched an AI-based chatbot for fast, high-quality customer support, and enabled earlier US pre-market trading from 10:00 a.m. Our own fund company continues to grow - we now have 100 billion SEK under management and have successfully launched the Nordic region's first index fund focused on German equities", says Rasmus Järborg, CEO of Nordnet.

Highlights during the quarter

  • Operating profit and revenues reach new record levels, driven by strong growth across all parts of the business.
  • 74,000 new customers during the quarter. Annual customer growth of 13 percent, in line with financial targets.
  • Net savings of SEK 26 billion, an annual increase of 78 percent.
  • Good cost control - expenses for the quarter in line with financial targets.
  • Preparations for the expansion into Germany are proceeding according to plan. Live environment testing has commenced.
  • High activity in the IPO market, where Nordnet distinguished itself as one of the few Nordic distributors of SpaceX, the largest initial public offering ever.
  • Continued strong trading activity and record-high foreign trading lift transaction revenues.
  • Nordnet Fonder launches the first German index fund on the Nordic market. Nordnet's own funds surpass SEK 100 billion in savings capital.

Financial results in brief, April-June 2026 (April-June 2025)

  • Operating income SEK 1,634 (1,293) million
  • Operating expenses SEK -440 (-397) million
  • Operating profit SEK 1,190 (893) million
  • Earnings per share after dilution SEK 3.80 (2.84)

Presentation to analysts, shareholders and the media

CEO Rasmus Järborg, CFO Lennart Krän and Head of IR Marcus Lindberg will present the report on Friday 17 July at 10.00 CEST via Zoom. The presentation will be held in English. Please register here.

This disclosure contains information that Nordnet is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014) and the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 17-07-2026 07:00 CET.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Tidestad, Chief Communications Officer
johan.tidestad@nordnet.se, +46 708 875 775

Marcus Lindberg, Head of Investor Relations
marcus.lindberg@nordnet.se, +46 764 923 128

Nordnet is a pan-Nordic leading digital platform for savings and investments. Through innovation, simplicity and transparency, we challenge traditional structures, and give private savers access to the same information, tools and services as professionals. Visit us at www.nordnetab.com, www.nordnet.se, www.nordnet.no, www.nordnet.dk or www.nordnet.fi.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.