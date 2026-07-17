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WKN: A2PWMZ | ISIN: US89832Q1094 | Ticker-Symbol: BBK
Tradegate
16.07.26 | 21:40
46,915 Euro
+0,89 % +0,415
Branche
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S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TRUIST FINANCIAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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TRUIST FINANCIAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,81547,40013:07
46,81547,26513:01
PR Newswire
17.07.2026 12:36 Uhr
122 Leser
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Truist Financial Corporation: Truist reports second quarter 2026 results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) reported its second quarter 2026 results today. Investors can access the live second quarter 2026 earnings call at 8 a.m. ET today by webcast or dial-in as follows:

  • Webcast: app.webinar.net/oM9yPobVKXd
  • Dial-in: 1-877-883-0383, passcode 0575894

The earnings release, investor presentation, including an appendix reconciling non-GAAP disclosures, and Truist's Second Quarter 2026 Quarterly Performance Summary, which contains detailed financial schedules, are available at Truist's Investor Relations website at https://ir.truist.com/earnings. A replay of the call will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets in the U.S. and offers a wide range of products and services through wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial and corporate banking, investment banking and capital markets, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Truist is a top-10 commercial bank with total assets of $556 billion as of June 30, 2026. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Learn more at Truist.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/truist-reports-second-quarter-2026-results-302827881.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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