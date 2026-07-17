Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 17.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Von einer Mine zu drei: Wie Goldgroup die Geschichte still und leise verändert hat
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.07.2026 10:06 Uhr
245 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Notice of GM

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Notice of GM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 17

MID WYND INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
(the "Company")

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300D32517C2M3A561

To ensure the continuing successful operation of the Company's discount control mechanism (" DCM"), the Board is seeking renewal of the Company's share buyback authority.

The Board's policy, within normal market conditions, is to issue and re-purchase ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company where necessary to maintain the share price within a band of plus or minus 2 per cent. relative to the Company's net asset value per share.

At the Company's last general meeting held on 27 February 2026 (the "February GM"), Shareholders granted the Company the authority to buy back up to 4,542,323 Ordinary Shares (the "Existing Authority"). In the period from the February GM to 15 July 2026 (the latest practicable date prior to the publication of this document), the Company has bought back 3,033,500 Ordinary Shares, representing 67 per cent. of the Existing Authority, and the Existing Authority may be fully utilised prior to the next annual general meeting which is expected to be held on 21 October 2026.

The Company will today be publishing a circular (the " Circular") to convene a general meeting (the " General Meeting") at which Shareholder authority will be sought for the early renewal of the Company's authority to buy back shares to avoid a situation arising whereby the Company fully utilises its authority to buy back shares pursuant to the DCM prior to this year's annual general meeting.

Shareholders are encouraged by the Board to vote in favour of the resolution to be proposed at the General Meeting to facilitate the continued smooth operation of the DCM.

The General Meeting will be held at 10.00 a.m. on 13 August 2026 at the offices of Juniper Partners Limited, 28 Walker Street, Edinburgh, EH3 7HR.

A copy of the Circular will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism . The Circular and the notice of the General Meeting will also be available on the Company's website ( https://www.midwynd.com ).

For further information please contact:

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc0131 378 0500

David Kidd (Chairman)

viathe Company Secretary

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.