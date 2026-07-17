KBRA releases its UK RMBS Indices: Q2 2026. The indices track early-, mid-, and late-stage delinquencies, annualised net losses, and prepayment activity across prime, buy-to-let (BTL), and nonconforming (NC) mortgage collateral.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA

KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Doc ID: 1016037

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260717043637/en/

Contacts:

Kali Sirugudi, Managing Director

+44 20 8148 1050

kali.sirugudi@kbra.com

Armine Karajyan, Global Head of Structured Finance Research

+1 646-731-1210

armine.karajyan@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Daniel Stallone, Managing Director

+1 646-731-1308

daniel.stallone@kbra.com