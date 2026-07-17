Record-breaking June heat coincided with a sharp regional split in European solar resource, according to analysis using the Solcast API. Persistent high pressure over France, Iberia and the western Mediterranean limited cloud formation and lifted irradiance across western and southern Europe, while repeated Atlantic weather systems brought cloud and rainfall to Scandinavia, the UK and Ireland, reducing irradiance further north. These patterns broadly aligned with expectations from earlier seasonal outlooks, although the contrast between regions was more pronounced than anticipated. The spatial ...

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