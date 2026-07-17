From ESS News China's battery energy storage sector is moving from policy-mandated capacity expansion toward market integration, according to a new report by Ember. The energy think tank said this shift follows the release of Document 136, a February 2025 policy from China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and National Energy Administration (NEA) that ended the requirement for new wind and solar projects to co-locate battery storage. China set a new national target in June 2026 under its 15th Five-Year Plan to deploy 300 GW of new energy storage by 2030, according to Ember, ...

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