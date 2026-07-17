Nordnet AB: Nordnet AB publishes its second quarter 2026 interim report

Nordnet today publishes its interim report for the second quarter 2026. The full report is available at www.nordnetab.com

"We have strong operational as well as commercial momentum, delivering a record result with revenues of SEK 1,634 million and a profit before tax of SEK 1,190 million. All parts of the business are showing strong growth. In the quarter we surpassed 2.5 million customers and are approaching SEK 1.4 trillion in total savings capital", says Rasmus Järborg, CEO of Nordnet.

"During the second quarter, we took several major steps to improve the customer experience and broaden our offering. We have, among other things, launched an AI-based chatbot for fast, high-quality customer support, and enabled earlier US pre-market trading from 10:00 a.m. Our own fund company continues to grow - we now have 100 billion SEK under management and have successfully launched the Nordic region's first index fund focused on German equities", says Rasmus Järborg, CEO of Nordnet.

Highlights during the quarter

Operating profit and revenues reach new record levels, driven by strong growth across all parts of the business.

74,000 new customers during the quarter. Annual customer growth of 13 percent, in line with financial targets.

Net savings of SEK 26 billion, an annual increase of 78 percent.

Good cost control - expenses for the quarter in line with financial targets.

Preparations for the expansion into Germany are proceeding according to plan. Live environment testing has commenced.

High activity in the IPO market, where Nordnet distinguished itself as one of the few Nordic distributors of SpaceX, the largest initial public offering ever.

Continued strong trading activity and record-high foreign trading lift transaction revenues.

Nordnet Fonder launches the first German index fund on the Nordic market. Nordnet's own funds surpass SEK 100 billion in savings capital.

Financial results in brief, April-June 2026 (April-June 2025)

Operating income SEK 1,634 (1,293) million

Operating expenses SEK -440 (-397) million

Operating profit SEK 1,190 (893) million

Earnings per share after dilution SEK 3.80 (2.84)

Presentation to analysts, shareholders and the media

CEO Rasmus Järborg, CFO Lennart Krän and Head of IR Marcus Lindberg will present the report on Friday 17 July at 10.00 CEST via Zoom. The presentation will be held in English. Please register here.

This disclosure contains information that Nordnet is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014) and the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 17-07-2026 07:00 CET.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Tidestad, Chief Communications Officer

johan.tidestad@nordnet.se, +46 708 875 775

Marcus Lindberg, Head of Investor Relations

marcus.lindberg@nordnet.se, +46 764 923 128

Nordnet is a pan-Nordic leading digital platform for savings and investments. Through innovation, simplicity and transparency, we challenge traditional structures, and give private savers access to the same information, tools and services as professionals. Visit us at www.nordnetab.com, www.nordnet.se, www.nordnet.no, www.nordnet.dk or www.nordnet.fi.