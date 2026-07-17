Paris Hosts the Launch of the Global Investment Summit 2026 at the Palais des Congrès

More Than 2,000 Participants and 80 Speakers Expected as the Summit Opens a Bridge Between France and the Gulf





RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paris will host the opening edition of the Global Investment Summit 2026 at the Palais des Congrès on 1 and 2 September, an event organized by the Saudi investment group B&S Investments. The city is the first stop in a five-year series that continues through Spain, London, and Geneva before it concludes in Riyadh in 2030.

The choice of Paris places France at the front of a program built to connect European capital with investment opportunities across the Gulf Cooperation Council. More than 2,000 participants are expected, among them institutional investors, corporate executives, and public-sector officials from around the world, alongside more than 80 speakers who will address the economic and investment questions shaping global markets.

France is listed among the participating nations, with stated investment interest in technology, financial services, and tourism, which places French institutions both as hosts of the launch and as potential counterparties in the meetings scheduled over the two days. The Palais des Congrès, a long-standing venue for international conferences in western Paris, will house the sessions, the bilateral meeting rooms, and the exhibition.

The two-day program pairs keynote sessions and specialized dialogues with bilateral meetings arranged for investors and business leaders. A dedicated exhibition will run beside the main program, giving participating organizations a place to present projects, meet counterparts, and open commercial discussions directly.

Priority sectors for the summit include energy, technology and artificial intelligence, financial services, real estate, and tourism. Organizers report participating delegations from Saudi Arabia, France, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman, with the Paris edition targeting an initial pipeline of approximately USD 28.59 billion in European investment into the region.

That figure is projected to grow across the series to USD 50 billion by 2030, according to figures published by the organizers. The program is designed so that opportunities introduced in Paris can be carried through the later editions and advanced toward funded projects instead of ending as discussion.

Participation is managed through the summit website, where organizers set out registration and speaking criteria and where companies can apply to present opportunities on the exhibition floor. Applications for the Paris edition are open ahead of the September dates.

"Our mission in Paris is to ensure that the region's ambitious national visions are met with high-trust execution pathways that deliver measurable results within a 12 to 24 month horizon," said Bader Al-Nofai, Chief Executive Officer of B&S Investments. The Paris edition sets the format for the editions that follow it through 2030.

Visit gis-series.com to learn more about the Global Investment Summit 2026 and its participation criteria.

About B&S Investments

B&S Investments is a Saudi investment group and the organizer of the Global Investment Summit series, a program created to connect Gulf and international capital through a sequence of events between 2026 and 2030.

Contact:

Majdi Ghraizi, Media Relations

Global Investment Summit

majdi@bold.com.sa



gis-series.com/contact

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d29f334d-c126-4673-bf86-81acf4a41088