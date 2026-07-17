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WKN: A3EKUG | ISIN: US4327053090 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
16.07.26 | 21:59
2,345 US-Dollar
+0,21 % +0,005
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
CANTON STRATEGIC HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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CANTON STRATEGIC HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
17.07.2026 14:15 Uhr
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Canton Strategic Holdings, Inc. Delivers Second Quarter Canton Network Ecosystem Update

Report Examines Governance Milestones and Continued Institutional Adoption

Company to Host Publicly Available Webinar on July 22

NEW YORK, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canton Strategic Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: CNTN) ("Canton Strategic Holdings" or the "Company"), the first publicly traded company to leverage Canton Coin to support the Canton Network's ability to digitize traditional financial markets, today announced the release of its ecosystem report for the second quarter of 2026. The Company will discuss the report during a live webinar on July 22, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The report reviews governance developments, institutional adoption, and application layer expansion on the Canton Network in the second quarter of 2026. Notably, the report highlights significant momentum among the world's largest institutions in moving workflows onchain, as well as continued development by Canton Native applications and service providers to serve the needs of the institutional finance community. Together, these developments set the stage for the recent successful pilot of US Treasury tokenization by the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation.

The Company will host a publicly available webinar on July 22, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. ET, to dive deeper into the report's insights and the network's continued evolution. It will be led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mark Wendland and feature a discussion on Canton's new locking frameworks and incentive alignment with Luke Farrell, Chief Executive Officer of Cashen.

Canton Strategic Holdings is an investor and active participant in the Canton Network ecosystem, providing both capital and insights to further the integration of the network into modern financial systems. As a Super Validator and member of the Canton Foundation, the Company continues to support and help secure the network in line with its commitment to strengthening the ecosystem. The full report is available here: https://www.cantonstrategic.com/quarterly-research-webinars/q2-2026-ecosystem-report

Webinar Details

Date: July 22, 2026

Time: 11:00am ET

Webcast Registration: Q2 Canton Network Ecosystem Update, Presented by Canton Strategic Holdings

If you have any difficulty registering or connecting with the webinar, please contact [email protected] .

About Canton Strategic Holdings, Inc.

Canton Strategic Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTN), is the first publicly traded company to leverage Canton Coin and support the Canton Network to advance institutional blockchain adoption and the digitization of financial markets. In addition to driving value through activities on the Canton Network, the Company also operates clinical-stage biotech research and development. For more information, visit www.cantonstrategic.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and include, without limitation, those regarding management expectations, strategy execution, market conditions, and the Company's involvement with the Canton Network. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Further information regarding factors that may affect the Company's prospects is included in its annual and quarterly reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Canton is a registered trademark of Digital Asset (Switzerland) GmbH. Digital Asset is not affiliated with, and has not sponsored or endorsed, the operations of Canton Strategic Holdings, Inc.

X: @CantonStrategic

LinkedIn: Linkedin.com/CantonStrategicHoldings

Website: www.cantonstrategic.com

Contacts

Media:

Gasthalter & Co.

(212) 257-4170

[email protected]

Investors:

[email protected]

SOURCE Canton Strategic Holdings, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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