Auri, Inc.: Black Dragon Resource Company Announces Significant Open Market Share Buyback

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2026 / Black Dragon Resource Company (OTCID:BDGR) today announced that its Chairman, Anthony Saviano, intends to execute a significant open-market purchase of BDGR shares, with all acquired shares to be placed into the company's treasury.

This strategic initiative is expected to substantially reduce the public float and outstanding share count while underscoring management's conviction in the company's future.

"I believe Black Dragon is entering an exciting phase of growth, and I intend to back that belief with a significant personal investment. Reducing the outstanding share count is an important step toward building the capital structure this company deserves," said Mr. Saviano

The Company believes this initiative aligns management directly with shareholders while positioning Black Dragon for the next phase of its growth strategy.

Forward-Looking Statements:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the

words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could

cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer

order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality

issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set

forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "will likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, and domestic or global economic conditions -- activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

For more info contact: Anthony Saviano 1-312-613-4564

SOURCE: Black Dragon Resource Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/black-dragon-resource-company-announces-significant-open-market-share-1192452