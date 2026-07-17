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WKN: A401PF | ISIN: US09073N3008 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
16.07.26 | 21:59
0,739 US-Dollar
-0,42 % -0,003
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STREAMEX CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STREAMEX CORP 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.07.2026 13:36 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Streamex Corp. Announces June 2026 Yield Dividend Distribution for GLDY

WINTER PARK, Fla., July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamex Corp. ("Streamex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: STEX), a technology company building the tokenization ecosystem for all real-world assets beginning with commodities, today announced the distribution of the fourth yield payment for GLDY, its yield-bearing gold asset, occurred on July 17th, 2026. The distribution covers the period from June 1st through June 30th, 2026.

Yield Distribution Details

GLDY's real-world yield is generated through Streamex's institutional gold leasing program, with proceeds from the program distributed to GLDY holders in the form of additional GLDY tokens monthly. Each GLDY token is currently earning an annualized yield of 3.9%. For the month of June, 10.092577 GLDY (10.092577 oz of gold) was distributed resulting in GLDY holders receiving a distribution of 0.003237 GLDY per token.

Henry McPhie, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Streamex, said: "With our fourth distribution, GLDY continues to outperform what investors have come to expect from gold as an asset class. Traditional gold holdings generate no yield at all, GLDY is changing that equation, and this quarter's distribution reflects the increasing efficiency and scale of the leasing program as we put more of our gold holdings to productive use."

Investors can view real-time GLDY data, including NAV and reserves, at https://app.rwa.xyz/assets/GLDY and via the Chainlink Proof of Reserves Oracle at https://data.chain.link/feeds/base/base/gldy-reserves GLDY is available for purchase at app.streamex.com.

About Streamex Corp.

Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: STEX) is a technology company focused on the tokenization and digitalization of commodity real-world assets. Streamex delivers institutional-grade solutions that bridge traditional finance and blockchain-enabled markets through secure, regulated, and yield-bearing financial instruments.

For more information, visit www.streamex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Streamex's business strategy, future growth, product development, and the expected performance of GLDY. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Streamex's control, and actual results may differ materially. Factors that could cause such differences include, among others, market conditions, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic factors affecting digital asset markets. A discussion of these and other factors is set forth in Streamex's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or updated by Streamex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Streamex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Contacts

Streamex Press & Investor Relations Adele Carey - Alliance Advisors Investor Relations IR@streamex.com | acarey@allianceadvisors.com

Henry McPhie Chief Executive Officer, Streamex Corp. www.streamex.com | X.com/streamex


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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