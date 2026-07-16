Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 17.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Von einer Mine zu drei: Wie Goldgroup die Geschichte still und leise verändert hat
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850471 | ISIN: US0970231058 | Ticker-Symbol: BCO
Tradegate
17.07.26 | 11:29
187,30 Euro
-0,03 % -0,06
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BOEING COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOEING COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
186,90187,8211:32
186,78187,8611:33
PR Newswire
16.07.2026 18:47 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Boeing highlights portfolio at aviation's largest celebration

  • Company will host demonstrators, panels and STEM activities at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] will showcase its commercial, defense and services portfolios at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh in Wisconsin next week, with a special theme celebrating America's 250th anniversary. The weeklong event will connect pilots, customers, families, students and industry stakeholders in honor of this historic milestone.

The show runs July 20-26 and is expected to draw more than 10,000 aircraft and about 700,000 visitors from more than 90 countries. Boeing's pavilion and show activities will highlight engineering and innovative capabilities, demonstrators, and youth STEM outreach.

"As one of aviation's largest gatherings, Oshkosh brings together people across the industry and flying public," said Chris Broom, vice president of Commercial Training Solutions, Boeing Global Services. "The event gives Boeing a chance to share our work, hear from customers and connect with the next generation of aviation professionals."

Boeing aircraft on display on Boeing Plaza will include the 737-800, 737-BBJ, 777-300, P-8, F/A-18, F-15, MV-22 and B-52.

Boeing will feature activations throughout the week, including:

  • a Freedom Plane flyover in celebration of America's 250th anniversary
  • a historical walk exploring Boeing's role in U.S. aerospace history
  • KidVenture events aimed at encouraging students to pursue aviation and STEM careers
  • the Safety Dojo on-the-go, a mobile, interactive safety learning center.

The Boeing pavilion will include opportunities to learn about its commercial, defense and services capabilities. It will also host a theater where company leaders will present informational sessions, videos, and panel discussions, including a media briefing on Boeing's annual Pilot and Technician Outlook. A Boeing Store with event-exclusive merchandise will also be on site.

As part of its sponsorship of the show, Boeing provides free admission to all attendees 18 and younger. Since 2019, the company has enabled nearly 500,000 youth to attend the event.

To learn more about Boeing at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, visit: https://www.boeing.com/airshows/airventure

A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.

Boeing Media Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE Boeing

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.