That 'IRS' Letter Might Be Fake - Clear Start Tax Explains How to Tell a Real IRS Notice From a Scam

Fraudulent letters designed to look like official IRS correspondence are pushing taxpayers to pay fast - and knowing the tells can prevent a costly mistake.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2026 / Not every letter bearing an IRS logo comes from the IRS. Clear Start Tax is warning taxpayers that scammers increasingly rely on official-looking mailed notices - complete with fake case numbers and payment demands - to pressure people into sending money or personal information. For those who genuinely owe back taxes, the ruse can be especially convincing.

"Scammers know that a letter feels more official than a phone call, so they've gotten very good at faking them," said a spokesperson for Clear Start Tax, a national tax relief and resolution firm. "The goal is always the same: create urgency and push you to pay before you stop to verify."

Genuine IRS notices follow recognizable patterns. They typically arrive by mail, reference a specific notice or letter number - such as CP14 or Letter 1058 - in the upper corner, and explain a taxpayer's rights and options rather than demanding a single form of immediate payment. The IRS does not open contact by phone, email, or text demanding instant payment, and it never insists on gift cards, wire transfers, or cryptocurrency.

Fraudulent letters, by contrast, tend to skip the details a real notice includes. They may omit a valid notice number, direct payment to an address or portal that isn't the U.S. Treasury, threaten immediate arrest or license loss, or pressure the recipient to call an unofficial number. When in doubt, taxpayers can verify any notice by logging into their official IRS online account or calling the number published on IRS.gov - never the number printed on a suspicious letter.

"The single most protective habit is to slow down and verify through a channel you trust, not the one the letter hands you," the spokesperson added. "A real tax debt doesn't vanish if you take a day to confirm - but money sent to a scammer is almost impossible to recover."

To help taxpayers separate legitimate IRS notices from scams, Clear Start Tax recommends:

Checking for a valid notice or letter number and confirming it against your official IRS online account

Remembering the IRS never demands payment by gift card, wire transfer, or cryptocurrency

Ignoring threats of immediate arrest or instant deadlines, which real notices do not use

Verifying any questionable letter by calling the number on IRS.gov, not the number on the letter

By answering a few simple questions, taxpayers can find out if they're eligible for the IRS Fresh Start Program and take the first step toward resolving their tax debt.

"Owing the IRS is stressful enough without a scammer exploiting that fear," the spokesperson said. "When a letter pushes you to panic and pay immediately, that urgency itself is the biggest red flag."

About Clear Start TaxClear Start Tax is a nationwide tax resolution and relief firm specializing in helping individuals and businesses address IRS and state tax issues. With a team of experienced tax professionals, the company provides tailored strategies for resolving back taxes, negotiating settlements, and achieving long-term compliance.

Need Help With Back Taxes?

Click the link below:

https://clearstarttax.com/qualifytoday/

(888) 710-3533

Contact Information

Clear Start Tax

Corporate Communications Department

tech@clearstarttax.com

(949) 800-4011

SOURCE: Clear Start Tax

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/that-irs-letter-might-be-fake-clear-start-tax-explains-how-to-te-1187638