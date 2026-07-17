Chinese polysilicon and PV module manufacturer Tongwei announced it achieved a 93.08% bifaciality factor in a 770 W solar module based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cell technology. The result, which represents a world record for the bifacial technology, was verified by German certification body TÜV Rheinland. The module has a power conversion efficiency of 24.8% and y temperature coefficient of -0.26%/C. "Higher bifaciality allows the modules to generate much more power from the rear side-delivering a free energy bonus," the manufacturer said in a statement. "For a 100MW solar ...

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