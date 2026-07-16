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WKN: 922248 | ISIN: US8287302009 | Ticker-Symbol: SN9
Frankfurt
17.07.26 | 08:06
20,200 Euro
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19,90020,80011:33
PR Newswire
16.07.2026 22:38 Uhr
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Simmons First National Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results

PINE BLUFF, Ark., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Financial Highlights

2Q26

1Q26

2Q25


2Q26 Highlights

Income Statement Summary(in millions)





Comparisons reflect 2Q26 vs 1Q26
unless otherwise noted

  • Net income of $66.7 million
    and diluted EPS of $0.46
  • Adjusted net income1 of $72.2
    million and adjusted diluted
    EPS1 of $0.50
  • ROAA of 1.09% and ROE of
    7.69%
  • Adjusted ROAA1 of 1.17%;
    adjusted ROTCE1 of 14.37%
  • Total revenue of $248.6 million
    and PPNR1 of $100.8 million
  • Net interest margin unchanged
    at 3.84%; cost of deposits down
    3 bps to 1.93%
  • Efficiency ratio of 58.72%;
    adjusted efficiency ratio1 of
    54.26%
  • Unfunded commitments up 8%
  • Noninterest bearing deposits up
    6% annualized
  • Provision expense exceeded net
    charge-offs by $8.3 million
  • NCO ratio at 20 bps for 2Q26;
    ACL at 1.32%
  • Repurchased 0.7 million shares
    during the quarter

Total revenue

$ 248.6

$ 241.4

$214.2


Adjusted total revenue1

248.6

241.4

214.2


Pre-provision net revenue1 (PPNR)

100.8

100.7

75.6


Adjusted pre-provision net revenue1

108.2

100.7

77.3


Provision for credit losses

17.4

14.6

11.9


Net income

66.7

68.5

54.8


Adjusted net income1

72.2

68.6

56.1


Per Share Data





Diluted earnings

$ 0.46

$ 0.47

$ 0.43


Adjusted diluted earnings1

0.50

0.47

0.44


Cash dividend declared

0.2150

0.2150

0.2125


Balance Sheet (in millions)





Total loans

$18,062

$17,933

$17,111


Total deposits

19,728

20,203

21,825


Total assets

24,777

24,693

26,694


Total shareholders' equity

3,482

3,438

3,549


Asset Quality





Net charge-off ratio (NCO ratio)

0.20 %

0.21 %

0.25 %


Allowance for credit losses to loans (ACL)

1.32

1.28

1.48


Capital Ratios





Equity to assets (EA) ratio

14.05 %

13.92 %

13.30 %


Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio1

8.91

8.74

8.46


Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio

11.60

11.58

12.36


Total risk-based capital ratio

14.35

14.36

14.42


Other Ratios





Return on average assets

1.09 %

1.13 %

0.82 %


Adjusted return on average assets1

1.17

1.13

0.84


Return on average common equity

7.69

8.01

6.20


Return on average tangible common equity1

13.32

13.90

10.73


Adj. return onavg. tangible common equity1

14.37

13.91

10.97


Net interest margin (FTE)2

3.84

3.84

3.06


Efficiency ratio

58.72

57.56

62.82


Adjusted efficiency ratio1

54.26

56.16

60.52


Jay Brogdon, Simmons' President and CEO, commented on second quarter 2026 results:

"Simmons delivered continued expansion in returns in the second quarter, reflecting revenue growth coupled with disciplined expense control. Committed loan production reached $1.8 billion, its highest quarterly level in almost four years, partially offset by expected paydowns, while our focus on disciplined loan and deposit pricing supported a stable net interest margin. Underlying trends in asset quality remain constructive, with net charge-offs of 20 basis points, provision expense exceeding net charge-offs by $8.3 million and continued positive trends in classified and criticized loans, even as we manage a single relationship that fully migrated to nonperforming in the second quarter.

During the quarter, the continued execution of efficiency initiatives more than funded our investments in the business, reflecting ongoing progress of our continuous improvement mindset. These actions included the elimination of certain positions and further optimization of our real estate footprint through meaningful square footage reductions. As we look to the remainder of the year, we expect to sharpen our focus on the disciplined execution of these types of initiatives, which we believe will more than fund additional investments designed to further enhance the quality and sustainability of our organic growth outlook."

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (Simmons or Company) today reported net income of $66.7 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to net income of $68.5 million for the first quarter of 2026 and $54.8 million for the second quarter of 2025. Diluted earnings per share were $0.46 for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $0.47 for the first quarter of 2026 and $0.43 for the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted earnings1 for the second quarter of 2026 were $72.2 million, compared to $68.6 million for the first quarter of 2026 and $56.1 million for the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 for the second quarter of 2026 were $0.50, compared to $0.47 for the first quarter of 2026 and $0.44 for the second quarter of 2025.

For the second quarter of 2026, return on average assets was 1.09 percent and return on average common equity was 7.69 percent. Adjusted return on average assets1 was 1.17 percent and adjusted return on average tangible common equity1 was 14.37 percent.

The table below summarizes the impact of certain items, consisting primarily of branch/real estate rightsizing costs, severance/early retirement program costs, FDIC deposit insurance special assessment and certain professional services. These items are also described in further detail in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables contained in this press release.

Impact of Certain Items on Earnings and Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)

$ in millions, except per share data


2Q26

1Q26

2Q25

Net income


$ 66.7

$ 68.5

$ 54.8






Branch/real estate rightsizing costs, net


6.1

0.6

0.2

Severance/early retirement program costs


1.3

0.3

1.6

FDIC deposit insurance special assessment


-

(2.0)

-

Certain professional services


-

1.2

-

Total pre-tax impact


7.4

0.1

1.8

Tax effect


(1.9)

-

(0.5)

Total impact on earnings


5.5

0.1

1.3

Adjusted earnings1, 3


$ 72.2

$ 68.6

$ 56.1






Diluted EPS


$ 0.46

$ 0.47

$ 0.43






Branch/real estate rightsizing costs, net


0.04

-

-

Severance/early retirement program costs


0.01

-

0.01

FDIC deposit insurance special assessment


-

(0.01)

-

Certain professional services


-

0.01

-

Total pre-tax impact


0.05

-

0.01

Tax effect


(0.01)

-

-

Total impact on earnings


0.04

-

0.01

Adjusted Diluted EPS1


$ 0.50

$ 0.47

$ 0.44

Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the second quarter of 2026 totaled $200.6 million, up $3.5 million, or 7 percent annualized, compared to $197.2 million for the first quarter of 2026 and up $28.8 million, or 17 percent, compared to $171.8 million for the second quarter of 2025. The increase in net interest income on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to a $5.9 million increase in interest income, driven by a $7.0 million increase in loan interest income, offset in part by a $2.4 million increase in interest expense. The increase in net interest income on a year-over-year basis was primarily due to a $36.1 million decrease in interest expense, which included a $30.8 million decrease in interest bearing deposit costs and a $5.3 million decrease in the cost of other interest bearing liabilities. The decrease in interest expense compared to the prior year quarter reflected a reduction in wholesale funding as a result of the balance sheet repositioning completed in the third quarter of 2025, as well as a lower interest rate environment.

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2026 on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis2 was 3.84 percent, unchanged from first quarter 2026 levels and up 78 basis points compared to 3.06 percent for the second quarter of 2025. The increase in net interest margin on a year-over-year basis primarily reflected the balance sheet repositioning that was completed during the third quarter of 2025.

Select Yield/Rates

2Q26

1Q26

4Q25

3Q25

2Q25

Loan yield (FTE)2

6.15 %

6.16 %

6.23 %

6.31 %

6.26 %

Investment securities yield (FTE)2

4.26

4.25

4.30

4.01

3.48

Cost of interest bearing deposits

2.46

2.47

2.62

2.86

2.97

Cost of deposits

1.93

1.96

2.04

2.25

2.36

Net interest spread (FTE)2

3.26

3.27

3.18

2.86

2.41

Net interest margin (FTE)2

3.84

3.84

3.81

3.50

3.06

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2026 was $47.9 million, compared to $44.2 million in the first quarter of 2026 and $42.4 million in the second quarter of 2025. The increase in noninterest income on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to an increase in swap fee income and a positive valuation adjustment on Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) investments in the second quarter of 2026, both of which are included in other income in the table below.

Noninterest Income

$ in millions

2Q26

1Q26

4Q25

3Q25

2Q25

Service charges on deposit accounts

$ 12.3

$ 12.7

$ 12.7

$ 13.0

$ 12.6

Wealth management fees

10.2

10.5

10.3

10.0

9.5

Debit and credit card fees

9.0

8.5

8.7

8.5

8.6

Mortgage lending income

2.0

1.9

2.2

2.3

1.7

Other service charges and fees

1.6

1.6

1.5

1.5

1.3

Bank owned life insurance

4.2

4.2

3.9

3.9

3.9

Gain (loss) on sale of securities

-

-

-

(801.5)

-

Other income

8.6

4.8

12.4

6.1

4.8

Total noninterest income

$ 47.9

$ 44.2

$ 51.7

$(756.2)

$ 42.4







Adjusted noninterest income1

$ 47.9

$ 44.2

$ 51.7

$ 45.9

$ 42.4

Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2026 was $147.7 million, compared to $140.7 million in the first quarter of 2026 and $138.6 million in the second quarter of 2025. Included in noninterest expense are certain items consisting of branch/real estate rightsizing costs, severance/early retirement program costs, FDIC deposit insurance special assessment and certain professional services. Collectively, these items totaled $7.4 million in the second quarter of 2026, $30 thousand in the first quarter of 2026 and $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2025. Excluding these items (which are described in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" table below) adjusted noninterest expense1 was $140.3 million in the second quarter of 2026, $140.6 million in the first quarter of 2026 and $136.8 million in the second quarter of 2025. The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2026 was 58.72 percent, compared to 57.56 percent for the first quarter of 2026 and 62.82 percent for the second quarter of 2025. The adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 54.26 percent for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 56.16 percent for the first quarter of 2026 and 60.52 percent for the second quarter of 2025.

Noninterest Expense

$ in millions

2Q26

1Q26

4Q25

3Q25

2Q25

Salaries and employee benefits

$ 75.6

$ 75.9

$ 72.9

$ 76.2

$ 73.9

Occupancy expense, net

14.7

12.2

11.6

12.1

11.8

Furniture and equipment

5.7

5.4

5.3

5.3

5.5

Deposit insurance

4.5

2.3

4.7

5.2

4.9

Other real estate and foreclosure expense

0.7

0.3

0.4

0.2

0.2

Other operating expenses

46.6

44.5

44.8

43.0

42.3

Total noninterest expense

$147.7

$140.7

$139.9

$142.0

$138.6







Adjusted salaries and employee benefits1

$ 74.3

$ 75.6

$ 72.9

$ 75.9

$ 72.3

Adjusted other operating expenses1

44.2

43.1

44.0

41.5

42.5

Adjusted noninterest expense1

140.3

140.6

138.6

139.7

136.8

Efficiency ratio

58.72 %

57.56 %

55.52 %

(25.11) %

62.82 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio1

54.26

56.16

53.64

57.72

60.52

Full-time equivalent employees

2,909

2,913

2,917

2,883

2,947

Number of financial centers

220

221

222

223

223

Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments
Total loans at the end of the second quarter of 2026 were $18.1 billion, up $129.5 million, or 3 percent annualized, compared to $17.9 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2026, and up $951.3 million, or 6 percent, compared to $17.1 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2025. The increase in total loans on a linked quarter basis was driven by increases in agricultural, commercial real estate and consumer and other portfolios, offset in part by a decrease in real estate construction. Unfunded loan commitments at the end of the second quarter of 2026 were $4.4 billion, compared to $4.1 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and $3.9 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2025. The commercial loan pipeline totaled $1.4 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2026, and ready-to-close commercial loans totaled $374 million with a weighted average rate of 6.73 percent.

Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments

$ in millions

2Q26

1Q26

4Q25

3Q25

2Q25

Total loans

$18,062

$17,933

$17,492

$17,189

$17,111

Unfunded loan commitments

4,384

4,068

3,871

3,955

3,947

Deposits and Other Borrowings
Total deposits at the end of the second quarter of 2026 were $19.7 billion, compared to $20.2 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and $21.8 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2025. Noninterest bearing deposits totaled $4.4 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2026, up $60.8 million, or 6 percent annualized, compared to $4.3 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2026. Interest bearing deposits at the end of the second quarter of 2026 totaled $15.4 billion, compared to $15.9 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and $17.4 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2025. The decrease in interest bearing deposits on a linked quarter basis was driven by lower levels of interest bearing transaction accounts and savings accounts, and time deposits, coupled with a reduction in the utilization of brokered deposits given pricing relative to FHLB advances. The decrease in total deposits on a year-over-year basis primarily reflects a reduction of higher rate, non-relationship wholesale and public fund deposits as part of the balance sheet repositioning completed during the third quarter of 2025.

Other borrowings at the end of the second quarter of 2026 were $941.3 million, compared to $446.8 million at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and $634.3 million at the end of the second quarter of 2025. The increase in other borrowings on a linked quarter basis reflected increased utilization of short-term FHLB advances given favorable pricing.

Deposits

$ in millions

2Q26

1Q26

4Q25

3Q25

2Q25

Noninterest bearing deposits

$ 4,350

$ 4,290

$ 4,330

$ 4,377

$ 4,468

Interest bearing transaction accounts

10,332

10,667

10,453

10,289

10,532

Time deposits

3,233

3,334

3,508

3,331

3,588

Brokered deposits

1,813

1,912

1,893

1,841

3,237

Total deposits

$19,728

$20,203

$20,184

$19,838

$21,825







Noninterest bearing deposits to total deposits

22 %

21 %

21 %

22 %

20 %

Total loans to total deposits

92

89

87

87

78

Asset Quality
Provision for credit losses on loans totaled $17.4 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $14.6 million in the first quarter of 2026 and $11.9 million in the second quarter of 2025. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans for the second quarter of 2026 were 20 basis points, compared to 21 basis points in the first quarter of 2026 and 25 basis points in the second quarter of 2025. Provision for credit losses on loans exceeded net charge-offs by $8.3 million during the second quarter of 2026. The allowance for credit losses on loans at the end of the second quarter of 2026 was $238.2 million, compared to $229.9 million at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and $253.5 million at the end of the second quarter of 2025. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans at the end of the second quarter of 2026 was 1.32 percent, compared to 1.28 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and 1.48 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2025.

Loans past due 30-89 days as a percentage of total loans were 29 basis points at the end of the second quarter of 2026, compared to 51 basis points at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and 17 basis points at the end of the second quarter of 2025. Total nonperforming loans at the end of the second quarter of 2026 totaled $166.0 million, compared to $141.9 million at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and $157.2 million at the end of the second quarter of 2025. The increase in nonperforming loans on a linked quarter basis primarily reflected further migration of the remaining portion of a single 1-4 family real estate construction relationship previously disclosed in the first quarter of 2026. The nonperforming loan coverage ratio ended the second quarter of 2026 at 143 percent, compared to 162 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and 161 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2025. Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 72 basis points at the end of the second quarter of 2026, compared to 63 basis points at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and 62 basis points at the end of the second quarter of 2025.

Asset Quality

$ in millions

2Q26

1Q26

4Q25

3Q25

2Q25

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

1.32 %

1.28 %

1.28 %

1.50 %

1.48 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans

143

162

199

168

161

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.92

0.79

0.64

0.90

0.92

Net charge-off ratio (annualized)

0.20

0.21

1.12

0.25

0.25

Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized)

0.21

0.21

0.47

0.24

0.24

Loans past due 30-89 days to total loans

0.29

0.51

0.27

0.11

0.17







Total nonperforming loans

$166.1

$141.9

$112.7

$153.9

$157.2

Total other nonperforming assets

11.1

12.6

12.4

6.8

9.5

Total nonperforming assets

$177.2

$154.5

$125.1

$160.7

$166.7







Reserve for unfunded commitments

$25.6

$25.6

$25.6

$25.6

$25.6

Capital
Total stockholders' equity at the end of the second quarter of 2026 was $3.5 billion, compared to $3.4 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and $3.5 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2025. Book value per share at the end of the second quarter of 2026 was $24.11, compared to $23.70 at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and $28.17 at the end of the second quarter of 2025. Tangible book value per share1 at the end of the second quarter of 2026 was $14.42, compared to $14.03 at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and $16.97 at the end of the second quarter of 2025. The increase in book value per share and tangible book value per share on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to a $35.6 million increase in undivided profits. The year-over-year decline in book value per share and tangible book value per share was primarily due to the balance sheet repositioning completed in the third quarter of 2025.

Total stockholders' equity as a percentage of total assets at the end of the second quarter of 2026 was 14.1 percent, compared to 13.9 percent at the end of first quarter of 2026 and 13.3 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2025. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets1 was 8.9 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2026, compared to 8.7 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and 8.5 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2025. Both Simmons and its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, continue to maintain regulatory capital ratios significantly above "well-capitalized" regulatory guidelines.

Select Capital Ratios

2Q26

1Q26

4Q25

3Q25

2Q25

Stockholders' equity to total assets

14.1 %

13.9 %

13.9 %

13.9 %

13.3 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets1

8.9

8.7

8.7

8.5

8.5

Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio

11.6

11.6

11.6

11.5

12.4

Tier 1 leverage ratio

10.2

10.1

10.1

9.6

10.0

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

11.6

11.6

11.6

11.5

12.4

Total risk-based capital ratio

14.4

14.4

14.4

15.1

14.4

Share Repurchase Program
During the second quarter of 2026, Simmons repurchased approximately 0.7 million shares of its Class A common stock at an average price of $21.52 under its 2026 stock repurchase program (2026 Program). Remaining authorization under the 2026 Program as of June 30, 2026, was approximately $161 million. The timing, pricing and amount of any repurchases under the 2026 Program will be determined by Simmons' management at its discretion based on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, market conditions, trading volume and market price of Simmons' common stock, Simmons' capital needs, Simmons' working capital and investment requirements, other corporate considerations, economic conditions, and legal requirements. The 2026 Program does not obligate Simmons to repurchase any common stock and may be modified, discontinued or suspended at any time without prior notice.



(1) Non-GAAP measurement. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below

(2) FTE - fully taxable equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 26.135%

(3) In this press release, "Adjusted Earnings" may also be referred to as "Adjusted Net Income"

Conference Call
Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Friday, July 17, 2026. Interested parties can listen to this call by dialing toll-free 1-844-481-2779 (North America only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corporation conference call, conference ID 10210202. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on Simmons' website at simmonsbank.com for at least 60 days following the date of the call.

Simmons First National Corporation
Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) is a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends to its shareholders for 117 consecutive years. Its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates 220 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. Recently, Simmons Bank was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions 2026 and by Forbes as one of America's Best-In-State Companies 2026. In 2025, Simmons Bank was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces 2025 in Arkansas and one of America's Best Regional Banks 2025, and by U.S. News & World Report as one of the 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For in the South. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on X or by visiting our newsroom.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company's performance. These measures adjust GAAP performance measures to, among other things, include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as exclude from net income (including on a per share diluted basis), pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, net charge-offs, income available to common shareholders, noninterest income, and noninterest expense certain income and expense items attributable to, for example, branch/real estate rightsizing costs, severance/early retirement program costs, FDIC deposit insurance special assessment and certain professional services.

In addition, the Company also presents certain figures based on tangible common stockholders' equity, tangible assets and tangible book value, which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The Company further presents certain figures that are exclusive of the impact of deposits and/or loans acquired through acquisitions, mortgage warehouse loans, and/or energy loans, or gains and/or losses on the sale of securities. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they, among other things, present the results of the Company's ongoing operations without the effect of mergers or other items not central to the Company's ongoing business, as well as normalize for tax effects and certain other effects. Management, therefore, believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's ongoing businesses, and management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of the Company's ongoing businesses as related to prior financial periods. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may not be based on historical facts and should be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made in Mr. Brogdon's quote, may be identified by reference to future periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believe," "budget," "expect," "foresee," "anticipate," "intend," "indicate," "target," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continue," "contemplate," "positions," "prospects," "predict," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might" or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Simmons' future growth, business strategies, lending capacity and lending activity, loan demand, revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, dividends, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, share repurchase program, acquisition strategy, digital banking initiatives, the Company's ability to recruit and retain key employees, the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, future economic conditions and interest rates, and the adequacy of reserve levels for loans. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and Simmons undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this press release. By nature, forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in economic conditions, changes in credit quality, changes in interest rates and related governmental policies, the effects of a government shutdown, changes in loan demand, changes in deposit flows, changes in real estate values, changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements, changes in the securities markets generally or the price of Simmons' common stock specifically, changes in information technology affecting the financial industry, and changes in customer behaviors, including consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits; changes in tariff policies; general economic and market conditions; changes in governmental administrations; market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, war and other military conflicts (including the ongoing military conflicts in the Middle East and between Russia and Ukraine) or other major events, or the prospect of these events; the soundness of other financial institutions and any indirect exposure related to the closings of other financial institutions and their impact on the broader market through other customers, suppliers and partners, or that the conditions which resulted in the liquidity concerns experienced by closed financial institutions may also adversely impact, directly or indirectly, other financial institutions and market participants with which the Company has commercial or deposit relationships; increased inflation; the loss of key employees; increased competition in the markets in which the Company operates and from non-bank financial institutions; increased unemployment; labor shortages; claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions; changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (current expected credit losses); fraud that results in material losses or that the Company has not discovered yet that may result in material losses; the Company's ability to manage and successfully integrate its mergers and acquisitions and to fully realize cost savings and other benefits associated with acquisitions; increased delinquency and foreclosure rates on commercial real estate loans; significant increases in nonaccrual loan balances; cyber or other information technology threats, attacks or events; emerging issues related to the development and use of artificial intelligence that could give rise to legal or regulatory action or increase cybersecurity threats; reliance on third parties for key services; government legislation; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. In addition, there can be no guarantee that the board of directors (Board) of Simmons will approve a quarterly dividend in future quarters, and the timing, payment, and amount of future dividends (if any) is subject to, among other things, the discretion of the Board and may differ significantly from past dividends. Additional information on factors that might affect the Company's financial results is included in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, and other reports that the Company has filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), all of which are available from the SEC on its website, www.sec.gov.

Simmons First National Corporation









SFNC

Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets










For the Quarters Ended

Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30

(Unaudited)

2026


2026


2025


2025


2025

($ in thousands)










ASSETS










Cash and noninterest bearing balances due from banks

$ 377,602


$ 342,603


$ 380,439


$ 377,604


$ 398,081

Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold

211,882


205,880


331,474


266,013


246,381

Cash and cash equivalents

589,484


548,483


711,913


643,617


644,462

Interest bearing balances due from banks - time

100


100


100


100


100

Investment securities - held-to-maturity

-


-


-


-


3,591,531

Investment securities - available-for-sale

3,077,181


3,152,286


3,266,221


3,319,277


2,405,320

Mortgage loans held for sale

16,450


14,311


17,438


15,507


16,972

Assets held in trading accounts

14,541


14,543


11,685


12,695


-

Loans:










Loans

18,062,369


17,932,883


17,492,179


17,188,817


17,111,096

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(238,227)


(229,908)


(224,377)


(258,006)


(253,537)

Net loans

17,824,142


17,702,975


17,267,802


16,930,811


16,857,559

Premises and equipment

552,435


557,873


561,220


568,343


573,160

Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned

11,080


12,475


12,009


6,386


8,794

Interest receivable

103,016


101,557


104,062


104,383


120,443

Bank owned life insurance

545,252


542,486


540,001


539,372


535,481

Goodwill

1,320,799


1,320,799


1,320,799


1,320,799


1,320,799

Other intangible assets

78,228


81,325


84,423


87,520


90,617

Other assets

644,108


643,570


643,204


659,352


528,382

Total assets

$ 24,776,816


$ 24,692,783


$ 24,540,877


$ 24,208,162


$ 26,693,620











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY










Deposits:










Noninterest bearing transaction accounts

$ 4,350,474


$ 4,289,697


$ 4,330,211


$ 4,377,232


$ 4,468,237

Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits

11,133,265


11,311,979


11,141,169


10,932,914


11,176,791

Time deposits

4,244,371


4,601,107


4,712,658


4,527,587


6,179,962

Total deposits

19,728,110


20,202,783


20,184,038


19,837,733


21,824,990

Federal funds purchased and securities sold










under agreements to repurchase

46,216


8,708


21,383


22,348


31,306

Other borrowings

941,256


446,756


302,253


18,832


634,349

Subordinated notes and debentures

312,028


315,700


317,714


648,976


366,369

Accrued interest and other liabilities

267,347


281,102


296,249


326,310


287,396

Total liabilities

21,294,957


21,255,049


21,121,637


20,854,199


23,144,410











Stockholders' equity:










Common stock

1,444


1,451


1,448


1,447


1,260

Surplus

2,837,845


2,848,952


2,846,581


2,848,977


2,518,286

Undivided profits

937,307


901,696


864,341


817,022


1,410,564

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(294,737)


(314,365)


(293,130)


(313,483)


(380,900)

Total stockholders' equity

3,481,859


3,437,734


3,419,240


3,353,963


3,549,210

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 24,776,816


$ 24,692,783


$ 24,540,877


$ 24,208,162


$ 26,693,620

Simmons First National Corporation









SFNC

Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date










For the Quarters Ended

Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30

(Unaudited)

2026


2026


2025


2025


2025

($ in thousands, except per share data)










INTEREST INCOME










Loans (including fees)

$ 274,271


$ 267,287


$ 270,868


$ 269,210


$ 265,373

Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold

2,058


2,320


2,485


6,421


2,531

Investment securities

31,013


31,882


33,833


37,464


46,898

Mortgage loans held for sale

202


203


227


229


221

Assets held in trading accounts

136


122


118


99


-

TOTAL INTEREST INCOME

307,680


301,814


307,531


313,423


315,023

INTEREST EXPENSE










Time deposits

36,996


39,949


41,989


49,064


57,231

Other deposits

58,536


57,653


60,516


67,546


69,108

Federal funds purchased and securities

-









sold under agreements to repurchase

426


36


57


72


59

Other borrowings

5,873


1,746


2,138


2,957


10,613

Subordinated notes and debentures

5,222


5,262


5,535


7,123


6,188

TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE

107,053


104,646


110,235


126,762


143,199

NET INTEREST INCOME

200,627


197,168


197,296


186,661


171,824

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES










Provision for credit losses on loans

17,434


14,622


15,116


15,180


11,945

Provision for credit losses on investment securities - HTM

-


-


-


(3,214)


-

TOTAL PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

17,434


14,622


15,116


11,966


11,945

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION










FOR CREDIT LOSSES

183,193


182,546


182,180


174,695


159,879

NONINTEREST INCOME










Service charges on deposit accounts

12,329


12,656


12,669


13,045


12,588

Debit and credit card fees

9,008


8,503


8,660


8,478


8,567

Wealth management fees

10,240


10,533


10,337


9,965


9,464

Mortgage lending income

1,994


1,854


2,232


2,259


1,687

Bank owned life insurance income

4,218


4,218


3,942


3,943


3,890

Other service charges and fees (includes insurance income)

1,551


1,606


1,503


1,474


1,321

Gain (loss) on sale of securities

-


-


-


(801,492)


-

Other income

8,599


4,827


12,365


6,141


4,837

TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME

47,939


44,197


51,708


(756,187)


42,354

NONINTEREST EXPENSE










Salaries and employee benefits

75,590


75,885


72,924


76,249


73,862

Occupancy expense, net

14,715


12,218


11,636


12,106


11,844

Furniture and equipment expense

5,739


5,423


5,304


5,275


5,474

Other real estate and foreclosure expense

695


315


432


200


216

Deposit insurance

4,450


2,295


4,736


5,175


4,917

Other operating expenses

46,550


44,537


44,830


43,027


42,276

TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE

147,739


140,673


139,862


142,032


138,589

NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

83,393


86,070


94,026


(723,524)


63,644

Provision for income taxes

16,702


17,526


15,948


(160,732)


8,871

NET INCOME (LOSS)

$ 66,691


$ 68,544


$ 78,078


$ (562,792)


$ 54,773

BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE

$ 0.46


$ 0.47


$ 0.54


$ (4.01)


$ 0.43

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$ 0.46


$ 0.47


$ 0.54


$ (4.00)


$ 0.43

Simmons First National Corporation








SFNC

Consolidated Risk-Based Capital










For the Quarters Ended

Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30

(Unaudited)

2026


2026


2025


2025


2025

($ in thousands)










Tier 1 capital










Stockholders' equity

$ 3,481,859


$ 3,437,734


$ 3,419,240


$ 3,353,963


$ 3,549,210

Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax

(1,367,717)


(1,370,562)


(1,374,839)


(1,376,255)


(1,379,104)

Unrealized loss (gain) on AFS securities

294,737


314,365


293,130


313,483


380,900

Total Tier 1 capital

2,408,879


2,381,537


2,337,531


2,291,191


2,551,006











Tier 2 capital










Subordinated notes and debentures

312,028


315,700


317,714


648,976


366,369

Subordinated debt phase out

-


-


-


(198,000)


(198,000)

Qualifying allowance for loan losses and










reserve for unfunded commitments

259,693


255,537


250,006


248,710


258,079

Total Tier 2 capital

571,721


571,237


567,720


699,686


426,448

Total risk-based capital

$ 2,980,600


$ 2,952,774


$ 2,905,251


$ 2,990,877


$ 2,977,454











Risk weighted assets

$ 20,771,268


$ 20,565,445


$ 20,106,493


$ 19,861,879


$ 20,646,324











Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio

$ 23,617,439


$ 23,487,513


$ 23,224,638


$ 23,963,356


$ 25,606,135











Ratios at end of quarter










Equity to assets

14.05 %


13.92 %


13.93 %


13.85 %


13.30 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)

8.91 %


8.74 %


8.71 %


8.53 %


8.46 %

Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1)

11.60 %


11.58 %


11.63 %


11.54 %


12.36 %

Tier 1 leverage ratio

10.20 %


10.14 %


10.06 %


9.56 %


9.96 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

11.60 %


11.58 %


11.63 %


11.54 %


12.36 %

Total risk-based capital ratio

14.35 %


14.36 %


14.45 %


15.07 %


14.42 %


(1) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

Simmons First National Corporation








SFNC


Consolidated Investment Securities











For the Quarters Ended

Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30


(Unaudited)

2026


2026


2025


2025


2025


($ in thousands)











Investment Securities - End of Period











Held-to-Maturity











U.S. Government agencies

$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ 457,228


Mortgage-backed securities

-


-


-


-


1,024,313


State and political subdivisions

-


-


-


-


1,855,614


Other securities

-


-


-


-


254,376


Total held-to-maturity (net of credit losses)

-


-


-


-


3,591,531


Available-for-Sale











U.S. Treasury

$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ 400


U.S. Government agencies

44,425


46,329


47,172


48,355


49,498


Mortgage-backed securities

2,061,760


2,128,732


2,201,958


2,249,593


1,349,991


State and political subdivisions

865,467


838,880


859,071


845,371


807,842


Other securities

105,529


138,345


158,020


175,958


197,589


Total available-for-sale (net of credit losses)

3,077,181


3,152,286


3,266,221


3,319,277


2,405,320


Total investment securities (net of credit losses)

$ 3,077,181


$ 3,152,286


$ 3,266,221


$ 3,319,277


$ 5,996,851


Fair value - HTM investment securities

$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ 2,891,974


Simmons First National Corporation








SFNC

Consolidated Loans










For the Quarters Ended

Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30

(Unaudited)

2026


2026


2025


2025


2025

($ in thousands)










Loan Portfolio - End of Period










Consumer:










Credit cards

$ 174,148


$ 172,610


$ 175,760


$ 173,020


$ 176,166

Other consumer

99,117


96,387


115,472


112,335


123,831

Total consumer

273,265


268,997


291,232


285,355


299,997

Real Estate:










Construction

2,577,630


2,621,859


2,873,807


2,874,823


2,784,578

Single-family residential

2,564,282


2,566,162


2,607,450


2,617,849


2,625,717

Other commercial real estate

8,828,771


8,764,648


8,289,968


7,875,649


7,961,412

Total real estate

13,970,683


13,952,669


13,771,225


13,368,321


13,371,707

Commercial:










Commercial

2,516,607


2,521,440


2,382,339


2,397,388


2,440,507

Agricultural

426,522


333,508


306,300


353,181


333,078

Total commercial

2,943,129


2,854,948


2,688,639


2,750,569


2,773,585

Other

875,292


856,269


741,083


784,572


665,807

Total loans

$ 18,062,369


$ 17,932,883


$ 17,492,179


$ 17,188,817


$ 17,111,096

Simmons First National Corporation









SFNC

Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality










For the Quarters Ended

Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30

(Unaudited)

2026


2026


2025


2025


2025

($ in thousands)










Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans










Beginning balance

$ 229,908


$ 224,377


$ 258,006


$ 253,537


$ 252,168











Loans charged off:










Credit cards

1,368


1,677


1,346


1,862


1,702

Other consumer

350


590


550


600


351

Real estate

5,465


6,629


25,850


1,350


1,450

Commercial

3,520


1,666


22,004


8,079


8,257

Total loans charged off

10,703


10,562


49,750


11,891


11,760











Recoveries of loans previously charged off:










Credit cards

244


468


347


257


334

Other consumer

381


301


163


303


294

Real estate

151


449


105


115


87

Commercial

812


253


390


505


469

Total recoveries

1,588


1,471


1,005


1,180


1,184

Net loans charged off

9,115


9,091


48,745


10,711


10,576

Provision for credit losses on loans

17,434


14,622


15,116


15,180


11,945

Balance, end of quarter

$ 238,227


$ 229,908


$ 224,377


$ 258,006


$ 253,537











Nonperforming assets










Nonperforming loans:










Nonaccrual loans

$ 165,295


$ 141,233


$ 111,791


$ 153,516


$ 156,453

Loans past due 90 days or more

753


647


948


423


709

Total nonperforming loans

166,048


141,880


112,739


153,939


157,162

Other nonperforming assets:










Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned

11,080


12,475


12,009


6,386


8,794

Other nonperforming assets

60


181


323


392


759

Total other nonperforming assets

11,140


12,656


12,332


6,778


9,553

Total nonperforming assets

$ 177,188


$ 154,536


$ 125,071


$ 160,717


$ 166,715











Loans past due 30-89 days (excluding nonaccrual)

$ 52,308


$ 91,245


$ 47,016


$ 19,207


$ 28,313











Ratios










Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

1.32 %


1.28 %


1.28 %


1.50 %


1.48 %

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

143 %


162 %


199 %


168 %


161 %

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.92 %


0.79 %


0.64 %


0.90 %


0.92 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.72 %


0.63 %


0.51 %


0.66 %


0.62 %

Annualized net charge offs to average loans (QTD)

0.20 %


0.21 %


1.12 %


0.25 %


0.25 %

Annualized net charge offs to average loans (YTD)

0.21 %


0.21 %


0.47 %


0.24 %


0.24 %

Annualized net credit card charge offs to










average credit card loans (QTD)

2.57 %


2.81 %


2.23 %


3.64 %


2.99 %

Loans past due 30-89 days to total loans

0.29 %


0.51 %


0.27 %


0.11 %


0.17 %

Simmons First National Corporation
















SFNC

Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis













For the Quarters Ended


















(Unaudited)



















Three Months Ended
Jun 2026


Three Months Ended
Mar 2026


Three Months Ended
Jun 2025

($ in thousands)

Average
Balance


Income/
Expense


Yield/
Rate


Average
Balance


Income/
Expense


Yield/
Rate


Average
Balance


Income/
Expense


Yield/
Rate

ASSETS


















Earning assets:


















Interest bearing balances due from banks


















and federal funds sold

$ 199,704


$ 2,058


4.13 %


$ 251,620


$ 2,320


3.74 %


$ 219,928


$ 2,531


4.62 %

Investment securities - taxable

2,301,053


25,472


4.44 %


2,408,546


26,311


4.43 %


3,483,805


31,233


3.60 %

Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE)

802,448


7,502


3.75 %


820,278


7,542


3.73 %


2,564,037


21,210


3.32 %

Mortgage loans held for sale

13,556


202


5.98 %


13,800


203


5.97 %


13,063


221


6.79 %

Assets held in trading accounts

14,731


136


3.70 %


13,748


122


3.60 %


-


-


0.00 %

Loans - including fees (FTE)

17,956,572


275,339


6.15 %


17,658,807


268,328


6.16 %


17,046,802


266,250


6.26 %

Total interest earning assets (FTE)

21,288,064


310,709


5.85 %


21,166,799


304,826


5.84 %


23,327,635


321,445


5.53 %

Non-earning assets

3,349,957






3,366,206






3,317,496





Total assets

$ 24,638,021






$ 24,533,005






$ 26,645,131























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Interest bearing liabilities:


















Interest bearing transaction and


















savings accounts

$ 11,192,627


$ 58,536


2.10 %


$ 11,328,148


$ 57,653


2.06 %


$ 11,220,060


$ 69,108


2.47 %

Time deposits

4,406,355


36,996


3.37 %


4,678,058


39,949


3.46 %


5,820,499


57,231


3.94 %

Total interest bearing deposits

15,598,982


95,532


2.46 %


16,006,206


97,602


2.47 %


17,040,559


126,339


2.97 %

Federal funds purchased and securities


















sold under agreement to repurchase

57,758


426


2.96 %


17,743


36


0.82 %


32,565


59


0.73 %

Other borrowings

635,693


5,873


3.71 %


192,345


1,746


3.68 %


960,817


10,613


4.43 %

Subordinated notes and debentures

314,108


5,222


6.67 %


318,635


5,262


6.70 %


366,350


6,188


6.77 %

Total interest bearing liabilities

16,606,541


107,053


2.59 %


16,534,929


104,646


2.57 %


18,400,291


143,199


3.12 %

Noninterest bearing liabilities:


















Noninterest bearing deposits

4,272,088






4,229,952






4,390,454





Other liabilities

280,861






297,864






308,223





Total liabilities

21,159,490






21,062,745






23,098,968





Stockholders' equity

3,478,531






3,470,260






3,546,163





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 24,638,021






$ 24,533,005






$ 26,645,131





Net interest income (FTE)



$ 203,656






$ 200,180






$ 178,246



Net interest spread (FTE)





3.26 %






3.27 %






2.41 %

Net interest margin (FTE)





3.84 %






3.84 %






3.06 %

Simmons First National Corporation









SFNC

Consolidated - Selected Financial Data










For the Quarters Ended

Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30

(Unaudited)

2026


2026


2025


2025


2025

($ in thousands, except share data)










QUARTER-TO-DATE










Financial Highlights - As Reported










Net Income (loss)

$ 66,691


$ 68,544


$ 78,078


$ (562,792)


$ 54,773

Diluted earnings per share

0.46


0.47


0.54


(4.00)


0.43

Return on average assets

1.09 %


1.13 %


1.28 %


-8.96 %


0.82 %

Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1)

1.19 %


1.24 %


1.40 %


-9.46 %


0.91 %

Return on average common equity

7.69 %


8.01 %


9.08 %


-66.29 %


6.20 %

Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)

13.32 %


13.90 %


15.92 %


-113.56 %


10.73 %

Net interest margin (FTE)

3.84 %


3.84 %


3.81 %


3.50 %


3.06 %

Efficiency ratio (2)

58.72 %


57.56 %


55.52 %


-25.11 %


62.82 %

FTE adjustment

3,029


3,012


2,890


3,811


6,422

Average diluted shares outstanding

145,323,958


145,340,410


145,210,222


140,648,704


126,406,453

Shares repurchased under plan

662,082


-


-


-


-

Average price of shares repurchased

21.52


-


-


-


-

Cash dividends declared per common share

0.215


0.215


0.213


0.213


0.213

Accretable yield on acquired loans

778


902


749


725


1,263

Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)










Adjusted earnings

$ 72,171


$ 68,566


$ 78,975


$ 64,930


$ 56,071

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

0.50


0.47


0.54


0.46


0.44

Adjusted return on average assets

1.17 %


1.13 %


1.29 %


1.03 %


0.84 %

Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1)

1.29 %


1.24 %


1.41 %


1.13 %


0.93 %

Adjusted return on average common equity

8.32 %


8.01 %


9.19 %


7.65 %


6.34 %

Adjusted return on tangible common equity

14.37 %


13.91 %


16.10 %


13.62 %


10.97 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (2)

54.26 %


56.16 %


53.64 %


57.72 %


60.52 %

YEAR-TO-DATE










Financial Highlights - GAAP










Net Income (loss)

$ 135,235


$ 68,544


$ (397,553)


$ (475,631)


$ 87,161

Diluted earnings per share

0.93


0.47


(2.95)


(3.63)


0.69

Return on average assets

1.11 %


1.13 %


-1.55 %


-2.44 %


0.66 %

Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1)

1.22 %


1.24 %


-1.60 %


-2.54 %


0.74 %

Return on average common equity

7.85 %


8.01 %


-11.45 %


-18.21 %


4.94 %

Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)

13.61 %


13.90 %


-18.84 %


-30.13 %


8.67 %

Net interest margin (FTE)

3.84 %


3.84 %


3.32 %


3.17 %


3.01 %

Efficiency ratio (2)

58.15 %


57.56 %


460.26 %


-329.30 %


64.86 %

FTE adjustment

6,041


3,012


19,537


16,647


12,836

Average diluted shares outstanding

145,335,181


145,340,410


134,731,180


131,132,891


126,325,650

Cash dividends declared per common share

0.430


0.215


0.850


0.638


0.425

Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)










Adjusted earnings

$ 140,737


$ 68,566


$ 233,098


$ 154,123


$ 89,193

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

0.97


0.47


1.73


1.18


0.71

Adjusted return on average assets

1.15 %


1.13 %


0.91 %


0.79 %


0.67 %

Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1)

1.26 %


1.24 %


1.00 %


0.87 %


0.75 %

Adjusted return on average common equity

8.17 %


8.01 %


6.71 %


5.90 %


5.06 %

Adjusted return on tangible common equity

14.14 %


13.91 %


11.78 %


10.37 %


8.86 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (2)

55.20 %


56.16 %


58.92 %


60.90 %


62.62 %

END OF PERIOD










Book value per share

$ 24.11


$ 23.70


$ 23.62


$ 23.18


$ 28.17

Tangible book value per share

14.42


14.03


13.91


13.45


16.97

Shares outstanding

144,442,482


145,058,331


144,762,817


144,703,075


125,996,248

Full-time equivalent employees

2,909


2,913


2,917


2,883


2,947

Total number of financial centers

220


221


222


223


223


(1) Non-GAAP measurement that management believes aids in the understanding and discussion of results. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

(2) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.

Simmons First National Corporation









SFNC

Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Quarter-to-Date





For the Quarters Ended

Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30

(Unaudited)

2026


2026


2025


2025


2025

(in thousands, except per share data)










QUARTER-TO-DATE










Net income (loss)

$ 66,691


$ 68,544


$ 78,078


$ (562,792)


$ 54,773

Certain items (non-GAAP)










Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-


-


-


570


-

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-


(1,984)


-


-


-

Certain professional services

-


1,200


-


-


-

Severance/early retirement program costs

1,320


283


-


305


1,594

Termination of vendor and software services

-


-


12


-


-

Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

-


-


1,118


-


-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-


-


-


801,492


-

Branch/real estate rightsizing costs, net

6,099


531


85


2,004


163

Tax effect of certain items (1)

(1,939)


(8)


(318)


(176,649)


(459)

Certain items, net of tax

5,480


22


897


627,722


1,298

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) (2)

$ 72,171


$ 68,566


$ 78,975


$ 64,930


$ 56,071











Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.46


$ 0.47


$ 0.54


$ (4.00)


$ 0.43

Certain items (non-GAAP)










Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-


-


-


-


-

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-


(0.01)


-


-


-

Certain professional services

-


0.01


-


-


-

Severance/early retirement program costs

0.01


-


-


-


0.01

Termination of vendor and software services

-


-


-


-


-

Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

-


-


0.01


-


-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-


-


-


5.70


-

Branch/real estate rightsizing costs, net

0.04


-


-


0.01


-

Tax effect of certain items (1)

(0.01)


-


(0.01)


(1.25)


-

Certain items, net of tax

0.04


-


-


4.46


0.01

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$ 0.50


$ 0.47


$ 0.54


$ 0.46


$ 0.44











(1) Actual tax rate of 21.946% on 2025 loss on sale of securities. Effective rate of 26.135% on all other items





(2) In this press release, "Adjusted Earnings" may also be referred to as "Adjusted Net Income."

















Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)



















QUARTER-TO-DATE










Noninterest income

$ 47,939


$ 44,197


$ 51,708


$ (756,187)


$ 42,354

Certain noninterest income items










Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-


-


-


570


-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-


-


-


801,492


-

Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)

$ 47,939


$ 44,197


$ 51,708


$ 45,875


$ 42,354











Other income

$ 8,599


$ 4,827


$ 12,365


$ 6,141


$ 4,837

Certain other income items










Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-


-


-


570


-

Adjusted other income (non-GAAP)

$ 8,599


$ 4,827


$ 12,365


$ 6,711


$ 4,837











Noninterest expense

$ 147,739


$ 140,673


$ 139,862


$ 142,032


$ 138,589

Certain noninterest expense items










Severance/early retirement program costs

(1,320)


(283)


-


(305)


(1,594)

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-


1,984


-


-


-

Certain professional services

-


(1,200)


-


-


-

Termination of vendor and software services

-


-


(12)


-


-

Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

-


-


(1,118)


-


-

Branch/real estate rightsizing costs

(6,099)


(531)


(85)


(2,004)


(163)

Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)

140,320


140,643


138,647


139,723


136,832

Less: Fraud event

-


-


-


-


-

Adjusted noninterest expense, excluding fraud event (non-GAAP)

$ 140,320


$ 140,643


$ 138,647


$ 139,723


$ 136,832











Salaries and employee benefits

$ 75,590


$ 75,885


$ 72,924


$ 76,249


$ 73,862

Certain salaries and employee benefits items










Severance/early retirement program costs

(1,320)


(283)


-


(305)


(1,594)

Other

4


-


-


(1)


1

Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP)

$ 74,274


$ 75,602


$ 72,924


$ 75,943


$ 72,269











Other operating expenses

$ 46,550


$ 44,537


$ 44,830


$ 43,027


$ 42,276

Certain other operating expenses items










Certain professional services

-


(1,200)


-


-


-

Termination of vendor and software services

-


-


(12)


-


-

Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

-


-


(1,118)


-


-

Branch/real estate rightsizing costs

(2,399)


(205)


327


(1,556)


255

Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP)

$ 44,151


$ 43,132


$ 44,027


$ 41,471


$ 42,531

Simmons First National Corporation









SFNC

Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Year-to-Date





For the Quarters Ended

Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30

(Unaudited)

2026


2026


2025


2025


2025

(in thousands, except per share data)










YEAR-TO-DATE










Net income (loss)

$ 135,235


$ 68,544


$ (397,553)


$ (475,631)


$ 87,161

Certain items (non-GAAP)










Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-


-


570


570


-

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

(1,984)


(1,984)


-


-


-

Certain professional services

1,200


1,200


-


-


-

Severance/early retirement program costs

1,603


283


1,899


1,899


1,594

Termination of vendor and software services

-


-


12


-


-

Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

-


-


1,118


-


-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-


-


801,492


801,492


-

Branch/real estate rightsizing costs, net

6,630


531


3,246


3,161


1,157

Tax effect of certain items (1)

(1,947)


(8)


(177,686)


(177,368)


(719)

Certain items, net of tax

5,502


22


630,651


629,754


2,032

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) (2)

$ 140,737


$ 68,566


$ 233,098


$ 154,123


$ 89,193











Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.93


$ 0.47


$ (2.95)


$ (3.63)


$ 0.69

Certain items (non-GAAP)










Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-


-


0.01


-


-

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

(0.01)


(0.01)


-


-


-

Certain professional services

0.01


0.01


-


-


-

Severance/early retirement program costs

0.01


-


0.01


0.02


0.01

Termination of vendor and software services

-


-


-


-


-

Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

-


-


0.01


-


-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-


-


5.95


6.11


-

Branch/real estate rightsizing costs, net

0.04


-


0.02


0.02


0.01

Tax effect of certain items (1)

(0.01)


-


(1.32)


(1.34)


-

Certain items, net of tax

0.04


-


4.68


4.81


0.02

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$ 0.97


$ 0.47


$ 1.73


$ 1.18


$ 0.71











(1) Actual tax rate of 21.946% on 2025 loss on sale of securities. Effective rate of 26.135% on all other items





(2) In this press release, "Adjusted Earnings" may also be referred to as "Adjusted Net Income."

















Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)



















YEAR-TO-DATE










Noninterest income

$ 92,136


$ 44,197


$ (615,970)


$ (667,678)


$ 88,509

Certain noninterest income items










Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-


-


570


570


-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-


-


801,492


801,492


-

Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)

$ 92,136


$ 44,197


$ 186,092


$ 134,384


$ 88,509











Other income

$ 13,426


$ 4,827


$ 31,350


$ 18,985


$ 12,844

Certain other income items










Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-


-


570


570


-

Adjusted other income (non-GAAP)

$ 13,426


$ 4,827


$ 31,920


$ 19,555


$ 12,844











Noninterest expense

$ 288,412


$ 140,673


$ 565,063


$ 425,201


$ 283,169

Certain noninterest expense items










Severance/early retirement program costs

(1,603)


(283)


(1,899)


(1,899)


(1,594)

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

1,984


1,984


-


-


-

Certain professional services

(1,200)


(1,200)


-


-


-

Termination of vendor and software services

-


-


(12)


-


-

Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

-


-


(1,118)


-


-

Branch/real estate rightsizing costs

(6,630)


(531)


(3,246)


(3,161)


(1,157)

Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)

280,963


140,643


558,788


420,141


280,418

Less: Fraud event

-


-


(4,300)


(4,300)


(4,300)

Adjusted noninterest expense, excluding fraud event (non-GAAP)

$ 280,963


$ 140,643


$ 554,488


$ 415,841


$ 276,118











Salaries and employee benefits

$ 151,475


$ 75,885


$ 297,859


$ 224,935


$ 148,686

Certain salaries and employee benefits items










Severance/early retirement program costs

(1,603)


(283)


(1,899)


(1,899)


(1,594)

Other

4


-


-


-


1

Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP)

$ 149,876


$ 75,602


$ 295,960


$ 223,036


$ 147,093











Other operating expenses

$ 91,087


$ 44,537


$ 176,184


$ 131,354


$ 88,327

Certain other operating expenses items










Certain professional services

(1,200)


(1,200)


-


-


-

Termination of vendor and software services

-


-


(12)


-


-

Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

-


-


(1,118)


-


-

Branch/real estate rightsizing costs

(2,604)


(205)


(1,135)


(1,462)


94

Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP)

$ 87,283


$ 43,132


$ 173,919


$ 129,892


$ 88,421

Simmons First National Corporation









SFNC

Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period









For the Quarters Ended

Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30

(Unaudited)

2026


2026


2025


2025


2025

($ in thousands, except per share data)




















Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets















Total common stockholders' equity

$ 3,481,859


$ 3,437,734


$ 3,419,240


$ 3,353,963


$ 3,549,210

Intangible assets:










Goodwill

(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)

Other intangible assets

(78,228)


(81,325)


(84,423)


(87,520)


(90,617)

Total intangibles

(1,399,027)


(1,402,124)


(1,405,222)


(1,408,319)


(1,411,416)

Tangible common stockholders' equity

$ 2,082,832


$ 2,035,610


$ 2,014,018


$ 1,945,644


$ 2,137,794











Total assets

$ 24,776,816


$ 24,692,783


$ 24,540,877


$ 24,208,162


$ 26,693,620

Intangible assets:










Goodwill

(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)

Other intangible assets

(78,228)


(81,325)


(84,423)


(87,520)


(90,617)

Total intangibles

(1,399,027)


(1,402,124)


(1,405,222)


(1,408,319)


(1,411,416)

Tangible assets

$ 23,377,789


$ 23,290,659


$ 23,135,655


$ 22,799,843


$ 25,282,204











Ratio of common equity to assets

14.05 %


13.92 %


13.93 %


13.85 %


13.30 %

Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.91 %


8.74 %


8.71 %


8.53 %


8.46 %











Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share




















Total common stockholders' equity

$ 3,481,859


$ 3,437,734


$ 3,419,240


$ 3,353,963


$ 3,549,210

Intangible assets:










Goodwill

(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)

Other intangible assets

(78,228)


(81,325)


(84,423)


(87,520)


(90,617)

Total intangibles

(1,399,027)


(1,402,124)


(1,405,222)


(1,408,319)


(1,411,416)

Tangible common stockholders' equity

$ 2,082,832


$ 2,035,610


$ 2,014,018


$ 1,945,644


$ 2,137,794

Shares of common stock outstanding

144,442,482


145,058,331


144,762,817


144,703,075


125,996,248

Book value per common share

$ 24.11


$ 23.70


$ 23.62


$ 23.18


$ 28.17

Tangible book value per common share

$ 14.42


$ 14.03


$ 13.91


$ 13.45


$ 16.97











Calculation of Coverage Ratio of Uninsured, Non-Collateralized Deposits



















Uninsured deposits at Simmons Bank

$ 7,213,361


$ 7,385,688


$ 9,640,677


$ 9,565,766


$ 8,407,847

Less: Collateralized deposits (excluding portion that is FDIC insured)

2,385,340


2,509,728


2,363,327


2,169,362


2,691,215

Less: Intercompany eliminations

324,404


432,795


2,729,191


2,937,147


1,121,932

Total uninsured, non-collateralized deposits

$ 4,503,617


$ 4,443,165


$ 4,548,159


$ 4,459,257


$ 4,594,700











FHLB borrowing availability

$ 5,412,000


$ 5,831,000


$ 5,999,000


$ 6,134,000


$ 5,133,000

Unpledged securities

1,488,000


1,571,000


1,480,000


1,575,000


3,697,000

Fed funds lines, Fed discount window and










Bank Term Funding Program (1)

1,953,000


1,595,000


1,836,000


1,824,000


1,894,000

Additional liquidity sources

$ 8,853,000


$ 8,997,000


$ 9,315,000


$ 9,533,000


$ 10,724,000











Uninsured, non-collateralized deposit coverage ratio

2.0


2.0


2.0


2.1


2.3


(1) The Bank Term Funding Program closed for new loans on March 11, 2024. At no time did Simmons borrow funds under this program.

Simmons First National Corporation









SFNC

Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date









For the Quarters Ended

Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30

(Unaudited)

2026


2026


2025


2025


2025

($ in thousands)










Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets & Average Tangible Assets



















Net income (loss)

$ 66,691


$ 68,544


$ 78,078


$ (562,792)


$ 54,773

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

2,287


2,288


2,288


2,287


2,289

Total adjusted tangible net income (non-GAAP)

$ 68,978


$ 70,832


$ 80,366


$ (560,505)


$ 57,062

Certain items (non-GAAP)










Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-


-


-


570


-

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-


(1,984)


-


-


-

Certain professional services

-


1,200


-


-


-

Severance/early retirement program costs

1,320


283


-


305


1,594

Termination of vendor and software services

-


-


12


-


-

Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

-


-


1,118


-


-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-


-


-


801,492


-

Branch/real estate rightsizing costs, net

6,099


531


85


2,004


163

Tax effect of certain items (1)

(1,939)


(8)


(318)


(176,649)


(459)

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

72,171


68,566


78,975


64,930


56,071

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

2,287


2,288


2,288


2,287


2,289

Total adjusted tangible net income (non-GAAP)

$ 74,458


$ 70,854


$ 81,263


$ 67,217


$ 58,360











Average total assets

$ 24,638,021


$ 24,533,005


$ 24,254,447


$ 24,914,922


$ 26,645,131

Average intangible assets:










Goodwill

(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)

Other intangibles

(80,123)


(83,248)


(86,206)


(89,349)


(92,432)

Total average intangibles

(1,400,922)


(1,404,047)


(1,407,005)


(1,410,148)


(1,413,231)

Average tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$ 23,237,099


$ 23,128,958


$ 22,847,442


$ 23,504,774


$ 25,231,900











Return on average assets

1.09 %


1.13 %


1.28 %


-8.96 %


0.82 %

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)

1.17 %


1.13 %


1.29 %


1.03 %


0.84 %

Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)

1.19 %


1.24 %


1.40 %


-9.46 %


0.91 %

Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)

1.29 %


1.24 %


1.41 %


1.13 %


0.93 %











Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity




















Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$ 66,691


$ 68,544


$ 78,078


$ (562,792)


$ 54,773

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

2,287


2,288


2,288


2,287


2,289

Total income available to common stockholders

$ 68,978


$ 70,832


$ 80,366


$ (560,505)


$ 57,062

Certain items (non-GAAP)










Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-


-


-


570


-

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-


(1,984)


-


-


-

Certain professional services

-


1,200


-


-


-

Severance/early retirement program costs

1,320


283


-


305


1,594

Termination of vendor and software services

-


-


12


-


-

Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

-


-


1,118


-


-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-


-


-


801,492


-

Branch/real estate rightsizing costs, net

6,099


531


85


2,004


163

Tax effect of certain items (1)

(1,939)


(8)


(318)


(176,649)


(459)

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

72,171


68,566


78,975


64,930


56,071

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

2,287


2,288


2,288


2,287


2,289

Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)

$ 74,458


$ 70,854


$ 81,263


$ 67,217


$ 58,360











Average common stockholders' equity

$ 3,478,531


$ 3,470,260


$ 3,410,017


$ 3,368,308


$ 3,546,163

Average intangible assets:










Goodwill

(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)

Other intangibles

(80,123)


(83,248)


(86,206)


(89,349)


(92,432)

Total average intangibles

(1,400,922)


(1,404,047)


(1,407,005)


(1,410,148)


(1,413,231)

Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$ 2,077,609


$ 2,066,213


$ 2,003,012


$ 1,958,160


$ 2,132,932











Return on average common equity

7.69 %


8.01 %


9.08 %


-66.29 %


6.20 %

Return on tangible common equity

13.32 %


13.90 %


15.92 %


-113.56 %


10.73 %

Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)

8.32 %


8.01 %


9.19 %


7.65 %


6.34 %

Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

14.37 %


13.91 %


16.10 %


13.62 %


10.97 %



(1) Actual tax rate of 21.946% on 2025 loss on sale of securities. Effective rate of 26.135% on all other items.


Simmons First National Corporation









SFNC

Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date (continued)







For the Quarters Ended

Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30

(Unaudited)

2026


2026


2025


2025


2025

($ in thousands)










Calculation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (1)




















Noninterest expense (efficiency ratio numerator)

$ 147,739


$ 140,673


$ 139,862


$ 142,032


$ 138,589

Certain noninterest expense items (non-GAAP)










Severance/early retirement program costs

(1,320)


(283)


-


(305)


(1,594)

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-


1,984


-


-


-

Certain professional services

-


(1,200)


-


-


-

Termination of vendor and software services

-


-


(12)


-


-

Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

-


-


(1,118)


-


-

Branch/real estate rightsizing costs

(6,099)


(531)


(85)


(2,004)


(163)

Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment

(695)


(315)


(432)


(200)


(216)

Amortization of intangibles adjustment

(3,097)


(3,097)


(3,097)


(3,097)


(3,098)

Adjusted efficiency ratio numerator

$ 136,528


$ 137,231


$ 135,118


$ 136,426


$ 133,518











Net interest income

$ 200,627


$ 197,168


$ 197,296


$ 186,661


$ 171,824

Noninterest income

47,939


44,197


51,708


(756,187)


42,354

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (2)

3,029


3,012


2,890


3,811


6,422

Efficiency ratio denominator

251,595


244,377


251,894


(565,715)


220,600

Certain noninterest income items (non-GAAP)










Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-


-


-


570


-

(Gain) loss on sale of securities

-


-


-


801,492


-

Adjusted efficiency ratio denominator

$ 251,595


$ 244,377


$ 251,894


$ 236,347


$ 220,600











Efficiency ratio (1)

58.72 %


57.56 %


55.52 %


-25.11 %


62.82 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1)

54.26 %


56.16 %


53.64 %


57.72 %


60.52 %











Calculation of Total Revenue and Adjusted Total Revenue




















Net interest income

$ 200,627


$ 197,168


$ 197,296


$ 186,661


$ 171,824

Noninterest income

47,939


44,197


51,708


(756,187)


42,354

Total revenue

248,566


241,365


249,004


(569,526)


214,178

Certain items, pre-tax (non-GAAP)










Plus: Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-


-


-


570


-

Less: Gain (loss) on sale of securities

-


-


-


(801,492)


-

Adjusted total revenue

$ 248,566


$ 241,365


$ 249,004


$ 232,536


$ 214,178











Calculation of Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)




















Net interest income

$ 200,627


$ 197,168


$ 197,296


$ 186,661


$ 171,824

Noninterest income

47,939


44,197


51,708


(756,187)


42,354

Total revenue

248,566


241,365


249,004


(569,526)


214,178

Less: Noninterest expense

147,739


140,673


139,862


142,032


138,589

Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)

$ 100,827


$ 100,692


$ 109,142


$ (711,558)


$ 75,589











Calculation of Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue




















Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)

$ 100,827


$ 100,692


$ 109,142


$ (711,558)


$ 75,589

Certain items, pre-tax (non-GAAP)










Plus: Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-


-


-


570


-

Plus: Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-


-


-


801,492


-

Plus: FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-


(1,984)


-


-


-

Plus: Certain professional services

-


1,200


-


-


-

Plus: Severance/early retirement program costs

1,320


283


-


305


1,594

Plus: Termination of vendor and software services

-


-


12


-


-

Plus: Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

-


-


1,118


-


-

Plus: Branch/real estate rightsizing costs, net

6,099


531


85


2,004


163

Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue

$ 108,246


$ 100,722


$ 110,357


$ 92,813


$ 77,346


(1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent} and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.

(2) Actual tax rate of 21.946% on 2025 loss on sale of securities. Effective rate of 26.135% on all other items.

Simmons First National Corporation









SFNC

Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Year-to-Date









For the Quarters Ended

Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30

(Unaudited)

2026


2026


2025


2025


2025

($ in thousands)










Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets & Average Tangible Assets



















Net income (loss)

$ 135,235


$ 68,544


$ (397,553)


$ (475,631)


$ 87,161

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

4,575


2,288


9,469


7,181


4,894

Total adjusted tangible net income (non-GAAP)

$ 139,810


$ 70,832


$ (388,084)


$ (468,450)


$ 92,055

Certain items (non-GAAP)










Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-


-


570


570


-

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

(1,984)


(1,984)


-


-


-

Certain professional services

1,200


1,200


-


-


-

Severance/early retirement program costs

1,603


283


1,899


1,899


1,594

Termination of vendor and software services

-


-


12


-


-

Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

-


-


1,118


-


-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-


-


801,492


801,492


-

Branch/real estate rightsizing costs, net

6,630


531


3,246


3,161


1,157

Tax effect of certain items (1)

(1,947)


(8)


(177,686)


(177,368)


(719)

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

140,737


68,566


233,098


154,123


89,193

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

4,575


2,288


9,469


7,181


4,894

Total adjusted tangible net income (non-GAAP)

$ 145,312


$ 70,854


$ 242,567


$ 161,304


$ 94,087











Average total assets

$ 24,585,803


$ 24,533,005


$ 25,614,700


$ 26,073,100


$ 26,661,787

Average intangible assets:










Goodwill

(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)

Other intangibles

(81,677)


(83,248)


(90,913)


(92,499)


(94,100)

Total average intangibles

(1,402,476)


(1,404,047)


(1,411,712)


(1,413,298)


(1,414,899)

Average tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$ 23,183,327


$ 23,128,958


$ 24,202,988


$ 24,659,802


$ 25,246,888











Return on average assets

1.11 %


1.13 %


-1.55 %


-2.44 %


0.66 %

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)

1.15 %


1.13 %


0.91 %


0.79 %


0.67 %

Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)

1.22 %


1.24 %


-1.60 %


-2.54 %


0.74 %

Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)

1.26 %


1.24 %


1.00 %


0.87 %


0.75 %











Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity




















Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$ 135,235


$ 68,544


$ (397,553)


$ (475,631)


$ 87,161

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

4,575


2,288


9,469


7,181


4,894

Total income available to common stockholders

$ 139,810


$ 70,832


$ (388,084)


$ (468,450)


$ 92,055

Certain items (non-GAAP)










Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-


-


570


570


-

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

(1,984)


(1,984)


-


-


-

Certain professional services

1,200


1,200


-


-


-

Severance/early retirement program costs

1,603


283


1,899


1,899


1,594

Termination of vendor and software services

-


-


12


-


-

Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

-


-


1,118


-


-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-


-


801,492


801,492


-

Branch/real estate rightsizing costs, net

6,630


531


3,246


3,161


1,157

Tax effect of certain items (1)

(1,947)


(8)


(177,686)


(177,368)


(719)

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

140,737


68,566


233,098


154,123


89,193

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

4,575


2,288


9,469


7,181


4,894

Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)

$ 145,312


$ 70,854


$ 242,567


$ 161,304


$ 94,087











Average common stockholders' equity

$ 3,474,419


$ 3,470,260


$ 3,471,531


$ 3,492,261


$ 3,555,265

Average intangible assets:










Goodwill

(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)

Other intangibles

(81,677)


(83,248)


(90,913)


(92,499)


(94,100)

Total average intangibles

(1,402,476)


(1,404,047)


(1,411,712)


(1,413,298)


(1,414,899)

Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$ 2,071,943


$ 2,066,213


$ 2,059,819


$ 2,078,963


$ 2,140,366











Return on average common equity

7.85 %


8.01 %


-11.45 %


-18.21 %


4.94 %

Return on tangible common equity

13.61 %


13.90 %


-18.84 %


-30.13 %


8.67 %

Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)

8.17 %


8.01 %


6.71 %


5.90 %


5.06 %

Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

14.14 %


13.91 %


11.78 %


10.37 %


8.86 %


(1) Actual tax rate of 21.946% on 2025 loss on sale of securities. Effective rate of 26.135% on all other items.

Simmons First National Corporation









SFNC

Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Year-to-Date









For the Quarters Ended

Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30

(Unaudited)

2026


2026


2025


2025


2025

($ in thousands)










Calculation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (1)




















Noninterest expense (efficiency ratio numerator)

$ 288,412


$ 140,673


$ 565,063


$ 425,201


$ 283,169

Certain noninterest expense items (non-GAAP)










Severance/early retirement program costs

(1,603)


(283)


(1,899)


(1,899)


(1,594)

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

1,984


1,984


-


-


-

Certain professional services

(1,200)


(1,200)


-


-


-

Termination of vendor and software services

-


-


(12)


-


-

Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

-


-


(1,118)


-


-

Branch/real estate rightsizing costs

(6,630)


(531)


(3,246)


(3,161)


(1,157)

Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment

(1,003)


(308)


(1,046)


(614)


(414)

Amortization of intangibles adjustment

(6,194)


(3,097)


(12,819)


(9,722)


(6,625)

Adjusted efficiency ratio numerator

$ 273,766


$ 137,238


$ 544,923


$ 409,805


$ 273,379











Net interest income

$ 397,795


$ 197,168


$ 719,203


$ 521,907


$ 335,246

Noninterest income

92,136


44,197


(615,970)


(667,678)


88,509

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (2)

6,041


3,012


19,537


16,647


12,836

Efficiency ratio denominator

495,972


244,377


122,770


(129,124)


436,591

Certain noninterest income items (non-GAAP)










Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-


-


570


570


-

(Gain) loss on sale of securities

-


-


801,492


801,492


-

Adjusted efficiency ratio denominator

$ 495,972


$ 244,377


$ 924,832


$ 672,938


$ 436,591











Efficiency ratio (1)

58.15 %


57.56 %


460.26 %


-329.30 %


64.86 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1)

55.20 %


56.16 %


58.92 %


60.90 %


62.62 %


(1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest ncome (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.

(2) Actual tax rate of 21.946% on 2025 loss on sale of securities. Effective rate of 26.135% on all other items.

SOURCE Simmons First National Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
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