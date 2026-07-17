According to the OPIS Global Solar Markets Report released on July 14, Free-On-Board (FOB) China M10 and 210R wafer prices declined to $0.130/pc and $0.141/pc, respectively, representing week-on-week decreases of 0.76% and 1.40%. According to market participants, the wafer market continued to face mounting pressure as abundant supply, weakening downstream demand and softer polysilicon prices added to downward price pressure. Against this backdrop, wafer prices recorded another modest decline. With the exception of one leading cell manufacturer, most cell producers have reduced operating rates ...

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