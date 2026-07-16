Simmons First National Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results

PINE BLUFF, Ark., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --
Financial Highlights
2Q26
1Q26
2Q25
2Q26 Highlights
Income Statement Summary(in millions)
Comparisons reflect 2Q26 vs 1Q26
Total revenue
$ 248.6
$ 241.4
$214.2
Adjusted total revenue1
248.6
241.4
214.2
Pre-provision net revenue1 (PPNR)
100.8
100.7
75.6
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue1
108.2
100.7
77.3
Provision for credit losses
17.4
14.6
11.9
Net income
66.7
68.5
54.8
Adjusted net income1
72.2
68.6
56.1
Per Share Data
Diluted earnings
$ 0.46
$ 0.47
$ 0.43
Adjusted diluted earnings1
0.50
0.47
0.44
Cash dividend declared
0.2150
0.2150
0.2125
Balance Sheet (in millions)
Total loans
$18,062
$17,933
$17,111
Total deposits
19,728
20,203
21,825
Total assets
24,777
24,693
26,694
Total shareholders' equity
3,482
3,438
3,549
Asset Quality
Net charge-off ratio (NCO ratio)
0.20 %
0.21 %
0.25 %
Allowance for credit losses to loans (ACL)
1.32
1.28
1.48
Capital Ratios
Equity to assets (EA) ratio
14.05 %
13.92 %
13.30 %
Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio1
8.91
8.74
8.46
Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio
11.60
11.58
12.36
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.35
14.36
14.42
Other Ratios
Return on average assets
1.09 %
1.13 %
0.82 %
Adjusted return on average assets1
1.17
1.13
0.84
Return on average common equity
7.69
8.01
6.20
Return on average tangible common equity1
13.32
13.90
10.73
Adj. return onavg. tangible common equity1
14.37
13.91
10.97
Net interest margin (FTE)2
3.84
3.84
3.06
Efficiency ratio
58.72
57.56
62.82
Adjusted efficiency ratio1
54.26
56.16
60.52
Jay Brogdon, Simmons' President and CEO, commented on second quarter 2026 results:
"Simmons delivered continued expansion in returns in the second quarter, reflecting revenue growth coupled with disciplined expense control. Committed loan production reached $1.8 billion, its highest quarterly level in almost four years, partially offset by expected paydowns, while our focus on disciplined loan and deposit pricing supported a stable net interest margin. Underlying trends in asset quality remain constructive, with net charge-offs of 20 basis points, provision expense exceeding net charge-offs by $8.3 million and continued positive trends in classified and criticized loans, even as we manage a single relationship that fully migrated to nonperforming in the second quarter.
During the quarter, the continued execution of efficiency initiatives more than funded our investments in the business, reflecting ongoing progress of our continuous improvement mindset. These actions included the elimination of certain positions and further optimization of our real estate footprint through meaningful square footage reductions. As we look to the remainder of the year, we expect to sharpen our focus on the disciplined execution of these types of initiatives, which we believe will more than fund additional investments designed to further enhance the quality and sustainability of our organic growth outlook."
Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (Simmons or Company) today reported net income of $66.7 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to net income of $68.5 million for the first quarter of 2026 and $54.8 million for the second quarter of 2025. Diluted earnings per share were $0.46 for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $0.47 for the first quarter of 2026 and $0.43 for the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted earnings1 for the second quarter of 2026 were $72.2 million, compared to $68.6 million for the first quarter of 2026 and $56.1 million for the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 for the second quarter of 2026 were $0.50, compared to $0.47 for the first quarter of 2026 and $0.44 for the second quarter of 2025.
For the second quarter of 2026, return on average assets was 1.09 percent and return on average common equity was 7.69 percent. Adjusted return on average assets1 was 1.17 percent and adjusted return on average tangible common equity1 was 14.37 percent.
The table below summarizes the impact of certain items, consisting primarily of branch/real estate rightsizing costs, severance/early retirement program costs, FDIC deposit insurance special assessment and certain professional services. These items are also described in further detail in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables contained in this press release.
Impact of Certain Items on Earnings and Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)
$ in millions, except per share data
2Q26
1Q26
2Q25
Net income
$ 66.7
$ 68.5
$ 54.8
Branch/real estate rightsizing costs, net
6.1
0.6
0.2
Severance/early retirement program costs
1.3
0.3
1.6
FDIC deposit insurance special assessment
-
(2.0)
-
Certain professional services
-
1.2
-
Total pre-tax impact
7.4
0.1
1.8
Tax effect
(1.9)
-
(0.5)
Total impact on earnings
5.5
0.1
1.3
Adjusted earnings1, 3
$ 72.2
$ 68.6
$ 56.1
Diluted EPS
$ 0.46
$ 0.47
$ 0.43
Branch/real estate rightsizing costs, net
0.04
-
-
Severance/early retirement program costs
0.01
-
0.01
FDIC deposit insurance special assessment
-
(0.01)
-
Certain professional services
-
0.01
-
Total pre-tax impact
0.05
-
0.01
Tax effect
(0.01)
-
-
Total impact on earnings
0.04
-
0.01
Adjusted Diluted EPS1
$ 0.50
$ 0.47
$ 0.44
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the second quarter of 2026 totaled $200.6 million, up $3.5 million, or 7 percent annualized, compared to $197.2 million for the first quarter of 2026 and up $28.8 million, or 17 percent, compared to $171.8 million for the second quarter of 2025. The increase in net interest income on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to a $5.9 million increase in interest income, driven by a $7.0 million increase in loan interest income, offset in part by a $2.4 million increase in interest expense. The increase in net interest income on a year-over-year basis was primarily due to a $36.1 million decrease in interest expense, which included a $30.8 million decrease in interest bearing deposit costs and a $5.3 million decrease in the cost of other interest bearing liabilities. The decrease in interest expense compared to the prior year quarter reflected a reduction in wholesale funding as a result of the balance sheet repositioning completed in the third quarter of 2025, as well as a lower interest rate environment.
Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2026 on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis2 was 3.84 percent, unchanged from first quarter 2026 levels and up 78 basis points compared to 3.06 percent for the second quarter of 2025. The increase in net interest margin on a year-over-year basis primarily reflected the balance sheet repositioning that was completed during the third quarter of 2025.
Select Yield/Rates
2Q26
1Q26
4Q25
3Q25
2Q25
Loan yield (FTE)2
6.15 %
6.16 %
6.23 %
6.31 %
6.26 %
Investment securities yield (FTE)2
4.26
4.25
4.30
4.01
3.48
Cost of interest bearing deposits
2.46
2.47
2.62
2.86
2.97
Cost of deposits
1.93
1.96
2.04
2.25
2.36
Net interest spread (FTE)2
3.26
3.27
3.18
2.86
2.41
Net interest margin (FTE)2
3.84
3.84
3.81
3.50
3.06
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2026 was $47.9 million, compared to $44.2 million in the first quarter of 2026 and $42.4 million in the second quarter of 2025. The increase in noninterest income on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to an increase in swap fee income and a positive valuation adjustment on Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) investments in the second quarter of 2026, both of which are included in other income in the table below.
Noninterest Income
$ in millions
2Q26
1Q26
4Q25
3Q25
2Q25
Service charges on deposit accounts
$ 12.3
$ 12.7
$ 12.7
$ 13.0
$ 12.6
Wealth management fees
10.2
10.5
10.3
10.0
9.5
Debit and credit card fees
9.0
8.5
8.7
8.5
8.6
Mortgage lending income
2.0
1.9
2.2
2.3
1.7
Other service charges and fees
1.6
1.6
1.5
1.5
1.3
Bank owned life insurance
4.2
4.2
3.9
3.9
3.9
Gain (loss) on sale of securities
-
-
-
(801.5)
-
Other income
8.6
4.8
12.4
6.1
4.8
Total noninterest income
$ 47.9
$ 44.2
$ 51.7
$(756.2)
$ 42.4
Adjusted noninterest income1
$ 47.9
$ 44.2
$ 51.7
$ 45.9
$ 42.4
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2026 was $147.7 million, compared to $140.7 million in the first quarter of 2026 and $138.6 million in the second quarter of 2025. Included in noninterest expense are certain items consisting of branch/real estate rightsizing costs, severance/early retirement program costs, FDIC deposit insurance special assessment and certain professional services. Collectively, these items totaled $7.4 million in the second quarter of 2026, $30 thousand in the first quarter of 2026 and $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2025. Excluding these items (which are described in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" table below) adjusted noninterest expense1 was $140.3 million in the second quarter of 2026, $140.6 million in the first quarter of 2026 and $136.8 million in the second quarter of 2025. The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2026 was 58.72 percent, compared to 57.56 percent for the first quarter of 2026 and 62.82 percent for the second quarter of 2025. The adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 54.26 percent for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 56.16 percent for the first quarter of 2026 and 60.52 percent for the second quarter of 2025.
Noninterest Expense
$ in millions
2Q26
1Q26
4Q25
3Q25
2Q25
Salaries and employee benefits
$ 75.6
$ 75.9
$ 72.9
$ 76.2
$ 73.9
Occupancy expense, net
14.7
12.2
11.6
12.1
11.8
Furniture and equipment
5.7
5.4
5.3
5.3
5.5
Deposit insurance
4.5
2.3
4.7
5.2
4.9
Other real estate and foreclosure expense
0.7
0.3
0.4
0.2
0.2
Other operating expenses
46.6
44.5
44.8
43.0
42.3
Total noninterest expense
$147.7
$140.7
$139.9
$142.0
$138.6
Adjusted salaries and employee benefits1
$ 74.3
$ 75.6
$ 72.9
$ 75.9
$ 72.3
Adjusted other operating expenses1
44.2
43.1
44.0
41.5
42.5
Adjusted noninterest expense1
140.3
140.6
138.6
139.7
136.8
Efficiency ratio
58.72 %
57.56 %
55.52 %
(25.11) %
62.82 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio1
54.26
56.16
53.64
57.72
60.52
Full-time equivalent employees
2,909
2,913
2,917
2,883
2,947
Number of financial centers
220
221
222
223
223
Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments
Total loans at the end of the second quarter of 2026 were $18.1 billion, up $129.5 million, or 3 percent annualized, compared to $17.9 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2026, and up $951.3 million, or 6 percent, compared to $17.1 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2025. The increase in total loans on a linked quarter basis was driven by increases in agricultural, commercial real estate and consumer and other portfolios, offset in part by a decrease in real estate construction. Unfunded loan commitments at the end of the second quarter of 2026 were $4.4 billion, compared to $4.1 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and $3.9 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2025. The commercial loan pipeline totaled $1.4 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2026, and ready-to-close commercial loans totaled $374 million with a weighted average rate of 6.73 percent.
Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments
$ in millions
2Q26
1Q26
4Q25
3Q25
2Q25
Total loans
$18,062
$17,933
$17,492
$17,189
$17,111
Unfunded loan commitments
4,384
4,068
3,871
3,955
3,947
Deposits and Other Borrowings
Total deposits at the end of the second quarter of 2026 were $19.7 billion, compared to $20.2 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and $21.8 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2025. Noninterest bearing deposits totaled $4.4 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2026, up $60.8 million, or 6 percent annualized, compared to $4.3 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2026. Interest bearing deposits at the end of the second quarter of 2026 totaled $15.4 billion, compared to $15.9 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and $17.4 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2025. The decrease in interest bearing deposits on a linked quarter basis was driven by lower levels of interest bearing transaction accounts and savings accounts, and time deposits, coupled with a reduction in the utilization of brokered deposits given pricing relative to FHLB advances. The decrease in total deposits on a year-over-year basis primarily reflects a reduction of higher rate, non-relationship wholesale and public fund deposits as part of the balance sheet repositioning completed during the third quarter of 2025.
Other borrowings at the end of the second quarter of 2026 were $941.3 million, compared to $446.8 million at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and $634.3 million at the end of the second quarter of 2025. The increase in other borrowings on a linked quarter basis reflected increased utilization of short-term FHLB advances given favorable pricing.
Deposits
$ in millions
2Q26
1Q26
4Q25
3Q25
2Q25
Noninterest bearing deposits
$ 4,350
$ 4,290
$ 4,330
$ 4,377
$ 4,468
Interest bearing transaction accounts
10,332
10,667
10,453
10,289
10,532
Time deposits
3,233
3,334
3,508
3,331
3,588
Brokered deposits
1,813
1,912
1,893
1,841
3,237
Total deposits
$19,728
$20,203
$20,184
$19,838
$21,825
Noninterest bearing deposits to total deposits
22 %
21 %
21 %
22 %
20 %
Total loans to total deposits
92
89
87
87
78
Asset Quality
Provision for credit losses on loans totaled $17.4 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $14.6 million in the first quarter of 2026 and $11.9 million in the second quarter of 2025. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans for the second quarter of 2026 were 20 basis points, compared to 21 basis points in the first quarter of 2026 and 25 basis points in the second quarter of 2025. Provision for credit losses on loans exceeded net charge-offs by $8.3 million during the second quarter of 2026. The allowance for credit losses on loans at the end of the second quarter of 2026 was $238.2 million, compared to $229.9 million at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and $253.5 million at the end of the second quarter of 2025. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans at the end of the second quarter of 2026 was 1.32 percent, compared to 1.28 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and 1.48 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2025.
Loans past due 30-89 days as a percentage of total loans were 29 basis points at the end of the second quarter of 2026, compared to 51 basis points at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and 17 basis points at the end of the second quarter of 2025. Total nonperforming loans at the end of the second quarter of 2026 totaled $166.0 million, compared to $141.9 million at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and $157.2 million at the end of the second quarter of 2025. The increase in nonperforming loans on a linked quarter basis primarily reflected further migration of the remaining portion of a single 1-4 family real estate construction relationship previously disclosed in the first quarter of 2026. The nonperforming loan coverage ratio ended the second quarter of 2026 at 143 percent, compared to 162 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and 161 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2025. Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 72 basis points at the end of the second quarter of 2026, compared to 63 basis points at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and 62 basis points at the end of the second quarter of 2025.
Asset Quality
$ in millions
2Q26
1Q26
4Q25
3Q25
2Q25
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
1.32 %
1.28 %
1.28 %
1.50 %
1.48 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans
143
162
199
168
161
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.92
0.79
0.64
0.90
0.92
Net charge-off ratio (annualized)
0.20
0.21
1.12
0.25
0.25
Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized)
0.21
0.21
0.47
0.24
0.24
Loans past due 30-89 days to total loans
0.29
0.51
0.27
0.11
0.17
Total nonperforming loans
$166.1
$141.9
$112.7
$153.9
$157.2
Total other nonperforming assets
11.1
12.6
12.4
6.8
9.5
Total nonperforming assets
$177.2
$154.5
$125.1
$160.7
$166.7
Reserve for unfunded commitments
$25.6
$25.6
$25.6
$25.6
$25.6
Capital
Total stockholders' equity at the end of the second quarter of 2026 was $3.5 billion, compared to $3.4 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and $3.5 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2025. Book value per share at the end of the second quarter of 2026 was $24.11, compared to $23.70 at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and $28.17 at the end of the second quarter of 2025. Tangible book value per share1 at the end of the second quarter of 2026 was $14.42, compared to $14.03 at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and $16.97 at the end of the second quarter of 2025. The increase in book value per share and tangible book value per share on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to a $35.6 million increase in undivided profits. The year-over-year decline in book value per share and tangible book value per share was primarily due to the balance sheet repositioning completed in the third quarter of 2025.
Total stockholders' equity as a percentage of total assets at the end of the second quarter of 2026 was 14.1 percent, compared to 13.9 percent at the end of first quarter of 2026 and 13.3 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2025. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets1 was 8.9 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2026, compared to 8.7 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2026 and 8.5 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2025. Both Simmons and its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, continue to maintain regulatory capital ratios significantly above "well-capitalized" regulatory guidelines.
Select Capital Ratios
2Q26
1Q26
4Q25
3Q25
2Q25
Stockholders' equity to total assets
14.1 %
13.9 %
13.9 %
13.9 %
13.3 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets1
8.9
8.7
8.7
8.5
8.5
Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio
11.6
11.6
11.6
11.5
12.4
Tier 1 leverage ratio
10.2
10.1
10.1
9.6
10.0
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
11.6
11.6
11.6
11.5
12.4
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.4
14.4
14.4
15.1
14.4
Share Repurchase Program
During the second quarter of 2026, Simmons repurchased approximately 0.7 million shares of its Class A common stock at an average price of $21.52 under its 2026 stock repurchase program (2026 Program). Remaining authorization under the 2026 Program as of June 30, 2026, was approximately $161 million. The timing, pricing and amount of any repurchases under the 2026 Program will be determined by Simmons' management at its discretion based on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, market conditions, trading volume and market price of Simmons' common stock, Simmons' capital needs, Simmons' working capital and investment requirements, other corporate considerations, economic conditions, and legal requirements. The 2026 Program does not obligate Simmons to repurchase any common stock and may be modified, discontinued or suspended at any time without prior notice.
(1) Non-GAAP measurement. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below
(2) FTE - fully taxable equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 26.135%
(3) In this press release, "Adjusted Earnings" may also be referred to as "Adjusted Net Income"
Conference Call
Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Friday, July 17, 2026. Interested parties can listen to this call by dialing toll-free 1-844-481-2779 (North America only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corporation conference call, conference ID 10210202. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on Simmons' website at simmonsbank.com for at least 60 days following the date of the call.
Simmons First National Corporation
Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) is a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends to its shareholders for 117 consecutive years. Its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates 220 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. Recently, Simmons Bank was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions 2026 and by Forbes as one of America's Best-In-State Companies 2026. In 2025, Simmons Bank was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces 2025 in Arkansas and one of America's Best Regional Banks 2025, and by U.S. News & World Report as one of the 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For in the South. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on X or by visiting our newsroom.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company's performance. These measures adjust GAAP performance measures to, among other things, include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as exclude from net income (including on a per share diluted basis), pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, net charge-offs, income available to common shareholders, noninterest income, and noninterest expense certain income and expense items attributable to, for example, branch/real estate rightsizing costs, severance/early retirement program costs, FDIC deposit insurance special assessment and certain professional services.
In addition, the Company also presents certain figures based on tangible common stockholders' equity, tangible assets and tangible book value, which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The Company further presents certain figures that are exclusive of the impact of deposits and/or loans acquired through acquisitions, mortgage warehouse loans, and/or energy loans, or gains and/or losses on the sale of securities. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they, among other things, present the results of the Company's ongoing operations without the effect of mergers or other items not central to the Company's ongoing business, as well as normalize for tax effects and certain other effects. Management, therefore, believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's ongoing businesses, and management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of the Company's ongoing businesses as related to prior financial periods. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may not be based on historical facts and should be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made in Mr. Brogdon's quote, may be identified by reference to future periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believe," "budget," "expect," "foresee," "anticipate," "intend," "indicate," "target," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continue," "contemplate," "positions," "prospects," "predict," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might" or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Simmons' future growth, business strategies, lending capacity and lending activity, loan demand, revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, dividends, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, share repurchase program, acquisition strategy, digital banking initiatives, the Company's ability to recruit and retain key employees, the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, future economic conditions and interest rates, and the adequacy of reserve levels for loans. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and Simmons undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this press release. By nature, forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in economic conditions, changes in credit quality, changes in interest rates and related governmental policies, the effects of a government shutdown, changes in loan demand, changes in deposit flows, changes in real estate values, changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements, changes in the securities markets generally or the price of Simmons' common stock specifically, changes in information technology affecting the financial industry, and changes in customer behaviors, including consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits; changes in tariff policies; general economic and market conditions; changes in governmental administrations; market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, war and other military conflicts (including the ongoing military conflicts in the Middle East and between Russia and Ukraine) or other major events, or the prospect of these events; the soundness of other financial institutions and any indirect exposure related to the closings of other financial institutions and their impact on the broader market through other customers, suppliers and partners, or that the conditions which resulted in the liquidity concerns experienced by closed financial institutions may also adversely impact, directly or indirectly, other financial institutions and market participants with which the Company has commercial or deposit relationships; increased inflation; the loss of key employees; increased competition in the markets in which the Company operates and from non-bank financial institutions; increased unemployment; labor shortages; claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions; changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (current expected credit losses); fraud that results in material losses or that the Company has not discovered yet that may result in material losses; the Company's ability to manage and successfully integrate its mergers and acquisitions and to fully realize cost savings and other benefits associated with acquisitions; increased delinquency and foreclosure rates on commercial real estate loans; significant increases in nonaccrual loan balances; cyber or other information technology threats, attacks or events; emerging issues related to the development and use of artificial intelligence that could give rise to legal or regulatory action or increase cybersecurity threats; reliance on third parties for key services; government legislation; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. In addition, there can be no guarantee that the board of directors (Board) of Simmons will approve a quarterly dividend in future quarters, and the timing, payment, and amount of future dividends (if any) is subject to, among other things, the discretion of the Board and may differ significantly from past dividends. Additional information on factors that might affect the Company's financial results is included in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, and other reports that the Company has filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), all of which are available from the SEC on its website, www.sec.gov.
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets
For the Quarters Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
(Unaudited)
2026
2026
2025
2025
2025
($ in thousands)
ASSETS
Cash and noninterest bearing balances due from banks
$ 377,602
$ 342,603
$ 380,439
$ 377,604
$ 398,081
Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold
211,882
205,880
331,474
266,013
246,381
Cash and cash equivalents
589,484
548,483
711,913
643,617
644,462
Interest bearing balances due from banks - time
100
100
100
100
100
Investment securities - held-to-maturity
-
-
-
-
3,591,531
Investment securities - available-for-sale
3,077,181
3,152,286
3,266,221
3,319,277
2,405,320
Mortgage loans held for sale
16,450
14,311
17,438
15,507
16,972
Assets held in trading accounts
14,541
14,543
11,685
12,695
-
Loans:
Loans
18,062,369
17,932,883
17,492,179
17,188,817
17,111,096
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(238,227)
(229,908)
(224,377)
(258,006)
(253,537)
Net loans
17,824,142
17,702,975
17,267,802
16,930,811
16,857,559
Premises and equipment
552,435
557,873
561,220
568,343
573,160
Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned
11,080
12,475
12,009
6,386
8,794
Interest receivable
103,016
101,557
104,062
104,383
120,443
Bank owned life insurance
545,252
542,486
540,001
539,372
535,481
Goodwill
1,320,799
1,320,799
1,320,799
1,320,799
1,320,799
Other intangible assets
78,228
81,325
84,423
87,520
90,617
Other assets
644,108
643,570
643,204
659,352
528,382
Total assets
$ 24,776,816
$ 24,692,783
$ 24,540,877
$ 24,208,162
$ 26,693,620
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Noninterest bearing transaction accounts
$ 4,350,474
$ 4,289,697
$ 4,330,211
$ 4,377,232
$ 4,468,237
Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits
11,133,265
11,311,979
11,141,169
10,932,914
11,176,791
Time deposits
4,244,371
4,601,107
4,712,658
4,527,587
6,179,962
Total deposits
19,728,110
20,202,783
20,184,038
19,837,733
21,824,990
Federal funds purchased and securities sold
under agreements to repurchase
46,216
8,708
21,383
22,348
31,306
Other borrowings
941,256
446,756
302,253
18,832
634,349
Subordinated notes and debentures
312,028
315,700
317,714
648,976
366,369
Accrued interest and other liabilities
267,347
281,102
296,249
326,310
287,396
Total liabilities
21,294,957
21,255,049
21,121,637
20,854,199
23,144,410
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
1,444
1,451
1,448
1,447
1,260
Surplus
2,837,845
2,848,952
2,846,581
2,848,977
2,518,286
Undivided profits
937,307
901,696
864,341
817,022
1,410,564
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(294,737)
(314,365)
(293,130)
(313,483)
(380,900)
Total stockholders' equity
3,481,859
3,437,734
3,419,240
3,353,963
3,549,210
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 24,776,816
$ 24,692,783
$ 24,540,877
$ 24,208,162
$ 26,693,620
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date
For the Quarters Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
(Unaudited)
2026
2026
2025
2025
2025
($ in thousands, except per share data)
INTEREST INCOME
Loans (including fees)
$ 274,271
$ 267,287
$ 270,868
$ 269,210
$ 265,373
Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold
2,058
2,320
2,485
6,421
2,531
Investment securities
31,013
31,882
33,833
37,464
46,898
Mortgage loans held for sale
202
203
227
229
221
Assets held in trading accounts
136
122
118
99
-
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME
307,680
301,814
307,531
313,423
315,023
INTEREST EXPENSE
Time deposits
36,996
39,949
41,989
49,064
57,231
Other deposits
58,536
57,653
60,516
67,546
69,108
Federal funds purchased and securities
-
sold under agreements to repurchase
426
36
57
72
59
Other borrowings
5,873
1,746
2,138
2,957
10,613
Subordinated notes and debentures
5,222
5,262
5,535
7,123
6,188
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
107,053
104,646
110,235
126,762
143,199
NET INTEREST INCOME
200,627
197,168
197,296
186,661
171,824
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
Provision for credit losses on loans
17,434
14,622
15,116
15,180
11,945
Provision for credit losses on investment securities - HTM
-
-
-
(3,214)
-
TOTAL PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
17,434
14,622
15,116
11,966
11,945
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION
FOR CREDIT LOSSES
183,193
182,546
182,180
174,695
159,879
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges on deposit accounts
12,329
12,656
12,669
13,045
12,588
Debit and credit card fees
9,008
8,503
8,660
8,478
8,567
Wealth management fees
10,240
10,533
10,337
9,965
9,464
Mortgage lending income
1,994
1,854
2,232
2,259
1,687
Bank owned life insurance income
4,218
4,218
3,942
3,943
3,890
Other service charges and fees (includes insurance income)
1,551
1,606
1,503
1,474
1,321
Gain (loss) on sale of securities
-
-
-
(801,492)
-
Other income
8,599
4,827
12,365
6,141
4,837
TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME
47,939
44,197
51,708
(756,187)
42,354
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
75,590
75,885
72,924
76,249
73,862
Occupancy expense, net
14,715
12,218
11,636
12,106
11,844
Furniture and equipment expense
5,739
5,423
5,304
5,275
5,474
Other real estate and foreclosure expense
695
315
432
200
216
Deposit insurance
4,450
2,295
4,736
5,175
4,917
Other operating expenses
46,550
44,537
44,830
43,027
42,276
TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE
147,739
140,673
139,862
142,032
138,589
NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
83,393
86,070
94,026
(723,524)
63,644
Provision for income taxes
16,702
17,526
15,948
(160,732)
8,871
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$ 66,691
$ 68,544
$ 78,078
$ (562,792)
$ 54,773
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE
$ 0.46
$ 0.47
$ 0.54
$ (4.01)
$ 0.43
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
$ 0.46
$ 0.47
$ 0.54
$ (4.00)
$ 0.43
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated Risk-Based Capital
For the Quarters Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
(Unaudited)
2026
2026
2025
2025
2025
($ in thousands)
Tier 1 capital
Stockholders' equity
$ 3,481,859
$ 3,437,734
$ 3,419,240
$ 3,353,963
$ 3,549,210
Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax
(1,367,717)
(1,370,562)
(1,374,839)
(1,376,255)
(1,379,104)
Unrealized loss (gain) on AFS securities
294,737
314,365
293,130
313,483
380,900
Total Tier 1 capital
2,408,879
2,381,537
2,337,531
2,291,191
2,551,006
Tier 2 capital
Subordinated notes and debentures
312,028
315,700
317,714
648,976
366,369
Subordinated debt phase out
-
-
-
(198,000)
(198,000)
Qualifying allowance for loan losses and
reserve for unfunded commitments
259,693
255,537
250,006
248,710
258,079
Total Tier 2 capital
571,721
571,237
567,720
699,686
426,448
Total risk-based capital
$ 2,980,600
$ 2,952,774
$ 2,905,251
$ 2,990,877
$ 2,977,454
Risk weighted assets
$ 20,771,268
$ 20,565,445
$ 20,106,493
$ 19,861,879
$ 20,646,324
Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio
$ 23,617,439
$ 23,487,513
$ 23,224,638
$ 23,963,356
$ 25,606,135
Ratios at end of quarter
Equity to assets
14.05 %
13.92 %
13.93 %
13.85 %
13.30 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
8.91 %
8.74 %
8.71 %
8.53 %
8.46 %
Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1)
11.60 %
11.58 %
11.63 %
11.54 %
12.36 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio
10.20 %
10.14 %
10.06 %
9.56 %
9.96 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
11.60 %
11.58 %
11.63 %
11.54 %
12.36 %
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.35 %
14.36 %
14.45 %
15.07 %
14.42 %
(1) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated Investment Securities
For the Quarters Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
(Unaudited)
2026
2026
2025
2025
2025
($ in thousands)
Investment Securities - End of Period
Held-to-Maturity
U.S. Government agencies
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 457,228
Mortgage-backed securities
-
-
-
-
1,024,313
State and political subdivisions
-
-
-
-
1,855,614
Other securities
-
-
-
-
254,376
Total held-to-maturity (net of credit losses)
-
-
-
-
3,591,531
Available-for-Sale
U.S. Treasury
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 400
U.S. Government agencies
44,425
46,329
47,172
48,355
49,498
Mortgage-backed securities
2,061,760
2,128,732
2,201,958
2,249,593
1,349,991
State and political subdivisions
865,467
838,880
859,071
845,371
807,842
Other securities
105,529
138,345
158,020
175,958
197,589
Total available-for-sale (net of credit losses)
3,077,181
3,152,286
3,266,221
3,319,277
2,405,320
Total investment securities (net of credit losses)
$ 3,077,181
$ 3,152,286
$ 3,266,221
$ 3,319,277
$ 5,996,851
Fair value - HTM investment securities
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 2,891,974
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated Loans
For the Quarters Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
(Unaudited)
2026
2026
2025
2025
2025
($ in thousands)
Loan Portfolio - End of Period
Consumer:
Credit cards
$ 174,148
$ 172,610
$ 175,760
$ 173,020
$ 176,166
Other consumer
99,117
96,387
115,472
112,335
123,831
Total consumer
273,265
268,997
291,232
285,355
299,997
Real Estate:
Construction
2,577,630
2,621,859
2,873,807
2,874,823
2,784,578
Single-family residential
2,564,282
2,566,162
2,607,450
2,617,849
2,625,717
Other commercial real estate
8,828,771
8,764,648
8,289,968
7,875,649
7,961,412
Total real estate
13,970,683
13,952,669
13,771,225
13,368,321
13,371,707
Commercial:
Commercial
2,516,607
2,521,440
2,382,339
2,397,388
2,440,507
Agricultural
426,522
333,508
306,300
353,181
333,078
Total commercial
2,943,129
2,854,948
2,688,639
2,750,569
2,773,585
Other
875,292
856,269
741,083
784,572
665,807
Total loans
$ 18,062,369
$ 17,932,883
$ 17,492,179
$ 17,188,817
$ 17,111,096
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality
For the Quarters Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
(Unaudited)
2026
2026
2025
2025
2025
($ in thousands)
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans
Beginning balance
$ 229,908
$ 224,377
$ 258,006
$ 253,537
$ 252,168
Loans charged off:
Credit cards
1,368
1,677
1,346
1,862
1,702
Other consumer
350
590
550
600
351
Real estate
5,465
6,629
25,850
1,350
1,450
Commercial
3,520
1,666
22,004
8,079
8,257
Total loans charged off
10,703
10,562
49,750
11,891
11,760
Recoveries of loans previously charged off:
Credit cards
244
468
347
257
334
Other consumer
381
301
163
303
294
Real estate
151
449
105
115
87
Commercial
812
253
390
505
469
Total recoveries
1,588
1,471
1,005
1,180
1,184
Net loans charged off
9,115
9,091
48,745
10,711
10,576
Provision for credit losses on loans
17,434
14,622
15,116
15,180
11,945
Balance, end of quarter
$ 238,227
$ 229,908
$ 224,377
$ 258,006
$ 253,537
Nonperforming assets
Nonperforming loans:
Nonaccrual loans
$ 165,295
$ 141,233
$ 111,791
$ 153,516
$ 156,453
Loans past due 90 days or more
753
647
948
423
709
Total nonperforming loans
166,048
141,880
112,739
153,939
157,162
Other nonperforming assets:
Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned
11,080
12,475
12,009
6,386
8,794
Other nonperforming assets
60
181
323
392
759
Total other nonperforming assets
11,140
12,656
12,332
6,778
9,553
Total nonperforming assets
$ 177,188
$ 154,536
$ 125,071
$ 160,717
$ 166,715
Loans past due 30-89 days (excluding nonaccrual)
$ 52,308
$ 91,245
$ 47,016
$ 19,207
$ 28,313
Ratios
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
1.32 %
1.28 %
1.28 %
1.50 %
1.48 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
143 %
162 %
199 %
168 %
161 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.92 %
0.79 %
0.64 %
0.90 %
0.92 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.72 %
0.63 %
0.51 %
0.66 %
0.62 %
Annualized net charge offs to average loans (QTD)
0.20 %
0.21 %
1.12 %
0.25 %
0.25 %
Annualized net charge offs to average loans (YTD)
0.21 %
0.21 %
0.47 %
0.24 %
0.24 %
Annualized net credit card charge offs to
average credit card loans (QTD)
2.57 %
2.81 %
2.23 %
3.64 %
2.99 %
Loans past due 30-89 days to total loans
0.29 %
0.51 %
0.27 %
0.11 %
0.17 %
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis
For the Quarters Ended
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
($ in thousands)
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
ASSETS
Earning assets:
Interest bearing balances due from banks
and federal funds sold
$ 199,704
$ 2,058
4.13 %
$ 251,620
$ 2,320
3.74 %
$ 219,928
$ 2,531
4.62 %
Investment securities - taxable
2,301,053
25,472
4.44 %
2,408,546
26,311
4.43 %
3,483,805
31,233
3.60 %
Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE)
802,448
7,502
3.75 %
820,278
7,542
3.73 %
2,564,037
21,210
3.32 %
Mortgage loans held for sale
13,556
202
5.98 %
13,800
203
5.97 %
13,063
221
6.79 %
Assets held in trading accounts
14,731
136
3.70 %
13,748
122
3.60 %
-
-
0.00 %
Loans - including fees (FTE)
17,956,572
275,339
6.15 %
17,658,807
268,328
6.16 %
17,046,802
266,250
6.26 %
Total interest earning assets (FTE)
21,288,064
310,709
5.85 %
21,166,799
304,826
5.84 %
23,327,635
321,445
5.53 %
Non-earning assets
3,349,957
3,366,206
3,317,496
Total assets
$ 24,638,021
$ 24,533,005
$ 26,645,131
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest bearing liabilities:
Interest bearing transaction and
savings accounts
$ 11,192,627
$ 58,536
2.10 %
$ 11,328,148
$ 57,653
2.06 %
$ 11,220,060
$ 69,108
2.47 %
Time deposits
4,406,355
36,996
3.37 %
4,678,058
39,949
3.46 %
5,820,499
57,231
3.94 %
Total interest bearing deposits
15,598,982
95,532
2.46 %
16,006,206
97,602
2.47 %
17,040,559
126,339
2.97 %
Federal funds purchased and securities
sold under agreement to repurchase
57,758
426
2.96 %
17,743
36
0.82 %
32,565
59
0.73 %
Other borrowings
635,693
5,873
3.71 %
192,345
1,746
3.68 %
960,817
10,613
4.43 %
Subordinated notes and debentures
314,108
5,222
6.67 %
318,635
5,262
6.70 %
366,350
6,188
6.77 %
Total interest bearing liabilities
16,606,541
107,053
2.59 %
16,534,929
104,646
2.57 %
18,400,291
143,199
3.12 %
Noninterest bearing liabilities:
Noninterest bearing deposits
4,272,088
4,229,952
4,390,454
Other liabilities
280,861
297,864
308,223
Total liabilities
21,159,490
21,062,745
23,098,968
Stockholders' equity
3,478,531
3,470,260
3,546,163
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 24,638,021
$ 24,533,005
$ 26,645,131
Net interest income (FTE)
$ 203,656
$ 200,180
$ 178,246
Net interest spread (FTE)
3.26 %
3.27 %
2.41 %
Net interest margin (FTE)
3.84 %
3.84 %
3.06 %
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated - Selected Financial Data
For the Quarters Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
(Unaudited)
2026
2026
2025
2025
2025
($ in thousands, except share data)
QUARTER-TO-DATE
Financial Highlights - As Reported
Net Income (loss)
$ 66,691
$ 68,544
$ 78,078
$ (562,792)
$ 54,773
Diluted earnings per share
0.46
0.47
0.54
(4.00)
0.43
Return on average assets
1.09 %
1.13 %
1.28 %
-8.96 %
0.82 %
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1)
1.19 %
1.24 %
1.40 %
-9.46 %
0.91 %
Return on average common equity
7.69 %
8.01 %
9.08 %
-66.29 %
6.20 %
Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)
13.32 %
13.90 %
15.92 %
-113.56 %
10.73 %
Net interest margin (FTE)
3.84 %
3.84 %
3.81 %
3.50 %
3.06 %
Efficiency ratio (2)
58.72 %
57.56 %
55.52 %
-25.11 %
62.82 %
FTE adjustment
3,029
3,012
2,890
3,811
6,422
Average diluted shares outstanding
145,323,958
145,340,410
145,210,222
140,648,704
126,406,453
Shares repurchased under plan
662,082
-
-
-
-
Average price of shares repurchased
21.52
-
-
-
-
Cash dividends declared per common share
0.215
0.215
0.213
0.213
0.213
Accretable yield on acquired loans
778
902
749
725
1,263
Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)
Adjusted earnings
$ 72,171
$ 68,566
$ 78,975
$ 64,930
$ 56,071
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
0.50
0.47
0.54
0.46
0.44
Adjusted return on average assets
1.17 %
1.13 %
1.29 %
1.03 %
0.84 %
Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1)
1.29 %
1.24 %
1.41 %
1.13 %
0.93 %
Adjusted return on average common equity
8.32 %
8.01 %
9.19 %
7.65 %
6.34 %
Adjusted return on tangible common equity
14.37 %
13.91 %
16.10 %
13.62 %
10.97 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (2)
54.26 %
56.16 %
53.64 %
57.72 %
60.52 %
YEAR-TO-DATE
Financial Highlights - GAAP
Net Income (loss)
$ 135,235
$ 68,544
$ (397,553)
$ (475,631)
$ 87,161
Diluted earnings per share
0.93
0.47
(2.95)
(3.63)
0.69
Return on average assets
1.11 %
1.13 %
-1.55 %
-2.44 %
0.66 %
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1)
1.22 %
1.24 %
-1.60 %
-2.54 %
0.74 %
Return on average common equity
7.85 %
8.01 %
-11.45 %
-18.21 %
4.94 %
Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)
13.61 %
13.90 %
-18.84 %
-30.13 %
8.67 %
Net interest margin (FTE)
3.84 %
3.84 %
3.32 %
3.17 %
3.01 %
Efficiency ratio (2)
58.15 %
57.56 %
460.26 %
-329.30 %
64.86 %
FTE adjustment
6,041
3,012
19,537
16,647
12,836
Average diluted shares outstanding
145,335,181
145,340,410
134,731,180
131,132,891
126,325,650
Cash dividends declared per common share
0.430
0.215
0.850
0.638
0.425
Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)
Adjusted earnings
$ 140,737
$ 68,566
$ 233,098
$ 154,123
$ 89,193
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
0.97
0.47
1.73
1.18
0.71
Adjusted return on average assets
1.15 %
1.13 %
0.91 %
0.79 %
0.67 %
Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1)
1.26 %
1.24 %
1.00 %
0.87 %
0.75 %
Adjusted return on average common equity
8.17 %
8.01 %
6.71 %
5.90 %
5.06 %
Adjusted return on tangible common equity
14.14 %
13.91 %
11.78 %
10.37 %
8.86 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (2)
55.20 %
56.16 %
58.92 %
60.90 %
62.62 %
END OF PERIOD
Book value per share
$ 24.11
$ 23.70
$ 23.62
$ 23.18
$ 28.17
Tangible book value per share
14.42
14.03
13.91
13.45
16.97
Shares outstanding
144,442,482
145,058,331
144,762,817
144,703,075
125,996,248
Full-time equivalent employees
2,909
2,913
2,917
2,883
2,947
Total number of financial centers
220
221
222
223
223
(1) Non-GAAP measurement that management believes aids in the understanding and discussion of results. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Quarter-to-Date
For the Quarters Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
(Unaudited)
2026
2026
2025
2025
2025
(in thousands, except per share data)
QUARTER-TO-DATE
Net income (loss)
$ 66,691
$ 68,544
$ 78,078
$ (562,792)
$ 54,773
Certain items (non-GAAP)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
570
-
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
-
(1,984)
-
-
-
Certain professional services
-
1,200
-
-
-
Severance/early retirement program costs
1,320
283
-
305
1,594
Termination of vendor and software services
-
-
12
-
-
Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business
-
-
1,118
-
-
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
-
-
-
801,492
-
Branch/real estate rightsizing costs, net
6,099
531
85
2,004
163
Tax effect of certain items (1)
(1,939)
(8)
(318)
(176,649)
(459)
Certain items, net of tax
5,480
22
897
627,722
1,298
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) (2)
$ 72,171
$ 68,566
$ 78,975
$ 64,930
$ 56,071
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.46
$ 0.47
$ 0.54
$ (4.00)
$ 0.43
Certain items (non-GAAP)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
-
-
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
-
(0.01)
-
-
-
Certain professional services
-
0.01
-
-
-
Severance/early retirement program costs
0.01
-
-
-
0.01
Termination of vendor and software services
-
-
-
-
-
Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business
-
-
0.01
-
-
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
-
-
-
5.70
-
Branch/real estate rightsizing costs, net
0.04
-
-
0.01
-
Tax effect of certain items (1)
(0.01)
-
(0.01)
(1.25)
-
Certain items, net of tax
0.04
-
-
4.46
0.01
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
$ 0.50
$ 0.47
$ 0.54
$ 0.46
$ 0.44
(1) Actual tax rate of 21.946% on 2025 loss on sale of securities. Effective rate of 26.135% on all other items
(2) In this press release, "Adjusted Earnings" may also be referred to as "Adjusted Net Income."
Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)
QUARTER-TO-DATE
Noninterest income
$ 47,939
$ 44,197
$ 51,708
$ (756,187)
$ 42,354
Certain noninterest income items
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
570
-
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
-
-
-
801,492
-
Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)
$ 47,939
$ 44,197
$ 51,708
$ 45,875
$ 42,354
Other income
$ 8,599
$ 4,827
$ 12,365
$ 6,141
$ 4,837
Certain other income items
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
570
-
Adjusted other income (non-GAAP)
$ 8,599
$ 4,827
$ 12,365
$ 6,711
$ 4,837
Noninterest expense
$ 147,739
$ 140,673
$ 139,862
$ 142,032
$ 138,589
Certain noninterest expense items
Severance/early retirement program costs
(1,320)
(283)
-
(305)
(1,594)
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
-
1,984
-
-
-
Certain professional services
-
(1,200)
-
-
-
Termination of vendor and software services
-
-
(12)
-
-
Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business
-
-
(1,118)
-
-
Branch/real estate rightsizing costs
(6,099)
(531)
(85)
(2,004)
(163)
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
140,320
140,643
138,647
139,723
136,832
Less: Fraud event
-
-
-
-
-
Adjusted noninterest expense, excluding fraud event (non-GAAP)
$ 140,320
$ 140,643
$ 138,647
$ 139,723
$ 136,832
Salaries and employee benefits
$ 75,590
$ 75,885
$ 72,924
$ 76,249
$ 73,862
Certain salaries and employee benefits items
Severance/early retirement program costs
(1,320)
(283)
-
(305)
(1,594)
Other
4
-
-
(1)
1
Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP)
$ 74,274
$ 75,602
$ 72,924
$ 75,943
$ 72,269
Other operating expenses
$ 46,550
$ 44,537
$ 44,830
$ 43,027
$ 42,276
Certain other operating expenses items
Certain professional services
-
(1,200)
-
-
-
Termination of vendor and software services
-
-
(12)
-
-
Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business
-
-
(1,118)
-
-
Branch/real estate rightsizing costs
(2,399)
(205)
327
(1,556)
255
Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP)
$ 44,151
$ 43,132
$ 44,027
$ 41,471
$ 42,531
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Year-to-Date
For the Quarters Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
(Unaudited)
2026
2026
2025
2025
2025
(in thousands, except per share data)
YEAR-TO-DATE
Net income (loss)
$ 135,235
$ 68,544
$ (397,553)
$ (475,631)
$ 87,161
Certain items (non-GAAP)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
-
-
570
570
-
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
(1,984)
(1,984)
-
-
-
Certain professional services
1,200
1,200
-
-
-
Severance/early retirement program costs
1,603
283
1,899
1,899
1,594
Termination of vendor and software services
-
-
12
-
-
Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business
-
-
1,118
-
-
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
-
-
801,492
801,492
-
Branch/real estate rightsizing costs, net
6,630
531
3,246
3,161
1,157
Tax effect of certain items (1)
(1,947)
(8)
(177,686)
(177,368)
(719)
Certain items, net of tax
5,502
22
630,651
629,754
2,032
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) (2)
$ 140,737
$ 68,566
$ 233,098
$ 154,123
$ 89,193
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.93
$ 0.47
$ (2.95)
$ (3.63)
$ 0.69
Certain items (non-GAAP)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
-
-
0.01
-
-
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
(0.01)
(0.01)
-
-
-
Certain professional services
0.01
0.01
-
-
-
Severance/early retirement program costs
0.01
-
0.01
0.02
0.01
Termination of vendor and software services
-
-
-
-
-
Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business
-
-
0.01
-
-
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
-
-
5.95
6.11
-
Branch/real estate rightsizing costs, net
0.04
-
0.02
0.02
0.01
Tax effect of certain items (1)
(0.01)
-
(1.32)
(1.34)
-
Certain items, net of tax
0.04
-
4.68
4.81
0.02
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
$ 0.97
$ 0.47
$ 1.73
$ 1.18
$ 0.71
(1) Actual tax rate of 21.946% on 2025 loss on sale of securities. Effective rate of 26.135% on all other items
(2) In this press release, "Adjusted Earnings" may also be referred to as "Adjusted Net Income."
Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)
YEAR-TO-DATE
Noninterest income
$ 92,136
$ 44,197
$ (615,970)
$ (667,678)
$ 88,509
Certain noninterest income items
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
-
-
570
570
-
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
-
-
801,492
801,492
-
Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)
$ 92,136
$ 44,197
$ 186,092
$ 134,384
$ 88,509
Other income
$ 13,426
$ 4,827
$ 31,350
$ 18,985
$ 12,844
Certain other income items
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
-
-
570
570
-
Adjusted other income (non-GAAP)
$ 13,426
$ 4,827
$ 31,920
$ 19,555
$ 12,844
Noninterest expense
$ 288,412
$ 140,673
$ 565,063
$ 425,201
$ 283,169
Certain noninterest expense items
Severance/early retirement program costs
(1,603)
(283)
(1,899)
(1,899)
(1,594)
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
1,984
1,984
-
-
-
Certain professional services
(1,200)
(1,200)
-
-
-
Termination of vendor and software services
-
-
(12)
-
-
Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business
-
-
(1,118)
-
-
Branch/real estate rightsizing costs
(6,630)
(531)
(3,246)
(3,161)
(1,157)
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
280,963
140,643
558,788
420,141
280,418
Less: Fraud event
-
-
(4,300)
(4,300)
(4,300)
Adjusted noninterest expense, excluding fraud event (non-GAAP)
$ 280,963
$ 140,643
$ 554,488
$ 415,841
$ 276,118
Salaries and employee benefits
$ 151,475
$ 75,885
$ 297,859
$ 224,935
$ 148,686
Certain salaries and employee benefits items
Severance/early retirement program costs
(1,603)
(283)
(1,899)
(1,899)
(1,594)
Other
4
-
-
-
1
Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP)
$ 149,876
$ 75,602
$ 295,960
$ 223,036
$ 147,093
Other operating expenses
$ 91,087
$ 44,537
$ 176,184
$ 131,354
$ 88,327
Certain other operating expenses items
Certain professional services
(1,200)
(1,200)
-
-
-
Termination of vendor and software services
-
-
(12)
-
-
Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business
-
-
(1,118)
-
-
Branch/real estate rightsizing costs
(2,604)
(205)
(1,135)
(1,462)
94
Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP)
$ 87,283
$ 43,132
$ 173,919
$ 129,892
$ 88,421
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period
For the Quarters Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
(Unaudited)
2026
2026
2025
2025
2025
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
Total common stockholders' equity
$ 3,481,859
$ 3,437,734
$ 3,419,240
$ 3,353,963
$ 3,549,210
Intangible assets:
Goodwill
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
Other intangible assets
(78,228)
(81,325)
(84,423)
(87,520)
(90,617)
Total intangibles
(1,399,027)
(1,402,124)
(1,405,222)
(1,408,319)
(1,411,416)
Tangible common stockholders' equity
$ 2,082,832
$ 2,035,610
$ 2,014,018
$ 1,945,644
$ 2,137,794
Total assets
$ 24,776,816
$ 24,692,783
$ 24,540,877
$ 24,208,162
$ 26,693,620
Intangible assets:
Goodwill
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
Other intangible assets
(78,228)
(81,325)
(84,423)
(87,520)
(90,617)
Total intangibles
(1,399,027)
(1,402,124)
(1,405,222)
(1,408,319)
(1,411,416)
Tangible assets
$ 23,377,789
$ 23,290,659
$ 23,135,655
$ 22,799,843
$ 25,282,204
Ratio of common equity to assets
14.05 %
13.92 %
13.93 %
13.85 %
13.30 %
Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets
8.91 %
8.74 %
8.71 %
8.53 %
8.46 %
Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share
Total common stockholders' equity
$ 3,481,859
$ 3,437,734
$ 3,419,240
$ 3,353,963
$ 3,549,210
Intangible assets:
Goodwill
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
Other intangible assets
(78,228)
(81,325)
(84,423)
(87,520)
(90,617)
Total intangibles
(1,399,027)
(1,402,124)
(1,405,222)
(1,408,319)
(1,411,416)
Tangible common stockholders' equity
$ 2,082,832
$ 2,035,610
$ 2,014,018
$ 1,945,644
$ 2,137,794
Shares of common stock outstanding
144,442,482
145,058,331
144,762,817
144,703,075
125,996,248
Book value per common share
$ 24.11
$ 23.70
$ 23.62
$ 23.18
$ 28.17
Tangible book value per common share
$ 14.42
$ 14.03
$ 13.91
$ 13.45
$ 16.97
Calculation of Coverage Ratio of Uninsured, Non-Collateralized Deposits
Uninsured deposits at Simmons Bank
$ 7,213,361
$ 7,385,688
$ 9,640,677
$ 9,565,766
$ 8,407,847
Less: Collateralized deposits (excluding portion that is FDIC insured)
2,385,340
2,509,728
2,363,327
2,169,362
2,691,215
Less: Intercompany eliminations
324,404
432,795
2,729,191
2,937,147
1,121,932
Total uninsured, non-collateralized deposits
$ 4,503,617
$ 4,443,165
$ 4,548,159
$ 4,459,257
$ 4,594,700
FHLB borrowing availability
$ 5,412,000
$ 5,831,000
$ 5,999,000
$ 6,134,000
$ 5,133,000
Unpledged securities
1,488,000
1,571,000
1,480,000
1,575,000
3,697,000
Fed funds lines, Fed discount window and
Bank Term Funding Program (1)
1,953,000
1,595,000
1,836,000
1,824,000
1,894,000
Additional liquidity sources
$ 8,853,000
$ 8,997,000
$ 9,315,000
$ 9,533,000
$ 10,724,000
Uninsured, non-collateralized deposit coverage ratio
2.0
2.0
2.0
2.1
2.3
(1) The Bank Term Funding Program closed for new loans on March 11, 2024. At no time did Simmons borrow funds under this program.
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date
For the Quarters Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
(Unaudited)
2026
2026
2025
2025
2025
($ in thousands)
Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets & Average Tangible Assets
Net income (loss)
$ 66,691
$ 68,544
$ 78,078
$ (562,792)
$ 54,773
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes
2,287
2,288
2,288
2,287
2,289
Total adjusted tangible net income (non-GAAP)
$ 68,978
$ 70,832
$ 80,366
$ (560,505)
$ 57,062
Certain items (non-GAAP)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
570
-
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
-
(1,984)
-
-
-
Certain professional services
-
1,200
-
-
-
Severance/early retirement program costs
1,320
283
-
305
1,594
Termination of vendor and software services
-
-
12
-
-
Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business
-
-
1,118
-
-
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
-
-
-
801,492
-
Branch/real estate rightsizing costs, net
6,099
531
85
2,004
163
Tax effect of certain items (1)
(1,939)
(8)
(318)
(176,649)
(459)
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
72,171
68,566
78,975
64,930
56,071
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes
2,287
2,288
2,288
2,287
2,289
Total adjusted tangible net income (non-GAAP)
$ 74,458
$ 70,854
$ 81,263
$ 67,217
$ 58,360
Average total assets
$ 24,638,021
$ 24,533,005
$ 24,254,447
$ 24,914,922
$ 26,645,131
Average intangible assets:
Goodwill
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
Other intangibles
(80,123)
(83,248)
(86,206)
(89,349)
(92,432)
Total average intangibles
(1,400,922)
(1,404,047)
(1,407,005)
(1,410,148)
(1,413,231)
Average tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$ 23,237,099
$ 23,128,958
$ 22,847,442
$ 23,504,774
$ 25,231,900
Return on average assets
1.09 %
1.13 %
1.28 %
-8.96 %
0.82 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)
1.17 %
1.13 %
1.29 %
1.03 %
0.84 %
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)
1.19 %
1.24 %
1.40 %
-9.46 %
0.91 %
Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)
1.29 %
1.24 %
1.41 %
1.13 %
0.93 %
Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders
$ 66,691
$ 68,544
$ 78,078
$ (562,792)
$ 54,773
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes
2,287
2,288
2,288
2,287
2,289
Total income available to common stockholders
$ 68,978
$ 70,832
$ 80,366
$ (560,505)
$ 57,062
Certain items (non-GAAP)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
570
-
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
-
(1,984)
-
-
-
Certain professional services
-
1,200
-
-
-
Severance/early retirement program costs
1,320
283
-
305
1,594
Termination of vendor and software services
-
-
12
-
-
Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business
-
-
1,118
-
-
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
-
-
-
801,492
-
Branch/real estate rightsizing costs, net
6,099
531
85
2,004
163
Tax effect of certain items (1)
(1,939)
(8)
(318)
(176,649)
(459)
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
72,171
68,566
78,975
64,930
56,071
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes
2,287
2,288
2,288
2,287
2,289
Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)
$ 74,458
$ 70,854
$ 81,263
$ 67,217
$ 58,360
Average common stockholders' equity
$ 3,478,531
$ 3,470,260
$ 3,410,017
$ 3,368,308
$ 3,546,163
Average intangible assets:
Goodwill
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
Other intangibles
(80,123)
(83,248)
(86,206)
(89,349)
(92,432)
Total average intangibles
(1,400,922)
(1,404,047)
(1,407,005)
(1,410,148)
(1,413,231)
Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$ 2,077,609
$ 2,066,213
$ 2,003,012
$ 1,958,160
$ 2,132,932
Return on average common equity
7.69 %
8.01 %
9.08 %
-66.29 %
6.20 %
Return on tangible common equity
13.32 %
13.90 %
15.92 %
-113.56 %
10.73 %
Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)
8.32 %
8.01 %
9.19 %
7.65 %
6.34 %
Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
14.37 %
13.91 %
16.10 %
13.62 %
10.97 %
(1) Actual tax rate of 21.946% on 2025 loss on sale of securities. Effective rate of 26.135% on all other items.
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date (continued)
For the Quarters Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
(Unaudited)
2026
2026
2025
2025
2025
($ in thousands)
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (1)
Noninterest expense (efficiency ratio numerator)
$ 147,739
$ 140,673
$ 139,862
$ 142,032
$ 138,589
Certain noninterest expense items (non-GAAP)
Severance/early retirement program costs
(1,320)
(283)
-
(305)
(1,594)
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
-
1,984
-
-
-
Certain professional services
-
(1,200)
-
-
-
Termination of vendor and software services
-
-
(12)
-
-
Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business
-
-
(1,118)
-
-
Branch/real estate rightsizing costs
(6,099)
(531)
(85)
(2,004)
(163)
Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment
(695)
(315)
(432)
(200)
(216)
Amortization of intangibles adjustment
(3,097)
(3,097)
(3,097)
(3,097)
(3,098)
Adjusted efficiency ratio numerator
$ 136,528
$ 137,231
$ 135,118
$ 136,426
$ 133,518
Net interest income
$ 200,627
$ 197,168
$ 197,296
$ 186,661
$ 171,824
Noninterest income
47,939
44,197
51,708
(756,187)
42,354
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (2)
3,029
3,012
2,890
3,811
6,422
Efficiency ratio denominator
251,595
244,377
251,894
(565,715)
220,600
Certain noninterest income items (non-GAAP)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
570
-
(Gain) loss on sale of securities
-
-
-
801,492
-
Adjusted efficiency ratio denominator
$ 251,595
$ 244,377
$ 251,894
$ 236,347
$ 220,600
Efficiency ratio (1)
58.72 %
57.56 %
55.52 %
-25.11 %
62.82 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1)
54.26 %
56.16 %
53.64 %
57.72 %
60.52 %
Calculation of Total Revenue and Adjusted Total Revenue
Net interest income
$ 200,627
$ 197,168
$ 197,296
$ 186,661
$ 171,824
Noninterest income
47,939
44,197
51,708
(756,187)
42,354
Total revenue
248,566
241,365
249,004
(569,526)
214,178
Certain items, pre-tax (non-GAAP)
Plus: Loss on early extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
570
-
Less: Gain (loss) on sale of securities
-
-
-
(801,492)
-
Adjusted total revenue
$ 248,566
$ 241,365
$ 249,004
$ 232,536
$ 214,178
Calculation of Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)
Net interest income
$ 200,627
$ 197,168
$ 197,296
$ 186,661
$ 171,824
Noninterest income
47,939
44,197
51,708
(756,187)
42,354
Total revenue
248,566
241,365
249,004
(569,526)
214,178
Less: Noninterest expense
147,739
140,673
139,862
142,032
138,589
Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)
$ 100,827
$ 100,692
$ 109,142
$ (711,558)
$ 75,589
Calculation of Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue
Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)
$ 100,827
$ 100,692
$ 109,142
$ (711,558)
$ 75,589
Certain items, pre-tax (non-GAAP)
Plus: Loss on early extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
570
-
Plus: Loss (gain) on sale of securities
-
-
-
801,492
-
Plus: FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
-
(1,984)
-
-
-
Plus: Certain professional services
-
1,200
-
-
-
Plus: Severance/early retirement program costs
1,320
283
-
305
1,594
Plus: Termination of vendor and software services
-
-
12
-
-
Plus: Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business
-
-
1,118
-
-
Plus: Branch/real estate rightsizing costs, net
6,099
531
85
2,004
163
Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue
$ 108,246
$ 100,722
$ 110,357
$ 92,813
$ 77,346
(1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent} and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.
(2) Actual tax rate of 21.946% on 2025 loss on sale of securities. Effective rate of 26.135% on all other items.
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Year-to-Date
For the Quarters Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
(Unaudited)
2026
2026
2025
2025
2025
($ in thousands)
Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets & Average Tangible Assets
Net income (loss)
$ 135,235
$ 68,544
$ (397,553)
$ (475,631)
$ 87,161
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes
4,575
2,288
9,469
7,181
4,894
Total adjusted tangible net income (non-GAAP)
$ 139,810
$ 70,832
$ (388,084)
$ (468,450)
$ 92,055
Certain items (non-GAAP)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
-
-
570
570
-
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
(1,984)
(1,984)
-
-
-
Certain professional services
1,200
1,200
-
-
-
Severance/early retirement program costs
1,603
283
1,899
1,899
1,594
Termination of vendor and software services
-
-
12
-
-
Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business
-
-
1,118
-
-
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
-
-
801,492
801,492
-
Branch/real estate rightsizing costs, net
6,630
531
3,246
3,161
1,157
Tax effect of certain items (1)
(1,947)
(8)
(177,686)
(177,368)
(719)
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
140,737
68,566
233,098
154,123
89,193
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes
4,575
2,288
9,469
7,181
4,894
Total adjusted tangible net income (non-GAAP)
$ 145,312
$ 70,854
$ 242,567
$ 161,304
$ 94,087
Average total assets
$ 24,585,803
$ 24,533,005
$ 25,614,700
$ 26,073,100
$ 26,661,787
Average intangible assets:
Goodwill
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
Other intangibles
(81,677)
(83,248)
(90,913)
(92,499)
(94,100)
Total average intangibles
(1,402,476)
(1,404,047)
(1,411,712)
(1,413,298)
(1,414,899)
Average tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$ 23,183,327
$ 23,128,958
$ 24,202,988
$ 24,659,802
$ 25,246,888
Return on average assets
1.11 %
1.13 %
-1.55 %
-2.44 %
0.66 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)
1.15 %
1.13 %
0.91 %
0.79 %
0.67 %
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)
1.22 %
1.24 %
-1.60 %
-2.54 %
0.74 %
Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)
1.26 %
1.24 %
1.00 %
0.87 %
0.75 %
Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders
$ 135,235
$ 68,544
$ (397,553)
$ (475,631)
$ 87,161
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes
4,575
2,288
9,469
7,181
4,894
Total income available to common stockholders
$ 139,810
$ 70,832
$ (388,084)
$ (468,450)
$ 92,055
Certain items (non-GAAP)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
-
-
570
570
-
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
(1,984)
(1,984)
-
-
-
Certain professional services
1,200
1,200
-
-
-
Severance/early retirement program costs
1,603
283
1,899
1,899
1,594
Termination of vendor and software services
-
-
12
-
-
Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business
-
-
1,118
-
-
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
-
-
801,492
801,492
-
Branch/real estate rightsizing costs, net
6,630
531
3,246
3,161
1,157
Tax effect of certain items (1)
(1,947)
(8)
(177,686)
(177,368)
(719)
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
140,737
68,566
233,098
154,123
89,193
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes
4,575
2,288
9,469
7,181
4,894
Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)
$ 145,312
$ 70,854
$ 242,567
$ 161,304
$ 94,087
Average common stockholders' equity
$ 3,474,419
$ 3,470,260
$ 3,471,531
$ 3,492,261
$ 3,555,265
Average intangible assets:
Goodwill
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
Other intangibles
(81,677)
(83,248)
(90,913)
(92,499)
(94,100)
Total average intangibles
(1,402,476)
(1,404,047)
(1,411,712)
(1,413,298)
(1,414,899)
Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$ 2,071,943
$ 2,066,213
$ 2,059,819
$ 2,078,963
$ 2,140,366
Return on average common equity
7.85 %
8.01 %
-11.45 %
-18.21 %
4.94 %
Return on tangible common equity
13.61 %
13.90 %
-18.84 %
-30.13 %
8.67 %
Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)
8.17 %
8.01 %
6.71 %
5.90 %
5.06 %
Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
14.14 %
13.91 %
11.78 %
10.37 %
8.86 %
(1) Actual tax rate of 21.946% on 2025 loss on sale of securities. Effective rate of 26.135% on all other items.
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Year-to-Date
For the Quarters Ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
(Unaudited)
2026
2026
2025
2025
2025
($ in thousands)
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (1)
Noninterest expense (efficiency ratio numerator)
$ 288,412
$ 140,673
$ 565,063
$ 425,201
$ 283,169
Certain noninterest expense items (non-GAAP)
Severance/early retirement program costs
(1,603)
(283)
(1,899)
(1,899)
(1,594)
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
1,984
1,984
-
-
-
Certain professional services
(1,200)
(1,200)
-
-
-
Termination of vendor and software services
-
-
(12)
-
-
Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business
-
-
(1,118)
-
-
Branch/real estate rightsizing costs
(6,630)
(531)
(3,246)
(3,161)
(1,157)
Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment
(1,003)
(308)
(1,046)
(614)
(414)
Amortization of intangibles adjustment
(6,194)
(3,097)
(12,819)
(9,722)
(6,625)
Adjusted efficiency ratio numerator
$ 273,766
$ 137,238
$ 544,923
$ 409,805
$ 273,379
Net interest income
$ 397,795
$ 197,168
$ 719,203
$ 521,907
$ 335,246
Noninterest income
92,136
44,197
(615,970)
(667,678)
88,509
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (2)
6,041
3,012
19,537
16,647
12,836
Efficiency ratio denominator
495,972
244,377
122,770
(129,124)
436,591
Certain noninterest income items (non-GAAP)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
-
-
570
570
-
(Gain) loss on sale of securities
-
-
801,492
801,492
-
Adjusted efficiency ratio denominator
$ 495,972
$ 244,377
$ 924,832
$ 672,938
$ 436,591
Efficiency ratio (1)
58.15 %
57.56 %
460.26 %
-329.30 %
64.86 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1)
55.20 %
56.16 %
58.92 %
60.90 %
62.62 %
(1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest ncome (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.
(2) Actual tax rate of 21.946% on 2025 loss on sale of securities. Effective rate of 26.135% on all other items.
SOURCE Simmons First National Corporation