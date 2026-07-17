Multi-year partnership begins at this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix

Exein is Europe's leading runtime cybersecurity company, protecting more than two billion connected devices

Partnership brings together two organisations united by engineering excellence, innovation and performance

Exein, the global leader in runtime cybersecurity, today announced a multi-year partnership with the TGR Haas F1 Team, becoming the Official Physical AI Cybersecurity Partner of the team from this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps, Round 10 of the 2026 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

Exein branding will feature on the rear wing actuator of the VF-26 challenger from this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix, while the two organisations will also collaborate on initiatives that highlight the growing importance of cybersecurity, innovation and technological excellence in high-performance environments.

Formula 1 represents one of the world's most technologically advanced sporting environments, where engineering excellence, precision and continuous innovation determine success. The partnership reflects the growing role of software and cybersecurity in high-performance engineering, bringing together two organisations focused on innovation at the cutting edge of technology.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to engineering excellence, innovation and high performance. Founded in Rome in 2018, Exein develops runtime cybersecurity technology that protects more than two billion connected devices across sectors including automotive, industrial automation, energy, healthcare, aerospace and robotics. This latest milestone comes following the launch of Photon, Exein's next-generation preemptive security solution, and recent growth across the US and Asia-Pacific. Photon prevents cyberattacks before they can execute by protecting systems directly at kernel level, enabling Exein to secure Physical AI, humanoid robotics and connected systems, while safeguarding data, AI agents, cloud workloads and Linux-based environments throughout their lifecycle.

Gianni Cuozzo, Founder and CEO of Exein, said: "Formula 1 represents one of the world's greatest demonstrations of engineering excellence, where every detail matters and continuous innovation is essential to staying competitive. Those same principles have shaped Exein from day one. We're proud to partner with TGR Haas F1 Team, bringing together two organisations united by a passion for technology, precision and performance on the global stage."

Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal at TGR Haas F1 Team, said: "Formula 1 is built on innovation, precision and the confidence that every system performs exactly as intended. As our sport continues to embrace increasingly advanced technologies, cybersecurity has become an integral part of that landscape. We're proud to welcome Exein to our team, as their expertise in protecting Physical AI Systems aligns naturally with the technical environment we operate in, and we look forward to building a successful relationship together over the coming years."

Round 10 of the 2026 FIA Formula 1 World Championship takes place this weekend at Spa-Francorchamps for the Belgian Grand Prix.

About Exein

Exein is a leading Physical AI cybersecurity company headquartered in Rome, Italy, with operations across Europe, Asia-Pacific and the United States. Its AI-powered platform protects more than two billion connected devices across sectors including industrial automation, automotive, energy, healthcare, semiconductors, aerospace and robotics. Through its Photon platform, Exein delivers preemptive runtime security for connected devices, physical AI, autonomous AI agents and cloud and edge infrastructure. The company is building the global standard for runtime cybersecurity and the digital immune system for connected life. exein.io

About TGR Haas F1 Team:

TGR Haas F1 Team has been a stalwart of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship over the past decade following a memorable points-scoring debut for the American owned squad at the 2016 Australian Grand Prix. Now with over 200 grand prix starts to its credit, TGR Haas F1 Team prides itself on being an ambitious challenger within Formula 1 backed by technical partnerships with Scuderia Ferrari and Toyota GAZOO Racing further underlining its on-going commitment to excellence and advancement within the sport. Founded by industrialist Gene Haas owner of Haas Automation, the largest CNC machine tool builder in North America with over 80 worldwide outlets TGR Haas F1 Team is headquartered in Kannapolis, North Carolina in the United States with additional operations in Banbury, England and Maranello, Italy. Domestically Gene Haas is a mainstay of the American motorsport scene having started his own NASCAR team in 2002. A 2008 partnership with champion driver Tony Stewart led to the renamed Stewart-Haas Racing becoming a powerhouse operation winning two NASCAR Cup titles and two NASCAR Xfinity championships. Haas's personal dedication to NASCAR continues with his current ownership of Haas Factory Team running in both the Cup and Xfinity series.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260717392672/en/

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