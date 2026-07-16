Boeing highlights portfolio at aviation's largest celebration

Company will host demonstrators, panels and STEM activities at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] will showcase its commercial, defense and services portfolios at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh in Wisconsin next week, with a special theme celebrating America's 250th anniversary. The weeklong event will connect pilots, customers, families, students and industry stakeholders in honor of this historic milestone.

The show runs July 20-26 and is expected to draw more than 10,000 aircraft and about 700,000 visitors from more than 90 countries. Boeing's pavilion and show activities will highlight engineering and innovative capabilities, demonstrators, and youth STEM outreach.

"As one of aviation's largest gatherings, Oshkosh brings together people across the industry and flying public," said Chris Broom, vice president of Commercial Training Solutions, Boeing Global Services. "The event gives Boeing a chance to share our work, hear from customers and connect with the next generation of aviation professionals."

Boeing aircraft on display on Boeing Plaza will include the 737-800, 737-BBJ, 777-300, P-8, F/A-18, F-15, MV-22 and B-52.

Boeing will feature activations throughout the week, including:

a Freedom Plane flyover in celebration of America's 250 th anniversary

anniversary a historical walk exploring Boeing's role in U.S. aerospace history

KidVenture events aimed at encouraging students to pursue aviation and STEM careers

the Safety Dojo on-the-go, a mobile, interactive safety learning center.

The Boeing pavilion will include opportunities to learn about its commercial, defense and services capabilities. It will also host a theater where company leaders will present informational sessions, videos, and panel discussions, including a media briefing on Boeing's annual Pilot and Technician Outlook. A Boeing Store with event-exclusive merchandise will also be on site.

As part of its sponsorship of the show, Boeing provides free admission to all attendees 18 and younger. Since 2019, the company has enabled nearly 500,000 youth to attend the event.

To learn more about Boeing at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, visit: https://www.boeing.com/airshows/airventure

A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.

Boeing Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Boeing