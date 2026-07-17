Vertical to conduct public demonstration flights throughout Farnborough- the first by an eVTOL aircraft at the show

Valo aircraft on display alongside one of the industry's strongest aerospace technology ecosystems

Company's presence at Farnborough follows successful piloted transition flights, marking the next phase towards certification and commercial service

Vertical Aerospace ("Vertical") (NYSE: EVTL), a global aerospace and technology company pioneering electric aviation, plans to conduct the first public electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) demonstration flights to take place at the Farnborough International Airshow (20-24 July 2026), marking another significant milestone as the company advances towards certification and commercial service.

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Simon Davies, Vertical's Chief Test Pilot, lands at Farnborough Airport.

The demonstrations come at an important point in Vertical's evolution. Over the past year, the company has launched its commercial aircraft, Valo, completed successful piloted transition flights, strengthened its balance sheet, expanded its global technology ecosystem, advanced its hybrid-electric defence strategy and continued to execute against its certification programme. Having demonstrated the aircraft's core capabilities, Vertical is now focused on the next phase of its strategy executing towards certification, industrialisation and commercialisation.

As well as public piloted flight demonstrations of its full-scale prototype, Vertical will also display its full-scale commercial model of Valo.

Stuart Simpson, CEO of Vertical Aerospace:

"Vertical arrives at Farnborough with the key building blocks now in place. Over the past year we've transformed the business from launching Valo and achieving piloted transition to strengthening our financial position and expanding our industrial ecosystem. We've proven the technology. Our focus now is executing the roadmap to certification, industrialisation and commercial service. Every milestone we deliver reduces risk, strengthens our competitive position and brings us closer to building one of the world's leading electric aerospace companies."

Vertical Aerospace's key activations at the airshow include:

FLIGHT DEMONSTRATIONS

Vertical intends to conduct public demonstration flights throughout the show the first by an eVTOL aircraft at Farnborough International Airshow subject to approved flight conditions.

The planned demonstration flights follow the UK Civil Aviation Authority's recent expansion of Vertical's Permit to Fly, authorising the company to conduct its first public demonstration flights away from its Flight Test Centre at Cotswold Airport.

Since receiving the approval, Vertical's test pilots have successfully flown into multiple airports, including RAF Brize Norton, RAF Benson, Blackbushe Airport and Farnborough Airport, broadening its flight test programme and building experience across multiple operating environments as it progresses towards certification and commercial service.

Attendees to the show can follow the latest on Vertical's demonstration flight times by joining the Vertical Aerospace Farnborough International Airshow 2026 WhatsApp channel.

EXPERIENCE VALO

Visitors can explore the full-scale commercial model of Valo in Hall 4 and meet the team developing one of the world's most advanced electric aircraft. Valo is built on the successes of Vertical's full-scale prototype which is flying at the airshow.

Vertical arrives at Farnborough with one of the industry's strongest aerospace technology ecosystems, working alongside global partners including Honeywell Aerospace, Aciturri, Evolito, Hyundai WIA, Syensqo, Sonaca and Isoclima. The company also has approximately 1,500 conditional pre-orders from customers across four continents, including American Airlines, Avolon, Bristow, GOL and Japan Airlines.

This week, Vertical also announced a strategic partnership with Near Earth Autonomy to integrate advanced autonomous flight capability into Valo, supporting future defence and commercial applications.

HEAR FROM VERTICAL'S LEADERSHIP

Throughout Farnborough, Vertical executives will join industry leaders to discuss the future of Advanced Air Mobility and the steps required to bring electric aviation into commercial service.

Monday, 20 July 11:15-12:00

Hall 3 AGN Theatre 1L UK Leadership in Advanced Air Mobility

The UK has emerged as one of the world's leading advanced air mobility ecosystems, combining pioneering aircraft development, progressive regulation, world-class operators and a strong aerospace heritage. But what will it take to turn that early lead into commercial success?

Confirmed Speakers:

Sir Stephen Hillier, Chair, UK Civil Aviation Authority (Moderator)

Stuart Simpson, Chief Executive, Vertical Aerospace

David Stepanek, Executive Vice President, Chief Transformation Officer, Bristow Group

Giancarlo Buono, Group Director, Safety Aerospace Regulation, UK Civil Aviation Authority

Andy Sage, Director of Safety Transformations, NATS Co-Chair, Future Flight Industry Group

Ajita Hathlia, Deputy Director for Aviation Safety, Innovations and Skills, Department of Transport

Tuesday, 21 July 15:00 16:00

Hall 4 AGN Theater Inside the eVTOL Market

Stuart Simpson will also participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald hosted panel at the show's inaugural Finance Summit connecting financial institutions with global aerospace leaders at Farnborough. Simpson will join other CEOs on an "Inside the eVTOL Market" panel focusing on the electric vertical takeoff and landing sector, its current progress and vision for flight.

Confirmed panelists include:

Stuart Simpson, Vertical Aerospace CEO

Kyle Clark, BETA's Founder CEO

JoeBen Bevirt, JOBY's Founder CEO

Adam Goldstein, ACHR's Founder CEO

LOOKING AHEAD

As Vertical advances towards certification and entry into service, the Company expects to achieve several important programme milestones:

Critical Design Review (CDR): Expects to complete by the end of 2026, establishing the certifiable design baseline for its aircraft and enabling the build and test of certification-conforming aircraft.

Expects to complete by the end of 2026, establishing the certifiable design baseline for its aircraft and enabling the build and test of certification-conforming aircraft. Industrialisation: Bringing the early production aircraft assembly facility online during Q3 2026 and expanding the Vertical Energy Centre in Q4 2026.

Bringing the early production aircraft assembly facility online during Q3 2026 and expanding the Vertical Energy Centre in Q4 2026. Hybrid-electric programme: Selecting a long-term turbogenerator supplier during 2026 ahead of hybrid-electric flight testing in the first half of 2027.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace is a global aerospace and technology company pioneering electric aviation. Vertical is creating a safer, cleaner, and quieter way to travel. Valo is a piloted, four-passenger, Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, with zero operating emissions. Vertical is also developing a hybrid-electric variant, offering increased range and mission flexibility to meet the evolving needs of the advanced air mobility market.

Vertical combines partnerships with leading aerospace companies, including Honeywell, Syensqo and Sonaca, with its own proprietary battery and propeller technology to develop the world's most advanced and safest eVTOL.

Vertical has c.1,500 pre-orders of Valo, with customers across four continents, including American Airlines, Avolon, Bristow, GOL and Japan Airlines. Certain customer obligations are expected to be fulfilled via third-party agreements. Headquartered in Bristol, UK, Vertical's experienced leadership team comes from top-tier aerospace and automotive companies such as Rolls-Royce, Airbus, GM, and Leonardo. Together, they have previously certified and supported over 30 different civil and military aircraft and propulsion systems.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any express or implied statements contained in this Form 6-K that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding planned public flight demonstrations at the Farnborough Airshow, as well as other exhibition and events scheduled during the show, the business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, including the Company's plans for certification, industrialisation and commercialisation of the Valo aircraft and the hybrid-electric Valo variant and our ability to achieve regulatory certification of our aircraft product on any particular timeline or at all, the plans around the development and testing of the hybrid-electric Valo variant, the design and manufacture of our aircrafts, the features and capabilities of our aircrafts, selection of suppliers, expectations surrounding pre-orders and commitments, as well as statements that include the words "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "forecast," "estimate," "may," "should," "anticipate," "will," "aim," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, the important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 24, 2026, as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this Form 6-K speak only as of the date hereof and accordingly undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this Form 6-K, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than to the extent required by applicable law.

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Contacts:

For more information:

Vertical Aerospace Media:

Justin Bates, Head of Communications

justin.bates@vertical-aerospace.com

+44 7878 357 463

Vertical Aerospace Investor Relations:

Gillian Levine, Investor Relations Lead

gillian.levine@vertical-aerospace.com

+1 248 470 8732