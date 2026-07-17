Li-FT Power Ltd.: LIFT Announces Commencement of Drilling at the Adina-Galinée Lithium Project, Québec

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li-FT Power Ltd. ("LIFT" or the "Company") (TSXV: LIFT) (ASX: LFT) (OTCQX: LIFFF) (Frankfurt: WS0) is pleased to announce commencement of exploration activities at the Adina-Galinée Lithium Project ("AGLP"), and the Cancet, Tilly, Nottaway, and Sirmac-Clapier properties, all located in Québec, Canada (Figure 1).





Figure 1 - Location of LIFT's spodumene pegmatite properties in Québec, Canada

Adina-Galinée Lithium Project

The AGLP was assembled by LIFT through the acquisition of Winsome Resources Limited. ("Winsome") and agreements with Azimut Exploration Inc. and SOQUEM Inc. in 2026,1 resulting in a consolidated land position across this large spodumene pegmatite complex.

LIFT's 2026 exploration program at the AGLP will include 163 diamond drill holes totalling 38,970 m (Figure 2). This program is designed to advance the current Mineral Resource Estimate1 through infill and expansion drilling on sections spaced 50 m apart in plan view, with pierce points spaced approximately 75 m apart on section, and testing mineralization to depths of up to 400 m below surface.

Surface exploration will comprise approximately 680 till samples together with prospecting and geological mapping across 5,400 ha of the project area (Table 1), with the objective of identifying additional spodumene pegmatite occurrences and generating brownfield exploration targets.





Figure 2 - Plan map of the Adina-Galinée pegmatite complex showing historical traces and 2026 proposed drilling.

Cancet, Tilly, Sirmac-Clapier, and Nottaway properties

The Cancet, Tilly, Sirmac-Clapier, and Nottaway properties form part of LIFT's Québec lithium portfolio and range from advanced- to early-stage exploration projects. In 2026, LIFT plans to complete till sampling, rock sampling, and mapping (Table 1) to generate and prioritize additional drill targets across each property.

Table 1 - Planned till sampling, rock sampling, and geological mapping for 2026

Project Till Samples (N) Rock Samples (N) Mapping Area (ha) Adina-Galinée 680 200 5,432 Cancet 704 150 10,346 Nottaway - 10-20 - Sirmac-Clapier - 50 155 Tilly 288 25 422 Total 1,672 425 16,355



Francis MacDonald, President & CEO of LIFT comments, "The commencement of drilling at Adina-Galinée marks the first exploration program on this pegmatite complex under single ownership. Having consolidated the district through the Winsome acquisition and our agreements with Azimut and SOQUEM, we can now approach Adina-Galinée the way it should be explored, as one contiguous system. With nearly 39,000 m of drilling planned, this program is designed to both grow and de-risk the current resource, while our surface programs across Cancet, Tilly, Sirmac-Clapier, and Nottaway work to surface the next generation of targets in Québec."

For further information, please contact: Francis MacDonald

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: + 1.604.609.6185

Email: investors@li-ft.com

Website: www.li-ft.com Daniel Gordon

Investor Relations Manager

Tel: +1.604.609.6185

Email: investors@li-ft.com





This release is authorised by the Board of Directors of Li-FT Power Ltd.

About LIFT

LIFT is focused on developing a portfolio of hard rock lithium assets in Canada, with core development assets in both Québec and the Northwest Territories. The Company owns the Yellowknife Lithium Project in the Northwest Territories and the Adina-Galinée Lithium Project in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Québec. LIFT also holds early-stage exploration properties in both jurisdictions.

Qualified Person

The disclosure in this news release of scientific and technical information regarding LIFT's mineral properties has been reviewed and approved by Ron Voordouw, Ph.D., P.Geo., Partner, Director Geoscience, Equity Exploration Consultants Ltd., and a consultant to Li-FT Power Ltd. He is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101) as well as a member in good standing with the Northwest Territories and Nunavut Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists (NAPEG) (Geologist Registration number: L5245).

Competent Person's Statement

Information in this announcement that relates to exploration results is based on and fairly represents information and supporting documentation obtained by LIFT and reviewed and approved by Mr. Ben Eggers, MAIG, P.Geo., Senior Geologist, SGS Canada Inc. - SGS Geological Services, a Competent Person who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr. Eggers has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a 'Competent Person' as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' ("JORC Code"). Mr. Eggers is an independent consultant with SGS Canada Inc. - SGS Geological Services and Mr. Eggers consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

Past Exploration Results and Mineral Resource estimates reported in this announcement were first reported by the Company in accordance with ASX Listing Rules 5.7 and 5.8 in its Prospectus lodged with ASIC on 13 April 2026 (the Prospectus) and released to ASX on 22 May 2026. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Prospectus and that in the case of the Mineral Resource estimates, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the Prospectus continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and content in which the Competent Person's findings are presented here have not been materially modified from the Prospectus. Refer to the Prospectus for further information.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this news release.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors" in the Company's latest annual information form filed on April 27, 2026, which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

1Refer to Prospectus lodged with ASIC on 13 April 2026 and released to ASX on 22 May 2026.

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