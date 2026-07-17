Automotive Pumps Market worth $34.15 billion in 2035 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global automotive pumps market is projected to grow from USD 31.11 billion in 2026 to USD 34.15 billion in 2035, at a CAGR of 1.0%.

Browse 391 market data Tables and 105 Figures spread through 400 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Automotive Pumps Market'

Automotive Pumps Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2035

2026-2035 2026 Market Size: USD 31.11 billion

USD 31.11 billion 2035 Projected Market Size: USD 34.15 billion

USD 34.15 billion CAGR (2026-2035): 1.0%

Automotive Pumps Market Trends & Insights:

Passenger cars are projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Engine & HVAC application is projected to lead the automotive pumps market during the forecast period.

North America is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

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Engine and HVAC applications continue to generate the highest pump value as OEMs are replacing single-circuit cooling architectures with multiple independently controlled thermal loops to optimize engine efficiency, transmission temperatures, exhaust after-treatment, and cabin comfort. Thermal management is increasingly coordinated through centralized control software, requiring pumps to operate as part of an integrated system with valves, sensors, and heat exchangers rather than as standalone components. This architectural shift is increasing the electronic content, control complexity, and value of engine and HVAC pump systems, creating greater opportunities for suppliers capable of delivering complete thermal management modules instead of individual pumps.

Passenger cars are projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Passenger cars are expected to account for the largest share of the automotive pumps market as OEMs are expanding fluid and thermal management functions to improve efficiency, emissions, and vehicle performance without major powertrain redesigns. Passenger car platforms are increasingly integrating dedicated pumps for turbocharger cooling, transmission lubrication, exhaust gas recirculation (EGR), and auxiliary thermal circuits, increasing pump content and system value per vehicle. Global platform architectures also enable suppliers to supply standardized pump modules across multiple vehicle models, supporting long-term sourcing programs and economies of scale. In addition, electronically controlled coolant and lubrication systems are replacing conventional engine-driven operation in several auxiliary functions. For instance, MAHLE states that individually controlled coolant flow can reduce CO2 emissions by up to 5%. This shift is also visible in Rheinmetall's multi-circuit electric auxiliary coolant pump portfolio, which supports EGR, turbocharger, charge-air, engine-oil, and transmission-oil cooling circuits. Thus, the combination of high passenger car volumes, multiple pump applications per vehicle, and increasing electronically controlled pump content supports the segment's leading market position. Automotive pump manufacturers such as Denso Corporation (Japan), Aisin Corporation (Japan), Aumovio SE (Germany), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan) manufacture a wide range of pumps tailored for passenger cars. For instance, Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany) provided a fuel pump to Mahindra & Mahindra for its 2026 Mahindra XUV 3XO vehicle model.

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Engine & HVAC application is projected to lead the automotive pumps market during the forecast period.

Engine and HVAC systems account for a leading share of the automotive pumps market as they concentrate the largest number of fluid-circulation duties in an ICE vehicle, including engine coolant circulation, lubrication, fuel delivery, and auxiliary thermal loops. Downsized turbocharged engines further increase pump content by requiring dedicated coolant flow for turbochargers, charge-air coolers, and EGR coolers in addition to the main water pump. Demand-controlled electric coolant pumps are increasingly replacing or supplementing belt-driven pumps, as coolant flow can be controlled independently of engine speed. Start-stop and hybridized ICE architectures also favor electrically driven pumps that maintain coolant circulation when the combustion engine is switched off. At the same time, engine cooling and cabin HVAC functions are becoming more thermally coordinated, with suppliers integrating pumps, valves, sensors, and control electronics into system-level energy management architectures rather than optimizing coolant pumps as isolated components. Thus, the combination of high pump count, continuous thermal duty, and increasing electronic content per pump supports the Engine and HVAC segment's market leadership. Leading pump manufacturers such as Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Aisin Corporation (Japan), Valeo (France), Denso Corporation (Japan), SHW AG (Germany), and Mahle GmbH (Germany) provide HVAC pumps to global leading OEMs.

North America is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period

North America is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to its production mix of full-size pickup trucks, large SUVs, light commercial vehicles, and Class 6-8 trucks, all of which require higher-capacity coolant, oil, fuel, and transmission pumps than compact passenger cars. The region is home to major OEMs such as Ford Motor Company, General Motors, and Stellantis, which continue to invest in ICE truck and commercial vehicle platforms. For instance, in February 2026, General Motors committed approximately USD 44.5 million (CAD 63 million) to support next-generation gas-powered truck production in Ontario, reinforcing long-term demand for high-capacity engine and transmission pumps. North America's strong fleet market for delivery vans, vocational trucks, and heavy-duty commercial vehicles also increases demand for high-flow lubrication, cooling, and fuel injection pumps designed for longer operating hours and higher thermal loads. In addition, the region's large installed base of ICE passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and pickup trucks supports a sizeable aftermarket for water, oil, fuel, and transmission pumps. These factors, combined with the region's focus on high-value vehicle segments and long service-life applications, continue to support North America's strong position in the automotive pumps market.

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Top Companies in Automotive Pump Market:

The Top Companies in Automotive Pump Market are Denso Corporation (Japan), Aisin Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Aumovio SE (Germany), and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan).

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