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PR Newswire
17.07.2026 12:36 Uhr
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SKSHU Paint Co., Ltd.: 3TREES Sets Guinness World Record: The Largest Coatings Showroom -- Grand Opening of 3TREES Quality Homes Technology Experience Center

PUTIAN, China, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 16, SKSHU Paint Co., Ltd. ("3TREES") held a grand opening ceremony for its Quality Homes Technology Experience Center at the corporate headquarters in Putian, Fujian, officially winning the Guinness World Record for the largest coatings showroom. Hong Jie, Chairman and CEO of 3TREES, and official Guinness World Records Adjudicator Luo Qiong jointly unveiled the plaque of this nearly 20,000-square-meter immersive complex, attracting nearly 1,000 partners, employees and guests from all walks of life.

Renovated from a two-decade-old idle factory with 3TREES green coating materials, the venue sets a replicable benchmark for urban renewal and industrial tourism. It retains original industrial textures while adopting innovative eco-materials and smart construction techniques, forming a livelihood project that improves residents' sense of happiness. Developed by a global expert design team for nearly one year, the four-story hall integrates brand display, cultural inheritance and real-scene experience, covering all industrial chain solutions of retail, engineering, industrial coatings and traditional lacquer.

The first floor focuses on consumer-side healthy home renovation; the second displays B-end urban renewal and intelligent construction systems; the third floor features an art museum showcasing 8,000-year-old Chinese lacquer intangible heritage; the fourth offers a lifestyle experience zone. Its core "Instant Renovation for Immediate Move-in" solution realizes fast, low-cost space upgrading without large-scale demolition.

During the ceremony, the record fully highlights outstanding Chinese brand power, presenting a new model combining green smart manufacturing and spatial aesthetics to the globe. Adhering to the mission of building better homes and cities, 3TREES' landmark center redefines global standards for coating exhibition spaces. Going forward, the brand will push coordinated development of product quality and industry services, accelerate domestic substitution of high-end industrial coatings, and continuously create healthier living spaces for people.

3Trees Contact:
email: info@3treespaint.com
whatsapp:Nina Lin +86 15860082171

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3006513/1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3006512/2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3006514/3.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/3trees-sets-guinness-world-record-the-largest-coatings-showroom--grand-opening-of-3trees-quality-homes-technology-experience-center-302828469.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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