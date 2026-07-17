Indian rime minister Narendra Modi today flagged off India's first hydrogen fuel cell-powered train, marking a significant milestone in the nation's journey towards sustainable and green rail transportation. The train will initially operate on the 89 km Jind-Sonipat route in Haryana. The trainset was designed, engineered and integrated in India and will connect Jind Junction, Gohana Junction and Sonipat while serving intermediate stations. The train generates electricity onboard using hydrogen fuel cells, which combine hydrogen and oxygen to produce electricity, with water vapor as the only ...

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